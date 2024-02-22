AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:30 p.m. EST

Herbstreit, Fowler to be voices in EA Sports college football game that will feature every FBS team

Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler are in the game. ESPN “College GameDay” analyst Herbstreit and network broadcaster Fowler announced Thursday on social media they will be voices in EA Sports’ upcoming college football video game. Analysts David Pollack and Jesse Palmer made similar announcements. The broadcasting updates came the same day that media outlets, including ESPN, reported FBS football players were receiving invitations from EA Sports to have their name, image and likeness in the game, which the developer has said would be launching in summer 2024. EA Sports College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS teams.

Tiger Woods’ son shoots 86 in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had a rough welcome in his first attempt at playing a PGA Tour event. Charlie Woods shot an 86 at a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic. That’s one of four pre-qualifiers from which a total of about two dozen players advance to the main Monday qualifier for next week’s PGA Tour stop. Woods didn’t make a birdie at Lost Lake Golf Club. His round came undone with a 12 on the par-4 seventh hole. The leading score when he finished was a 65. Scores are only posted after players finish the round.

Texas regents approve Sarkisian contract extension and raise to more than $10 million

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Steve Sarkisian is college football’s latest $10 million man. The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Thursday approved a raise and contract extension for the Longhorns coach to boosts his guaranteed salary to $10.3 million this year and sign him through the 2030 season. The four-year extension makes Sarkisian one of the highest paid coaches in the country. Texas won the Big 12 last season and made the College Football Playoff. Sarkisian’s original contract paid him $5.8 million this year. The board’s approval was expected. The extension was announced in January. The board published financial details last week.

Soccer star Dani Alves found guilty of rape, sentenced to four and a half years in prison

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Soccer star Dani Alves has been found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub and sentenced to four years and six months in prison. The Barcelona Provincial Court convicts the 40-year-old former Brazil and Barcelona defender of sexual assault for the incident on Dec. 31, 2022. The court considered it proven that the victim did not consent to sex and she was raped. The court ordered Alves to pay 150,000 euros in compensation to the victim, banned him from approaching the victim’s home or place of work, and from communicating with her by any means for nine years. David Sáenz, a member of the victim’s legal team, says, “We are satisfied.” Alves’ lawyer Inés Guardiola says she will appeal the decision.

Burst of high-profile coaching departures leaves 3 iconic European clubs scrambling for replacements

Three of Europe’s major soccer clubs will be needing a new coach at the end of the season after a turbulent past month. It started with Jurgen Klopp making the bombshell announcement he was leaving Liverpool. Xavi Hernandez then declared his intention to quit his beloved Barcelona. Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel made it known this week that they’d be parting ways. It means three high-profile coaches will be joining the ever-growing list of acclaimed, title-winning managers out of work. That includes Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. Spicing things up even further is the growing status and reputation of Xabi Alonso, the next big thing in soccer coaching. Alonso might be better placed to fill the vacancies than anyone.

Column: Red Bull’s mysterious investigation into Christian Horner overshadowing start of F1 season

Testing for the upcoming Formula 1 season began this week and there was Christian Horner, the head of Red Bull Racing, in street clothes but still leading his team as it begins its bid for a fourth consecutive championship. Horner was also front and center a week ago at Red Bull’s launch of its 2024 car. But as he continues with “business as normal” — Horner’s own words at the launch last week — nobody else can figure out how he’s remained on the job during an internal investigation into inappropriate conduct that parent company Red Bull announced on Feb. 5.

Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with the Miami Marlins, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that former AL batting champion Tim Anderson has agreed to a one-year contact with the Miami Marlins. The deal for the shortstop is pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced. The agreement is worth $5 million, according to ESPN. Anderson is Miami’s first big free agent addition of the offseason. The two-time All-Star became a free agent in November after the Chicago White Sox declined a $14 million option, completing a $25 million, six-year contract.

Rivers hasn’t been what the doctor ordered yet and struggling Bucks have work to do down the stretch

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Doc Rivers’ arrival was supposed to ensure the Milwaukee Bucks would develop into one of the NBA’s most dangerous teams by the postseason. But they sure don’t look like contenders so far. The Bucks will return from the All-Star break on Friday at Minnesota having won just three of 10 games under coach Rivers after owning a 32-14 record beforehand. Their last game before the break was an embarrassing 113-110 loss to a Memphis Grizzlies team missing most of its top players due to injuries.

Dalton Knecht shoots up NBA draft boards, helping No. 5 Vols chase Final Four

Dalton Knecht’s decision to transfer to Tennessee and hopefully improve his NBA draft stock sure seems poised to pay off. Both for him and the fifth-ranked Volunteers. The Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer since league play started has skyrocketed to a possible lottery pick. He looks like a scorer who can get buckets when needed and provide the missing link to help Tennessee reach its first Final Four. He’s played his way into the mix for both SEC and national player of the year consideration as the Vols chase No. 13 Alabama for the SEC regular-season title.

The stretch run of the NBA season has arrived. It’s time for the playoff push

There’s no NBA player who is a bigger fan of harness racing than Denver’s Nikola Jokic. He owns horses, goes to tracks whenever he can and even accepted one of his MVP awards while riding around at his farm in Serbia. He knows the stretch run often decides races. And the same holds true in the NBA, which is entering its stretch run. The All-Star break is over, games resume on Thursday and the defending champion Nuggets are hoping that this is the time when they can start hitting their best stride.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.