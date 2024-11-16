AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:32 p.m. EST

US Open runner-up Fritz reaches another big final at ATP Finals. The last US champion was Sampras

TURIN, Italy (AP) — U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz has reached another big final at the ATP Finals after beating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in Turin. Fritz became the first American finalist at the elite eight-man event since James Blake lost the 2006 final to Roger Federer. The last American to win the trophy was Pete Sampras who beat Andre Agassi in 1999. Fritz will face top-ranked Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final.

Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson won’t say he’s finished at 58

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul believes he can fight for a championship belt within two years. Mike Tyson didn’t rule out another return to the ring after the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion’s first sanctioned pro bout since 2005. An event hyped like a prize fight turned into a glorified sparring session. Paul won the eight-round bout in a lopsided unanimous decision at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. There will continue to be questions for Paul over when he will fight a contender in his prime. The 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer has offered a timeline now.

Indiana rewards Curt Cignetti for 10-0 season with 8-year contract

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti has been rewarded for a historic season with an eight-year contract worth an annual average of $8 million. The deal runs through 2032 and includes a $1 million retention bonus. The announcement came on Saturday when the unbeaten Hoosiers were off. No. 5 Indiana has recorded double-digit victories for the first time in school history and its No. 5 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee also puts them in position to host a postseason game. The 10-1 Hoosiers visit No. 2 Ohio State next weekend, a venue where they have not won since 1998.

23XI Racing and Front Row can compete in 2025 while suing NASCAR after clause removed from contracts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The two teams suing NASCAR over an antitrust complaint said Saturday they will compete in 2025 as “open teams” after the sanctioning body removed anticompetitive release claims that will allow them to race while the legal process continues. 23XI Racing, the team owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports refused in September to sign take-it-or-leave it revenue sharing offers made by NASCAR. They have filed a federal antitrust lawsuit and had asked for an injunction to be recognized as chartered teams while the lawsuit continues. NASCAR on Friday lifted an anticompetitive release requirement from the open agreement that allows 23XI and Front Row to race in 2025 as open teams.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins 1st World Cup slalom of season for her 98th career victory

LEVI, Finland (AP) — American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season for her record-extending 98th career win. Shiffrin built on a big first-run lead with an aggressive yet controlled second run down the Levi Black course to beat 2021 slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria by 0.79 seconds. Lena Duerr of Germany dropped from second to third and was the last skier to finish less than a second off the lead. Shiffrin says it’s an “amazing way to start the slalom season.” Shiffrin has now won 61 slaloms and 98 races overall. Both are World Cup records across genders.

Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Turns out baseballs aren’t the only thing Paul Skenes can get to move fast. A trading card featuring a patch from the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher’s jersey and his autograph is so hot that the Pirates have made a splashy offer in hopes of picking it up. The team has put together an aggressive pitch for whoever comes across the card in the wild, offering a prize package that includes season tickets behind home plate at PNC Park for 30 years in exchange for the trading card. Skenes’ girlfriend, LSU gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne, also got in on the act. Dunne says whoever produces the ticket and gives it to the team can sit next to her at a Pirates game.

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate scores 2 touchdowns in his Chicago homecoming

CHICAGO (AP) — Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate celebrated his Chicago homecoming with two touchdown receptions against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. It was Tate’s first game in his hometown since his mother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago in July 2023. With the Buckeyes facing a second-and-8 at the Northwestern 25 late in the first half, Will Howard dropped back and lofted the ball in Tate’s direction down the sideline. The 6-foot-3 sophomore made a diving grab in the end zone for his third TD of the season. Tate added an 8-yard touchdown reception on Ohio State’s first possession of the second half.

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano again in another slugfest with a disputed decision

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Katie Taylor retained her unanimous super lightweight championship with another disputed decision over Amanda Serrano in a slugfest remarkably similar to the original two years ago. Taylor was scored a 95-94 winner by all three judges. The result drew boos from the crowd at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys before the co-main event of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Taylor remained the undisputed champion and in the super lightweight division. Serrano kept punching despite getting a nasty cut over her right eye in the sixth round.

Jake Paul, 27, beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits didn’t match the hype in a fight between a young YouTuber-turned-boxer and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion. All the hate from the pre-fight buildup was gone, with Paul even stopping to pay homage with a bow to Tyson before the final bell sounded at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73. Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but didn’t try much else the rest of the way.

As Trump picks his Cabinet, Musk suggests he let the public weigh in on who should lead Treasury

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As President-elect Donald Trump makes a flurry of choices to fill out his incoming administration’s Cabinet, the lobbying for key positions has been fierce. Now billionaire Elon Musk is calling for more direct public input into the decision-making process for at least one post, head of the Treasury Department. “Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this,” Musk posted Saturday on the X social media platform he owns. He endorsed Howard Lutnick, the CEO of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of Trump’s transition team, over hedge fund manager Scott Bessent. Trump’s pick to lead his Health and Human Services Department, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also endorsed Lutnick on his own X account.

