AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:26 a.m. EDT

No. 7 Notre Dame pulls away late to beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jeremiyah Love broke a tie with a 21-yard touchdown run with 1:54 left and No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Love burst through the line and shed two would-be tacklers before waltzing into the end zone to give the Fighting Irish the lead. The Aggies had a chance to tie it, but Christian Gray jumped the route to knock down Conner Weigman’s pass on fourth down to give Notre Dame the ball back. The Fighting Irish added Mitch Jeter’s 46-yard field goal with 30 seconds left. Riley Leonard had a strong performance in his Notre Dame debut after transferring from Duke. He threw for 158 yards and added 63 yards rushing.

San Francisco 49ers player Ricky Pearsall stable after shooting during attempted robbery, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say a juvenile suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. Police Chief Bill Scott says Pearsall, 23, is in stable condition after he and the suspect were transported to a hospital Saturday. Scott says Pearsall was walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. when the suspect attempted to rob him and they both were shot during a struggle. Police have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy, California. The 49ers issued a statement saying Pearsall was hit by a bullet in the chest. “He’s good,” 49ers teammate Deebo Samuel posted on X. Pearsall was drafted by the team in April from the University of Florida.

Minority athletes hope their Olympic journeys will sway intolerant hearts and minds

Minority athletes don’t just bear their countries’ hopes for gold at the Olympics and Paralympics. They also represent their identities and culture. Social scientists proved how prejudice can be reduced through positive images of athletes. They studied reactions to Liverpool striker Mohamed Saleh, known for praying on the pitch. They found hate crimes and anti-Muslim tweets dropped after his decisive goals. But this influence can unravel if a minority athlete becomes too politically outspoken. USA Gymnastics spokesperson Jill Geer says “all sports go way beyond what happens on the field of play, but that is true to a factor of 10 for the Olympic Games.”

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson’s feeble performance against Georgia confirms demise of Dabo’s Tigers

Week 1 overrecations often turn into freezing cold takes by mid-October. See, 2023 Colorado, for example. We have all seen enough evidence of Clemson’s demise over the last three seasons to comfortably say the days of coach Dabo Swinney’s program as a national championship contender are over and not have to worry about looking silly later this year. In fact, what made No. 1 Georgia’s 34-3 demolition of the 14th-ranked Tigers on Saturday in Atlanta notable was just how unsurprising it was.

Beck throws 2 TD passes and No. 1 Georgia manhandles No. 14 Clemson 34-3

ATLANTA (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 278 yards, including a pair of touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia opened the season by stifling 14th-ranked Clemson 34-3. Leading only 6-0 at halftime, Georgia finally got its offense rolling in the third quarter with a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives, capped by Colbie Young’s 7-yard catch and Nate Frazier’s 1-yard run. Beck tacked on a 40-yard TD pass to London Humphreys that sent the Clemson side of Mercedes-Benz Stadium heading for the exits. Clemson was held to 188 yards and Nolan Hauser’s 26-yard field goal.

Ohtani, Betts and Freeman hit consecutive homers for Dodgers to lead off game vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman led off Saturday’s game with consecutive home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ohtani, on a full count, hit his 44th of the season, 420 feet to dead center against Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Betts followed with his 14th on an 0-1 pitch and Freeman, on Kelly’s next pitch, blasted one to right-center for his 19th of the season. It was the first time the three superstars had homered consecutively.

Jannik Sinner never gives US Open opponent hope of an upset like those against Djokovic and Alcaraz

NEW YORK (AP) — Jannik Sinner has avoided the sort of monumental upset that knocked Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz out of the U.S. Open in recent days. The top-ranked Sinner never gave his third-round opponent on Saturday even a moment to hope for that sort of victory. Sinner beat Chris O’Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in under two hours. Since dropping his opening set at Flushing Meadows, Sinner has won nine in a row, dropping a total of just 18 games. Other men’s winners included Daniil Medvedev, Jack Draper and Tomas Machac. Players advancing in the women’s bracket included No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova.

Scottie Scheffler closes in on $25 million FedEx Cup prize with late burst of birdies

ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has extended his lead to five shots going into the final day of the Tour Championship. At stake is richest prize in golf, with $25 million for the FedEx Cup. He finished with four birdies in his last five holes for a 66. Collin Morikawa wound up losing a little ground with a 67 and has a tall order on the final day. Scheffler should know better than anyone that no lead is safe. He had a six-shot lead going into the last day at East Lake two years ago, shot 73 and lost by one.

No. 9 Michigan begins defense of national title with 30-10 win over Fresno State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Davis Warren and Alex Orji each threw a touchdown pass, Will Johnson returned an interception for a score and No. 9 Michigan started defense if its national championship with a 30-10 win over Fresno State. The Wolverines were sluggish on offense for much of the night, breaking in new quarterbacks behind a revamped offensive line and Sherrone Moore, who made his coaching debut as Jim Harbaugh’s full-time replacement. The Bulldogs trailed by just four points deep into the second quarter and 16-10 midway through the fourth before Michigan pulled away.

Arch Manning throws 1st career TD pass in Longhorns’ rout of Colorado State

Arch Manning threw his first career touchdown pass and ran for his first score in mop-up duty in No. 4 Texas’ 52-0 victory over Colorado State on Saturday in the season opener. The five-star recruit with the NFL family pedigree might be the highest- profile backup quarterback in the country as he waits behind starter Quinn Ewers. And while Manning, still a freshman after playing briefly last season, might not be a threat to unseat Ewers, every step on the field is met with robust cheers. Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning. Texas led 38-0 in the third quarter when Manning entered the game.

