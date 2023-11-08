AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:33 a.m. EST

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are signing quarterback Carson Wentz, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because Wentz needed to pass a physical before the deal could be announced. Wentz has been out of the NFL this season after starting seven games last season for the Washington Commanders. The seven-year NFL veteran was Philadelphia’s starter for five years, and he started all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2021. The Rams are in need of another passer behind Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles’ most recent game with a thumb injury.

World Series 9-inning games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute — fastest since 1996

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine-inning World Series games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The first postseason of the pitch clock also included defensive shift limits and larger bases, leading to increased stolen bases and appearing to contribute to higher batting averages. Postseason nine-inning games overall averaged 3:02, down from 3:23 last year and 3:37 in 2021, the last season before the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device. That mirrored a regular season with an average game time of 2:40, the lowest since 1985.

Undrafted players stay mindful of roots on paths to big paydays in the NFL

New Orleans edge rusher Carl Granderson and Dallas offensive lineman Terence Steele joined a short list of undrafted players to get contracts with at least $30 million guaranteed. Both signed earlier this season. Granderson and Steele aren’t saying if they splurged after defying the odds and earning a big payday. That fits the profile of players who are grateful to get the money and mindful of their roots. Carolina receiver Adam Thielen followed a similar path to a big contract with Minnesota. Tampa Bay’s Shaquil Barrett took a slightly different route to riches with the Bucs.

Michigan prepared to take Big Ten to court if punished without full investigation, AP source says

Michigan is preparing to take possible legal action if the Big Ten punishes the football program before a full investigation of allegations of an impermissible scouting and sign-stealing scheme orchestrated by a low-level staffer. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press about Michigan’s plans but did not provide details.Michigan has been given notification of potential disciplinary action from the conference. The Big Ten gave the school until this week to respond.

Washington and Oregon on course for another clash before Pac-12 teams part ways in league breakup

DENVER (AP) — The Pac-12 has two teams in No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon that are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. The league also has two programs in Washington State and Oregon State that are about to be left behind when schools scatter from the conference after the season. For 10 Pac-12 programs, it’s off to the promise of greener pastures in mega-conferences. The question that remains is how big is too big for a league. The Big 12 expands to 16 with the incoming Pac-12 arrivals, while the Big Ten balloons to 18 and the ACC to 17. Some programs may end up getting lost in the reshuffle.

Tiger Woods to own and play for Florida team in TGL, his tech-infused golf league

Tiger Woods now has his hands in everything about TGL. He helped develop the tech-infused golf league. He’s playing in it. And now he’s a team owner. Woods and investor-owner David Blitzer are leading the sixth and final team called Jupiter Links Golf Club. Blitzer is the first person to have a ownership stake in five North American major sports leagues. That includes the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. Woods will be part of Jupiter Links. He says he’s looking forward to playing and starting a new chapter as a team owner. The league begins Jan. 9.

Sharks end record-tying 11-game skid to start season with 2-1 win over Flyers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks snapped an 11-game losing streak that tied for the longest skid to start the season in NHL history with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist, Mackenzie Blackwood made 38 saves and William Eklund added a power-play goal as San Jose (1-10-1) won. The Sharks had allowed 10 goals in each of their last two games.. Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia (5-7-1), which lost for the fifth time in its last six games despite out-shooting San Jose 39-19.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has experienced the wide spectrum of highs and lows during this first couple of weeks in the NBA. He has scored 38 points in a game, played in a back-to-back for the first time, has been part of two 40-point losses, wasted a huge lead and lost, overcame a huge deficit and won. It’s been an education. And by all accounts, the French rookie who stands nearly 7-foot-4 is passing the tests. Wembanyama’s averages so far are 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The last player to have such averages over the first seven games of his career was Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

Kansas coach Bill Self signs richest college basketball contract ever given by a public university

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract that will pay him $53 million over the first five years. That surpasses Kentucky coach John Calipari for the richest deal ever given to a college basketball coach at a public university. Self will make more than $13 million this season overall from the top-ranked Jayhawks. At the conclusion of each year, another is added to the deal. Self will earn a one-time $5 million retention bonus if he serves out the first five.

Hot starts by Vegas and Boston and a historically bad start for San Jose are among early NHL trends

Some early trends are showing in the NHL. Alex Ovechkin has matched his slowest 10-game start and needs to pick things up in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record. The San Jose Sharks lost their first 11 games, setting a pace to be among the worst teams in league history. And the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending is threatening to sink Connor McDavid’s playoff chances. Elsewhere, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are rolling, Connor Bedard is scoring for Chicago and the Boston Bruins are back following a disappointing first-round exit.

