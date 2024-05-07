AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:32 p.m. EDT

Penske suspends Cindric and 3 others in the wake of a cheating scandal ahead of the Indianapolis 500

Roger Penske has suspended the president of Team Penske and three others for two races for their roles in the cheating scandal that has rocked IndyCar. Tim Cindric oversees Team Penske’s operations and is the strategist for Indy 500 defending champion Josef Newgarden. The push-to-pass scandal dates to the season-opener in March, though the illegal software used by three Team Penske cars wasn’t discovered until last month. The suspensions include this week’s road race at Indianapolis and the Indianapolis 500 at the end of the month.

Jamal Murray tosses heat pack, Michael Malone screams at officials as Nuggets frustrated in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets guard Jamal Murray lost his cool on the bench and tossed a heat pack onto the court. Denver’s frustration was on full display in the first half of Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves applied pressure and the defending NBA champions lost their temper, trailing by 32 points in a game that got out of hand before halftime. Sitting on the bench, Murray tossed a heat pack toward the court after a layup by Karl-Anthony Towns. There wasn’t a call on Murray, but a warning from the public address announcer to the crowd not to throw objects onto the floor.

Two WNBA players were among a dozen Americans who played in Russia after Brittney Griner’s arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Two WNBA players were among a dozen Americans who opted to play in Russia this past offseason following Brittney Griner’s incarceration in 2022. Kayla Thornton of the New York Liberty and Monique Billings of the Los Angeles Sparks played for Dynamo Kursk. There were other former WNBA players in the Russian league including Megan Walker and Bria Holmes. WNBA players routinely play in international leagues during the offseason to supplement their league salaries. Russia has one of the highest-paying leagues and was the favored destination for top players like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Griner. It’s lost its favored status following Griner’s arrest and 10-month imprisonment, as well as Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

Man United in crisis: transfers, tactics and takeover helped lead up to 4-0 humiliation at Palace

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A bad season just keeps on getting worse for Manchester United. The 20-time English champion was routed 4-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday and faces the prospect of its lowest finish in the Premier League era. It also potentially faces a season without European soccer. Champions League qualification was already beyond Erik ten Hag’s troubled team before its latest defeat. Now his team is sitting eighth in the standings and even the third-tier Europa Conference League could end up out of reach. One of the world’s most storied clubs is in a mess and the humiliation at the hands of Palace was the latest evidence of that.

Joe Burrow is throwing again as the Bengals’ franchise QB rehabs his surgically repaired wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow threw some crisp passes on the first day of offseason workouts and says rehabbing his surgically repaired right wrist is still a work in progress. He was cleared to throw about a month ago but hasn’t been cleared for contact yet. He expects that to come in the next month, and he hopes to be fully ready to go by the start of training camp in July. Burrow was lost for the season when suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in a Nov. 16 loss to Baltimore.

Analysis: Brooks Koepka has a big game. He doesn’t need a lot of words

Brooks Koepka leaves the bluster to everyone else at LIV Golf. He cares about only his golf, especially when it’s not going well. Such was the case a year ago when he gave up a Sunday lead at the Masters. He responded by winning the PGA Championship. Koepka was furious with his Masters performance last month. He got it together to win in Singapore for a fourth title at LIV Golf. That gets everyone’s attention with the PGA Championship next week. Koepka isn’t the favorite. That’s Scottie Scheffler. But Koepka is considered a major threat again.

PGA Championship invites 7 LIV players to get top 100 in the world

The PGA Championship field next week at Valhalla includes everyone from the top 100 in the world. The list officially has Tiger Woods. And seven invitations have gone out to LIV Golf players. The PGA Championship tries to get the top 100 in the world to maintain its reputation as having the strongest field. Patrick Reed is No. 92 and he extends his streak of playing in every major since the 2014 Masters. Two spots are being held for winners of two PGA Tour events if they’re not already eligible. The PGA Championship returns to Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, for the fourth time on May 16-19.

A jury awards $9 million to a player who sued the US Tennis Association over sexual abuse by a coach

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A tennis player has been awarded $9 million in damages by a jury in federal court in Florida after accusing the U.S. Tennis Association of failing to protect her from a coach she said sexually abused her at one of its training centers when she was 19. The lawsuit filed by Kylie McKenzie in March 2022 said Anibal Aranda, who was employed by the sport’s national governing body for about seven years and later fired, used his position as a USTA coach to get access to vulnerable female athletes and commit sexual battery against them. McKenzie said she feels validated by the outcome of the case. The USTA said it would appeal.

Bruins-Panthers getting set for Game 2. Canucks-Oilers ready to open their series

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The season for the Florida Panthers cannot end on Wednesday night. It’s not an elimination game, the Boston Bruins cannot close them out and no matter what happens there’s a flight to Massachusetts on Thursday and another game there on Friday. So, it’s not a must-win. The Panthers might feel otherwise. Game 2 of Panthers-Bruins is Wednesday night, with Boston looking to go up 2-0 in the NHL second-round playoff series. Florida-Boston is the first of two NHL playoff games on Wednesday’s schedule. It’ll be followed by Game 1 of Vancouver-Edmonton in a Western Conference second-round series.

PWHL Playoffs: Women’s hockey takes center stage in Toronto while Knight and Poulin renew rivalry

With the NHL Maple Leafs’ latest one-and-done playoff collapse, women’s hockey takes center stage in Toronto as the city’s PWHL franchise faces Minnesota in a best-of-five semifinal series opening Wednesday. There’s a marquee matchup in the first-year league’s other semifinal between Boston and Montreal, which opens Thursday. The sport’s two most prominent faces — Boston’s Hilary Knight and Montreal’s Marie-Philip Poulin — renew their U.S.-Canada rivalry less than a month after Poulin and Canada defeated the Americans to win gold at the women’s world championships. The stars continue aligning for the Professional Women’s Hockey League following a regular season that featured record-breaking crowds and the playoff picture not settled until the final horn sounded on Sunday.

