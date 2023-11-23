AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:27 a.m. EST

Edey’s 28 points, 15 boards power No. 2 Purdue past No. 4 Marquette for Maui Invitational title

HONOLULU (AP) — Zach Edey had 28 points and 15 rebounds to carry No. 2 Purdue to a 78-75 win over No. 4 Marquette in the championship game of the Maui Invitational. The early-season matchup of undefeated teams did not disappoint in a tournament stacked with five programs ranked among the top 11 nationally. Edey, the reigning national Player of the Year, shot 11 of 19 from the field and led the Boilermakers to their first Maui Invitational title. His tip-in gave Purdue a 78-75 lead with 18 seconds remaining. Marquette had two chances to tie it, but 3-point attempts by Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones in the closing seconds failed to drop. Kolek had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jones added 17 points and five assists.

NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry

Former Saints tight end Boo Williams needs surgery, medicine and doctors to make the pain in his injured neck subside. But he can’t afford any of it. The 44-year-old was recently awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL’s disability benefit plan. But Williams tells The Associated Press the plan and the league have repeatedly mishandled his claims and should really have paid him $500,000 or more over the past 14 years. His story is not unlike those of dozens of retired players in similar positions, who spend their days picking through a web of lawyers, paperwork and bureaucracy in a fight against the NFL and a disability plan they argue is unfair and broken.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich chastises home fans for booing Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone and chastised the crowd at the Frost Bank Center, telling fans to stop booing former Spurs All-Star Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard has been jeered by Spurs fans since he demanded a trade and was dealt from San Antonio to the Toronto Raptors on July 18, 2018. Fans booed as Leonard stood at the free throw line following a foul by Spurs forward Keldon Johnson with 3:08 remaining in the first half Wednesday. Popovich then walked over and grabbed the public address microphone. After an initial stunned silence, the crowd began booing even louder in response.

Tatum shakes off illness, helps Celtics slow Giannis and beat fellow East power Bucks 119-116

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum shook off an illness to have 23 points and 11 rebounds, carrying the Boston Celtics over the Milwaukee Bucks 119-116 on Wednesday night in an early showdown of top Eastern Conference teams. Jaylen Brown had 26 points and eight assists for Boston, which improved the NBA’s best record to 12-3. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and Derrick White scored 13. Brook Lopez led Milwaukee (10-5) with 28 points. Damian Lillard had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited to 21 points after scoring at least 40 in his last two games.

Chris Paul ejected in return to Phoenix, adds to long-running feud with referee Scott Foster

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul’s return to Phoenix ended in the second quarter on Wednesday night after the 12-time All-Star was ejected by his old nemesis: referee Scott Foster. The Golden State Warriors guard and Foster have a long, acrimonious history, with the point guard complaining about Foster’s officiating for years. Paul was ejected with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter after earning quick back-to-back technicals for arguing with Foster.

Typical NFL also-rans surge toward playoff position in topsy-turvy season

The way this NFL season is going so far, there’s a decent chance there could be a first-time Super Bowl participant for the first time since the 2008 season when Arizona became the 28th franchise to reach the big game. That left four franchises without a Super Bowl berth and all of them currently have winning records and are off to some of their best starts in years. Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston are currently in playoff position with a chance to end their droughts.

College Football Picks: What if there was a 12-team playoff this season? Triple the contenders

If this was next year and the College Football Playoff had already expanded from four teams to 12, games involving No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 12 Mississippi, No. 11 Penn State and No. 10 Missouri would be a lot more interesting. All four enter this rivalry weekend with a chance to earn an invite to a New Year’s Six bowl, which is nice. But in 2024 they’d be jockeying for a playoff spot. For now, the stakes are more confined on rivalry weekend. Though the big games such as No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan are undeniably bigger than they will be in a 12-team CFP.

Pro Picks: 3 favorites should have a feast in division matchups on Thanksgiving Day

These aren’t the same old Detroit Lions everyone is used to watching on Thanksgiving. The Lions enter Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with their best record through 10 games since 1962. A turnaround that started with a 7-2 finish after a 1-6 start in 2022 carried over into this season and the Lions hold a 2 1/2 game lead over Minnesota in the NFC North. The Packers-Lions kick off a holiday football feast that features three divisional matchups. Dallas hosts Washington in the late afternoon game and San Francisco visits Seattle in the nightcap.

D-backs acquire 3B Eugenio Suárez from Mariners in exchange for two players

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired slugger Eugenio Suárez on Wednesday from the Seattle Mariners in a trade for reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. The 32-year-old Suárez was a 2018 All-Star for the Cincinnati Reds. He has been a consistent power hitter for the past decade, slugging 246 homers since 2012. He fills a need for the D-backs at third base, which was manned mostly by Evan Longoria and Emmanuel Rivera last season.

UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the season with a noncontact knee injury she sustained last week during practice. The school announced Wednesday that Fudd tore the medial meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee. Coach Geno Auriemma said earlier that the injury happened when she came down after a jump shot on Nov. 14 in practice. The junior has had an injury-plagued career. She averaged 11 points in the two games she played this season for the No. 6 Huskies, a win over Dayton and a loss to No. 14 North Carolina State. The school said Wednesday that Fudd will have surgery at UConn Health at a “later date.”

