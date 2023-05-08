AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:25 p.m. EDT

Ishbia hopes no punishment from NBA for Nuggets’ Jokic

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets remain hopeful that center Nikola Jokic receives no additional punishment by the league after he made contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Ishbia feels the same way. From his Twitter account Monday, Ishbia praised his team’s performance and urged no further disciplinary action for the Nuggets two-time NBA MVP. A fine from the league could be in line for Jokic. Or no punishment at all. But a suspension isn’t out of the realm of possibility, either, with the second-round series moving back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday night tied at 2-2 after both teams won at home.

Ex-girlfriend: Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with me

Golf superstar Tiger Woods wants a judge to halt his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuits seeking $30 million. Woods’ attorneys are expected to argue at a Tuesday court hearing near his Florida mansion. They say Erica Herman signed a nondisclosure agreement that requires their disputes be heard privately by an arbitrator. Herman once managed his restaurant. She says she was illegally evicted last fall after living at the mansion for five years. She says Woods had verbally promised she could live at the home at least 11 years. Her attorney says Woods began their sexual relationship when Herman was his employee and threatened to fire her if she didn’t sign the agreement. His attorneys deny the allegation.

Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s Triple Crown moves on to the Preakness with horse deaths at Churchill Downs casting a big shadow. Seven horses have died following injuries at the track since April 27, including Derby entrant Wild On Ice. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after injuries before Saturday’s Kentucky Derby that was ultimately won by Mage. Four sustained catastrophic leg injuries, two succumbed suddenly from causes yet to be determined and another sustained a neck injury after flipping. The question for now is how the stunning occurrence of fatal injuries at the cathedral of horse racing affects the sport with the Preakness and Belmont Stakes following over the next month. And, how horse racing responds.

What is horse racing doing to prevent catastrophic injuries?

The deaths of seven horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby has once again intensified the debate over the safety of horse racing. Two of the deaths occurred as the result of race injuries on Derby day at Churchill Downs. The track says there was no discernible pattern detected in the injuries. In recent years the industry has instituted a series of veterinary and medication reforms, which led to the fatality rate dropping. A leg injury in a racehorse can cause other complications that can lead to death.

NBA Playoffs: Jokic, Booker posting stats never seen before

Nobody ever finished an NBA playoff game with at least 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists. That is, until Nikola Jokic did it on Friday. Nobody ever finished an NBA playoff game with 53 points and 11 assists, either. That is, until Nikola Jokic did it on Sunday. And the Denver Nuggets still went 0-2 in those games. Those stat lines and some incredible numbers from Devin Booker were mostly overshadowed by Jokic getting into a bit of a thorny situation during Game 4 with a fan who just happened to be Mat Ishbia, the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Harper, Verlander return but Phillies and Mets are in a funk

Bryce Harper and Justin Verlander are back from injuries for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. That’s good news for those two teams. They’ve both really been struggling. Harper had Tommy John surgery in November and returned for the Phillies on Tuesday. He homered Saturday. Verlander made his season debut for the Mets on Thursday after dealing with a muscle strain in his back. He allowed a couple solo homers in the first against Detroit before shutting the Tigers out for the next four innings.

Down 3-0, Leafs’ Big 4 seeking breakthrough versus Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It was almost automatic in every game this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Either Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Auston Matthews or John Tavares was going to score a goal. That was the case until the Eastern Conference semifinals. Three games against the Florida Panthers in this series, and that fearsome foursome has only flailed and failed so far. After scoring at least once in 81 of Toronto’s 88 games this season entering this series, Marner, Nylander, Matthews and Tavares have combined for exactly zero goals so far in their matchup with the Panthers.

Column: F1 drivers unhappy with Miami’s pomp, circumstance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Some Formula One drivers were unhappy with the long pre-race event before Sunday’s race in suburban Miami. They said it was hot and somewhat distracting ahead of the 57-lap race. LL Cool J and an orechestra were on hand. The over-the-top event was very American. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer says that is what fans have come to expect and it will not go away in the two other U.S. races on the F1 calendar this season.

Americans bet $220B on sports in 5 years since legalization

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans have bet over $220 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. The industry shows few signs of slowing despite some recent scandals that have put a spotlight on wagering safeguards. When Sunday’s anniversary of the court ruling in a case brought by New Jersey arrives, two-thirds of the country will offer legal sports betting, with additional states likely to join in coming months or years. Taxes on sports betting operators have generated $3.6 billion: $3 billion for state and local governments, and $570 million for the federal government.

‘Sick of him’: Chastain drawing ire of fellow NASCAR drivers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ross Chastain used to be known as the driver with the quirky family roots in watermelon farming. Now, he’s fast becoming known for rubbing others the wrong way. On Sunday at Kansas, his driving style led to a fist-fight with Noah Gragson on pit road. The two had to be separate by security. Last week, Chastain put Brennan Poole into the wall at Dover and took Kyle Larson out in the process. The aggressive driving style may create the drama that NASCAR has too often been lacking.

