AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:24 p.m. EST

Broncos are sending receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Browns for two draft picks, AP sources say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Cleveland Browns are getting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a pair of 2024 draft picks. The people say the Broncos would receive fifth- and sixth-round picks in next month’s NFL draft when the trade becomes official next week. The Broncos also realize a savings of $13 million in both cash and salary cap space. The Browns get another deep threat for Deshaun Watson and a complement for No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the impending deal wasn’t announced by either team.

Brandon Graham is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 15th season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, meaning the defensive end will be back for a franchise-record 15th season. Graham has 73 sacks in a record 195 career games with the Eagles, including three sacks last season. The 35-year-old is a popular player in the locker room and in the Philadelphia community. His strip-sack of Tom Brady with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl following the 2017 season helped the Eagles secure a 41-33 win.

Max Verstappen cruises to victory at Saudi Arabian GP to extend dominant start to F1 title defense

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Max Verstappen stayed firmly on course for another season of dominance in Formula 1 by winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Verstappen started on pole and led almost all of the race Saturday as he followed up victory at last week’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix with another win. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez was second and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc third. Verstappen seems in near-total control on the track as he aims for a fourth consecutive title this year. That’s after just two races and despite turmoil at the Red Bull team.

NHL trade deadline winners include Golden Knights, Panthers, Hurricanes and Kyle Okposo

NHL teams combined to make 23 trades on Friday and dealt a total of 33 players along with more than 20 draft picks before the league’s deadline. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, three-time defending Metropolitan Division-champion Carolina Hurricanes and league-leading Florida Panthers appear to have made the most of the opportunity. The San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins chose a different and questionable approach at the potentially pivotal point of the season.

Garnacho hurts Everton again to inspire Man United to victory in chase for Champions League place

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho has hurt Everton again even if it was in a far less spectacular way. Three-and-a-half months ago he scored an outrageous overhead kick at Goodison Park. Now the gifted Manchester United teenager with magic in his feet has won two penalties to inspire his team to a 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted the spot kicks. Relegation-threatened teams Sheffield United and Luton claimed away draws at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, respectively. Wolves beat Fulham 2-1. Arsenal hosts Brentford later Saturday. Sunny Singh Gill became the first referee of Indian descent to take charge of a Premier League game when he controlled Palace-Luton.

D’Angelo Russell scores 44 points in LeBron-less Lakers’ stunning 123-122 win over Bucks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 21 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame LeBron James’ injury absence for a 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard’s step-back jumper right before the buzzer to preserve a stirring win for the Lakers while James sat out to rest his sore left ankle. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Lillard scored eight of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks couldn’t hang on in their second consecutive loss.

Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers in a season by a woman or man, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on a poor shooting night to lead No. 4 Iowa past Penn State 95-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Clark missed her first 11 3s before finally connecting in the fourth quarter. It was her 163rd 3-pointer of the season, surpassing Stephen Curry of Davidson and Darius McGhee of Liberty for the most by a D-I player. Clark finished 2 of 14 from long range and 5 of 19 overall. But Iowa still had little trouble with Penn State.

Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, Saquon Barkley are among the star players set to test NFL free agency

Kirk Cousins will be a free agent for the first time since the Vikings gave him the first fully-guaranteed quarterback deal in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is expected to stay put in Tampa Bay. Russell Wilson has to make another move. Joe Flacco could find a new home, too. The quarterback carousel will start spinning when the NFL’s free agency period opens Monday with the legal tampering period. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the opening of the league’s new year on Wednesday. While the quarterbacks get much of the attention, many of the best players available play other positions.

To avoid strikes at Paris Olympics, French government to pay bonuses to civil servants

NICE, France (AP) — France’s public administration minister says the government will offer bonuses to civil servants mobilized to work in Paris during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in a bid to avoid strikes. Stanislas Guerini says eligible employees will get a bonus ranging from 500 euros ($547) to 1,500 euros ($1,641) in addition to their salaries. The government will also set up nurseries and day care facilities for the working parents. The minister discussed the plan Saturday in an interview with France Info media. The announcement comes after a major French union warned of possible strikes, including at hospitals, during the Paris Olympics, when massive influx of people is expected in the French capital.

Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert makes ‘money sign’ at official and implies betting in NBA is a problem

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert’s money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA’s wrath. Minnesota’s center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night against Cleveland when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying that referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After fouling out, Gobert made the gesture without Foster seeing him. Official Natalie Sago issued the technical on Gobert. Gobert didn’t deny what he did after the game and went further in saying gambling could be having a major impact on the outcome of games. Gobert’s actions and remarks almost certainly will be reviewed by the league.

