AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:32 a.m. EST

US to receive gold medals in wake of figure skater Valieva’s Olympic DQ

International Olympic officials have told counterparts in the United States that their figure skating team will receive gold medals now that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee received word Monday night that the IOC received word from skating’s international federation that the U.S. team will be declared the winners. The Associated Press saw an email sent from the IOC to the USOPC saying it “is now in position to award the medals in accordance with the ranking, which has to be established by the International Skating Union.”

The Super Bowl is set: Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Purdy and the 49ers

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago. The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Brock Purdy later rallied the No. 1-seeded 49ers to a 34-31 victory over Detroit in the NFC title game. The Chiefs will try to become the first back-to-back champions since New England during the 2003-04 seasons. The 49ers seek a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title in their eighth appearance.

Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl is driving record prices on the secondary ticket market

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tickets on at least one secondary-market site are the most expensive in Super Bowl history. The prices underscore the anticipation of the game’s Las Vegas debut between the defending champion and what likely is the most popular team in the West. As well as the possibility Taylor Swift will be on hand when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning. That is nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year’s game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Current prices could decline before the game.

If not now, when? The Ravens were excellent this season but still came up short against Kansas City

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens head into the offseason lamenting an opportunity that got away. Baltimore finished with the best record and best point differential in the NFL and beat other top teams in surprisingly convincing fashion down the stretch. But in their most important test last weekend, the Ravens still couldn’t completely break through against the team that’s dominated the AFC of late. Baltimore didn’t seem outclassed in its 17-10 loss to Kansas City, but the Ravens were way too mistake-prone after falling behind early.

What happens to Olympic medals now that Russian skater Valieva has been sanctioned for doping?

The highest court in sports sanctioned Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for doping violations at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The ruling means U.S. skaters will receive gold medals after they finished second behind Valieva and her teammates in the team competition. The case rocked the Olympics when, about 24 hours after she led Russia to the victory in the team event, details about a sample taken six weeks earlier at Russia’s national championships revealed there was a banned heart medication in her system. More than a half-dozen proceedings and appeals have taken place over the ensuing 23 months, culminating in the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets spoil Doc Rivers’ debut as Bucks coach with 113-107 win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic spoiled Doc Rivers’ debut as Milwaukee coach by recording his 14th triple-double of the season in the Denver Nuggets’ 113-107 victory over the Bucks. Jokic finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists. Jamal Murray scored 35 for the Nuggets, who gained separation with a late 8-0 run. The game was a chance for Rivers to size up his built-to-win-now squad. Rivers was lured out of his role as an analyst to take over for first-year Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, who was fired after 43 games and a 30-13 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks began a five-game trip.

Edwards scores 27 as Timberwolves top Thunder 107-101 in a matchup of Western Conference leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-101 in a matchup of teams that entered the night tied atop the Western Conference standings. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Minnesota, which had lost three of five. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Jalen Williams added 20 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight after a five-game win streak. The teams split their four meetings this season.

Ben Simmons just misses triple-double in return, Nets romp to 147-114 victory over Jazz

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons had 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in his return from a 38-game absence, Mikal Bridges added 33 points and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Utah Jazz 147-114. Simmons hadn’t played since Nov. 6 because of a pinched nerve in his lower back. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft played 18 minutes off the bench, made all five shots and likely would have had a triple-double if not for a minutes restriction. Cam Thomas added 25 points for the Nets, who rolled to their highest point total of the season, had 41 assists on their 54 field goals and made 21 3-pointers.

UConn, Purdue stay atop AP Top 25 while chaos ensues as Duke, Wisconsin, Iowa State make big jumps

UConn remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll as the top five stayed the same from last week. The Huskies did pick up four more first-place votes and had 48 of the 63 from the national media panel. Purdue stayed at No. 2. North Carolina is No. 3, Houston is fourth and Tennessee is fifth. Wisconsin moved up seven spots to sixth and Duke climbed five to No. 7, while Iowa State made the biggest jump from No. 23 to No. 12. Alabama and TCU are back in the poll. Memphis and Colorado State dropped out.

South Carolina keeps grip on No. 1 in AP women’s poll as top teams stumble; Kansas State up to 2

South Carolina remains the clear No. 1 team in the country and No. Kansas State matched its best ranking ever after a chaotic week that saw nearly half of the AP Top 25 lose at least one game. Five of last week’s top 10 teams lost. Overall, a dozen ranked teams had at least one defeat. Kansas State has its highest ranking since 2002. Iowa is back up to third as Caitlin Clark nears the all-time scoring record in women’s basketball. Stanford and North Carolina State round out the top five.

