AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:25 p.m. EST

Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch authorities say Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe. Reports of antisemitic speech, vandalism and violence have been on the rise in Europe since the start of the war in Gaza, and tensions mounted in Amsterdam ahead of Thursday night’s match between the Dutch team Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were banned by local authorities from gathering outside the stadium, and video showed Israeli fans chanting anti-Arab slogans on their way to the game.

Federal judge denies motion to recognize Michael Jordan’s NASCAR teams as a chartered organization

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion by two NASCAR teams — one owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan — to be recognized as chartered teams as they proceed in an antitrust lawsuit against the stock car series and chairman Jim France. The motion was signed by federal judge Frank Whitney of the United States District Court of Western North Carolina in Charlotte at the exact same time NASCAR executives were giving their annual “State of the Sport” address at Phoenix Raceway. The decision came down just hours before Cup cars hit the track for the first practice session of championship weekend.

Jackson leads rally, and Ravens stop 2-point attempt to hold off Bengals 35-34

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, and Baltimore stopped Cincinnati on a 2-point conversion with 38 seconds remaining to hold off the Bengals 35-34. The Ravens rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit, overcoming a huge game from Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including a 5-yarder in the final minute to bring the Bengals within one. Cincinnati decided to go for 2 and the lead, and Joe Burrow’s pass for Tanner Hudson sailed high.

Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery on hamstring and return this season, Jerry Jones says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says quarterback Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery and play again this season after tearing a hamstring. Jones says it could be a few weeks before Prescott knows whether surgery is required. The hamstring is partially torn off the bone. A full tear off the bone requires surgery. Cooper Rush will start in Prescott’s place Sunday against Philadelphia. Jones says the Cowboys could wait to decide whether to put Prescott on injured reserve. The owner says there might not be an urgent need for a spot on the 53-man active roster.

Bengals fritter away another big lead in a second frustrating loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Another tight game, another loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a frustrating pattern that has put the struggling team in danger of missing the playoffs despite the outstanding play of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. For the second time in two games against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals blew a big lead Thursday night and lost 35-34. Cincinnati was on the cusp of reaching .500 following an 0-3 start, but those hopes vanished as quickly as its 14-point lead in the third quarter. In their previous game against Baltimore last month, the Bengals (4-6) frittered away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before losing 41-38 in overtime.

Ailing Sergio Busquets won’t play for Messi’s Inter Miami vs Atlanta United in Game 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ailing Sergio Busquets has been ruled out of Saturday’s Inter Miami game against Atlanta United, meaning Lionel Messi will be without one of his most trusted teammates for the win-or-else playoff matchup. Busquets was struck somewhere around his midsection in Game 1 of the best-of-three series and developed pneumonia-like symptoms. He didn’t play in Game 2 last week — a 2-1 Atlanta win — and now Inter Miami must win at least once without him just to extend its season and reach the second round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Christian McCaffrey expected to make season debut for 49ers this week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has looked good in his first week back at practice after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and is on track to make his season debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and has made it through three days of work on the field without any setbacks. That led coach Kyle Shanahan to say he expects his star back to play. McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis since early August.

Money in NCAA sports has changed life for a few. For many athletes, college degree remains the prize

PHOENIX (AP) — Money from name, image and likeness deals has changed what it means to be an NCAA athlete for some college players. But outside the highest-profile athletes, who now can earn millions of dollars while still in school, a college degree remains the ultimate prize for many players. Where academics rates as a priority varies with each individual. But several Division I athletes say the money available to them through NIL remains a small consideration compared with earning a degree and competing in the sports they love.

So much for parity as 9 NFL teams have 2 wins through 9 weeks: Analysis

Nine NFL teams have nearly no chance nine weeks into the season. The Patriots, Raiders, Jaguars, Browns, Giants, Saints and Panthers are 2-7. The Dolphins and Titans are 2-6. On the opposite side, 11 teams have at least six wins. So much for parity. The league’s goal has always been to have every team stay in contention for as long as possible. But 28.1% of the teams or more than one-quarter of the league will likely spend the second half battling for draft positioning.

Aaron Boone to return for eighth season as Yankees manager after New York exercises 2025 option

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone will return for an eighth season as New York Yankees manager after the team exercised his 2025 option. Boone has led the Yankees to a 603-429 record, three AL East titles and one pennant. New York reached the World Series this year for the first time since 2009, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Boone agreed in October 2021 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2025. General manager Brian Cashman said the deadline for the option is 10 days after the World Series.

