AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:31 p.m. EDT

Monahan tells US lawmakers that PGA Tour was left on its own to fend off Saudis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is telling U.S. lawmakers the tour was left on its own to fend off a Saudi invasion into golf. Monahan has written a letter to members of Congress about the shocking business deal the PGA Tour now has with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the European tour. The Public Investment Fund was paying for the LIV Golf League. Monahan says the tour was left to fend off the takeover bid because of the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with Saudi Arabia. Three days after his letter, a Senate subcommittee opened a review.

Analysis: Nuggets built a championship team the right way, and built it to last

This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets. They are the newly crowned NBA champions after beating the Miami Heat on Monday night and winning the finals in five games. They have five starters that are all age 30 or under. They have a superstar in Nikola Jokic leading the way and an elite second option in Jamal Murray. They have a roster filled with players who have bought in to be something bigger than themselves. The Nuggets were built the right way and built to last. That’s why they should be in the championship mix next year as well.

New York Rangers hire Peter Laviolette as coach to replace Gerard Gallant

The New York Rangers have hired Peter Laviolette as their next coach. Laviolette replaces Gerard Gallant, who mutually parted ways with the team after a first-round playoff exit. The Rangers announced the selection of Laviolette on Tuesday. Laviolette takes over with the Original Six franchise in win-now mode after two consecutive trips to the playoffs. The veteran coach won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006 and has taken two other teams to the final. Laviolette spent the past three seasons coaching the Washington Capitals.

Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say

DENVER (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong. It left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters. Police Chief Ron Thomas said Tuesday that all of the injured are expected to survive. That includes five or six people that police believe were bystanders not involved in the drug deal. The gunfire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game. Police say 20 rounds were fired at the scene, roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Bruce Cassidy on verge of coaching Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy is on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. It comes nearly two decades since he was fired from his first NHL job with the Washington Capitals. It is also nearly a year to the day since he was fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy and the Bruins were one win away in 2019 when they reached the final and lost to St. Louis in seven games. Cassidy has pushed all the right buttons in his first season with the Golden Knights, who took a 3-1 series lead against Florida into Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The autopsy report of Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie concluded she died from complications of childbirth. Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32. The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was found dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs misses practice on opening day of mandatory minicamp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott expressed concern in announcing star receiver Stefon Diggs is not present for the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp. McDermott declined to go into any detail regarding Diggs, who had previously skipped the team’s voluntary spring sessions and workouts. In clarifying McDermott’s comments, the Bills released a statement saying Diggs was at their facility on Monday and Tuesday morning, and left before practice opened. Diggs has not commented publicly regarding his reasons for staying away, but has posted various notes on social media over the past few months. The 29-year-old is entering his fourth season in Buffalo, and last summer was rewarded with a four-year, $96 million contract that kicks in this season.

Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappé after he decides not to extend PSG contract

PARIS (AP) — The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. Karim Benzema’s sudden departure leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker and Mbappé perfectly fits the bill. PSG rejected an offer of 180 million euros for Mbappé in 2021 and missed out again last year when Mbappé signed a new deal with PSG. While Mbappé has told the club he will not trigger a 12-month extension on his contract PSG will not let Mbappé leave as a free agent. This raises the possibility of a transfer bidding war by Madrid and other clubs.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic adds missing piece to impressive resume with NBA title

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets’ first NBA championship cements Serbian center Nikola Jokic as one of the game’s preeminent player. The Nuggets’ superstar was denied a third consecutive MVP this season. But he was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player after dominating the series with the Miami Heat just as he did earlier rounds when the Nuggets knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. Jokic finally fully celebrated his impressive run through the playoffs once the Nuggets had secured the first NBA championship in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic’s hometown in Serbia celebrates Denver Nuggets’ 1st NBA title

SOMBOR, Serbia (AP) — It was barely dawn when Nikola Jokic’s hardcore fans in his Serbian hometown of Sombor chanted “MVP! MVP!” and celebrated the Denver Nuggets’ first NBA title. Denver trailed the Miami Heat at halftime of Game 5 but rallied to win 94-89. Two-time league MVP Jokic posted 28 points and 16 rebounds and was voted Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals. Every shot, rebound or block the Serbian center made sparked loud cheers and shouts in the decrepit sports hall where fans in this otherwise sleepy northern Serbian town watched the final on a large screen.

