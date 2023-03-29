AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Indonesia stripped of hosting Under-20 World Cup by FIFA

GENEVA (AP) — Indonesia has been stripped of hosting the men’s Under-20 World Cup amid political turmoil regarding Israel’s participation. FIFA says Indonesia was removed from staging the 24-team tournament scheduled to start on May 20 “due to the current circumstances.” The decision comes after a meeting in Doha between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Indonesian soccer federation president Erick Thohir. Israel qualified for its first Under-20 World Cup in June. The country’s participation in Friday’s scheduled draw in Bali provoked political opposition this month. Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

A different March Madness: Online hate for the athletes

HOUSTON (AP) — A toxic cauldron on social media is one of the minefields players in the NCAA Tournament must navigate. In an era of increased sensitivity to athlete mental health, never have there been more outside voices scrutinizing their every move. In the third part of a series on social media’s impact on March Madness, The Associated Press found that turning off social media is an option but not really a practical one. It’s unrealistic with the way society interacts in the 21st century. And many athletes need to use social media for endorsement deals. All of that, the AP found, comes with a toll best illustrated by spikes among athletes in anxiety and depression over the past two years.

AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders

PHOENIX (AP) — Dan Snyder’s departure from the NFL is moving closer to reality. A group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and another group led by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos have submitted fully financed bids for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Two people confirmed the bid from Harris. Both spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because details of the bid have not been publicly announced. The Harris/Rales group includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta also has been in the running. Snyder had yet to accept an offer when the league’s finance committee met Monday so his future wasn’t openly discussed.

NCAA takes seat on bench in the political game

The NCAA has taken a seat on the bench in the political game. The organization that governs college athletics was once at the forefront of hot-button issues such as the Confederate flag and transgender rights. But that stance evolved quickly as one Republican-controlled state after another rushed to pass laws that cover everything from abortion to transgender rights to drag shows. The NCAA’s new approach came into sharper focus this week as Texas prepares to host both the men’s and women’s Final Four. Not a word has been spoken about moving these events out of Houston and Dallas.

Nashville Predators’ McDonagh remembers shooting victims

BOSTON (AP) — Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh and his teammates took the ice on Tuesday night in Boston while thinking about the tragedy back home. On Monday, a fatal grade school shooting in Nashville left six dead, including three children. McDonagh said the team was thinking about the victims as the Predators beat the NHL-leading Bruins 2-1. McDonagh didn’t fly on the team charter Monday. He stayed with his three young daughters in Tennessee and instead traveled to Boston on Tuesday. The Predators and Bruins wore helmet stickers to show support for The Covenant School, where three 9-year-old students and three adult staffers were killed. The Bruins also held a moment of silence before the national anthem.

NFL hits highs in diverse executives, lacks in head coaches

PHOENIX (AP) — The NFL took another step at the owners meetings to increase diversity throughout the league while continuing to face criticism and a lawsuit for lack of representation among head coaches. Each team is now required to have a person in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion. Currently, 15 clubs have a DEI head and two others have someone leading that department and another one. The league has reached milestone points in diverse hirings in the front office but critics point to the sidelines where there are only three Black head coaches in a sport that had 56.4% Black players in 2022.

Hurley’s rebuild complete as UConn returns to Final Four

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — While three teams are looking for their first NCAA title, UConn is pursuing a return to glory. The Huskies are the biggest name left playing basketball this season. They made the Final Four as a No. 4 seed, joining fifth-seeded Miami and San Diego State and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic. But while Connecticut can boast four titles, the most of any school in college basketball over the last quarter-century, this week’s trip to the Final Four is the men’s first since their last championship in 2014. When Dan Hurley took the job in 2018, his charge was to restore luster to the brand and he says the Huskies are right on time.

May Madness: This March, FAU coach has Owls on cusp of title

Dusty May is going to the Final Four and it’s safe to say that few might have seen that coming. May had, to be fair, not much better than minimal name recognition when he took the Florida Atlantic job five years ago. That wasn’t the case with almost all the other FAU coaches over the years, names like Mike Jarvis and Matt Doherty and Michael Curry and Sidney Green and Rex Walters. And their FAU resumes don’t compare — some don’t come even close — to what May has done.

Brea Beal’s defense helps lift South Carolina to Final Four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brea Beal changed her game and became a key piece of South Carolina’s run to three straight Final Fours. The defending national champions advanced with an 86-75 win over Maryland, a game that turned when Beal and the Gamecocks’ defense held the Terrapins to nine points in the second quarter to take control. Beal has been a focal point of the team’s defense since arriving four seasons ago alongside more heralded players in Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. Beal turned herself into a defensive stopper and most likely will check Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark in the national semifinals on Friday.

What did players learn about MLB’s new rules this spring?

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new rules package is set for its regular-season debut Thursday when all 30 teams play their first game. It’ll be the first time many fans see the sport’s sizable list of rules changes, including a pitch clock, limits on infield shifts and bigger bases. The good news for the sport is that the rules changes have been widely praised during spring training. The games move at a noticeably crisper pace. MLB says spring games have averaged about 2 hours, 35 minutes through the first three weeks of games. That is 26 minutes shorter than spring games last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.