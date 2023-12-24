AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:26 p.m. EST

Josh Allen accounts for 3 touchdowns as Bills escape with 24-22 victory over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve their playoff chances. Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns. Bass’ go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen’s 15-yard completion to Khalil Shakir on third down. The Bills have won four of five to improve to 9-6. Buffalo turned the ball over three times to keep the short-handed Chargers in the game in their first outing under interim coach Giff Smith.

Rudolph hits Pickens for 2 long touchdowns, Steelers end 3-game skid with 34-11 win over Bengals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph and George Pickens connected for two long touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rudolph threw for 290 yards while starting in place of the injured Kenny Pickett and the ineffective Mitch Trubisky. Pickens finished with four receptions for 195 yards as the Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 8-7. Jake Browning passed for 335 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times as the Bengals fell to 8-7.

Manchester United announces deal to sell up to 25% of EPL club to UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — More than a year after it was put up for sale, Manchester United said Sunday that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had agreed to buy a minority stake in the storied Premier League club. Ratcliffe owns petrochemicals giant INEOS and is one of Britain’s richest people. He has secured a stake of “up to 25%” of the 20-time league champions and will invest $300 million in its Old Trafford stadium. As part of the deal United said Ratcliffe would take responsibility for the club’s soccer operations. In total the deal will be worth around $1.6 billion including the $300 million of funding. The deal is subject to approval by the Premier League.

The NBA’s annual Christmas slate awaits. Teams insist it’s special to be picked

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra was part of 12 Christmas games as a staff member, assistant coach or head coach in his first 20 seasons with the Miami Heat. And in the eight seasons that followed, the Heat played on Christmas only once. He says playing on Christmas beats not playing on Christmas. The Heat return to the league’s holiday slate for the first time since 2020 on Monday, when they meet the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the NBA’s traditional Christmas quintuple header. The other games are Milwaukee at New York, Golden State at Denver, Boston at the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas at Phoenix.

Pistons match NBA single-season record with 26th straight loss, fall 126-115 to the Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have matched the NBA record for the longest losing streak within one season, falling 126-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night for their 26th straight loss. The Pistons joined the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers, dropping to 2-27 in their first season under Monty Williams. The Nets put them away with a 15-0 run to open a 21-point lead and ensure that Detroit would remain winless since Oct. 28. The teams will meet again Tuesday in Detroit, with the Pistons nearing the overall longest skid in league history. The 76ers lost 28 consecutive games from late in the 2014-15 season through early 2015-16.

LeBron James scores season-high 40 points, Lakers beat Thunder to end 4-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Anthony Davis, who had called this a must-win game, added 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and Austin Reaves chipped in 11 points and 10 assists for Los Angeles, which had gone 1-5 since winning the In-Season Tournament. The 38-year-old James was 13 of 20 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers without a miss, and made all nine of his free throws. He also had seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points for Oklahoma City.

Connor Bedard and Trevor Zegras score lacrosse-style goals on NHL’s final night before break

On the NHL’s final night before its holiday break, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard and Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras combined for a stylish celebration of lacrosse. Bedard and Zegras each scored a lacrosse-style — or “Michigan” — goal in a pair of highlights that likely will be watched repeatedly before the league returns to action on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old Bedard pulled off the feat for the first time since he was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NHL draft.

Grand Canyon’s Tyon Grant-Foster is thriving despite a pair of near-death experiences

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster is living out his dream playing college basketball at Grand Canyon after nearly having the game taken away from him. The guard had to be revived after collapsing in the locker room during his first game at DePaul and later collapsed again during a pickup game back home in Kansas. Grant-Foster never wavered from reaching for his dream, leaning on family, friends and faith to get through the difficult times. Now he’s thriving at Grand Canyon. Grant-Foster ranks 13th nationally with 20.9 points per game and helped lead the Antelopes to their best start in 28 years.

Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama sprains ankle during warmups, misses game in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is a late scratch against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle after stepping on a ball boy’s foot during warmups. The 19-year-old sensation from France returned to the locker room to get the ankle taped and wanted to play. The Spurs held him out for precautionary reasons. It was the second time in three games Wembanyama was inactive. The reason was right ankle soreness four nights earlier at Milwaukee.

New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen’s Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. Other teams owing tax money are San Diego, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta and World Series champion Texas. The Blue Jays, Braves and Rangers are paying tax for the first time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.