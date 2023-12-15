AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:29 a.m. EST

Four days after losing 3-0, Raiders set franchise scoring record, beat Chargers 63-21

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four days after losing 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise scoring record with a 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders scored 42 points by halftime. They didn’t let the Chargers cross midfield until the third quarter. It was the most points for the Raiders, beating out their 59-14 victory at Denver in 2010. The Raiders led 42-0 at halftime, just three points shy of the NFL record for halftime margin that was set in 2009 when the New England led Tennessee 45-0. The halftime deficit was the biggest in Chargers history.

In first news conference with Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani dodges questions about Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani opened his first news conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers by dodging questions about whether he had a second Tommy John surgery. He says: “It was a procedure. I’m not sure what it was called.” Speaking to media for the first time since Aug. 9, he also refused to say what other teams he negotiated with before the agreement last weekend on a record $700 million, 10-year contract. Ohtani wore a navy business suit with a white shirt and blue tie, took off the jacket and put on a Dodgers home jersey with No. 17.

Golden State Warriors stand by Draymond Green, say he’ll get help during his indefinite suspension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden State Warriors believe Draymond Green needs help to curb his long history of rough play. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is hopeful an indefinite suspension provides enough time for their star forward to make real progress. Dunleavy says the team is satisfied with the NBA’s latest punishment for Green, the four-time NBA champion who was banned indefinitely Wednesday after hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The suspension was the sixth of Green’s career and his fourth in 2023. Dunleavy repeatedly said the Warriors will “help” Green during his absence, but didn’t provide specifics.

James Harden scores his 25,000th point, leads streaking Clippers past slumping Warriors 121-113

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored his 25,000th career point in the Los Angeles Clippers’ sixth straight victory. They beat the Golden State Warriors 121-113 with Harden racking up 28 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. Kawhi Leonard added 28 points. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 30 while hitting eight 3-pointers for Golden State, which went 0-3 on its road trip and has lost 12 of 16 overall. Stephen Curry had 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting as the Warriors began another potentially lengthy stint without Draymond Green, who is suspended indefinitely after smacking Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Ja Morant set for comeback, ‘understands the process’ that has led to his return after suspension

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star’s 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted an hourglass emoji a couple times. Morant will speak Friday to the media for the first time since a first-round playoff loss. His season debut will be Tuesday night in New Orleans. Morant returns to one of the NBA’s worst teams instead of the Grizzlies who earned the No. 2 seed in the West the past two seasons. And it’s up to Morant to prove the undisclosed steps required of him actually made a difference.

Dodgers have tentative deal to acquire Glasnow from Rays, subject to new contract, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a tentative trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfield prospect Jonny Deluca. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is subject to the Dodgers and Glasnow agreeing to a new contract. The teams have until 11 a.m. EST on Sunday to complete the trade under a window granted by the commissioner’s office. Glasnow went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA for the Rays last season.

Chargers still believe in Staley after historic 63-21 loss to rival Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers defensive leader Khalil Mack said he didn’t have his unit ready after Thursday’s historic 63-21 loss to their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. In an even bigger statement, he made it clear the team still believes in coach Brandon Staley. Now it’s a matter of whether or not team owner Dean Spanos believes in the guy who is well on his way to his worst record since taking over in 2021 after the Chargers allowed more than 57 points for the first time in franchise history. Staley thinks he still deserves to coach the team.

Clayton Kershaw ‘doing really well’ after shoulder surgery while mulling future pitching plans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw said he is recovering well after recent shoulder surgery and has yet to decide where and when to sign his next contract. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is a free agent after signing one-year contracts each of the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 35-year-old left-hander is still in the process of deciding his next move. Kershaw calls new Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani “a unique, unique talent” and says he’s eager to see the two-time AL MVP resume pitching in 2025.

Two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner George McGinnis dies at 73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time ABA champion and three-time NBA All-Star George McGinnis has died. He was 73. McGinnis was considered one of the best prep players to play in the basketball-rich state of Indiana. He spent two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, earning third team All-American honors in the only season he actually played. McGinnis then became one of the first underclassmen to play professional basketball, joining the Indiana Pacers in 1971. He also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets before finishing his 11-year career back with the Pacers. He was the ABA’s 1974-75 MVP and a three-time ABA All-Star.

Joe Flacco signs 1-year deal with Browns. QB can earn incentives with playoff run, Super Bowl win

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco’s officially signed and sealed with Cleveland. Flacco got a one-year, $4.05 million contract from the Browns, who brought in the veteran quarterback last month while in emergency mode after losing starter Deshaun Watson for the season with a right shoulder injury. Flacco’s deal means the 38-year-old moves from the practice squad to the active roster. And while it was more procedural than anything, it assures he’ll be with the Browns as they try to clinch a playoff spot. The team elevated Flacco from the practice squad in each of the past two weeks for starts.

