AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:23 p.m. EST

The officiating in the title game between LSU and Iowa was below expectations, NCAA review finds

An NCAA review has concluded that the officiating in the national championship game between LSU and Iowa fell short of expectations. The review was pushed up to this summer after criticism about the calls in the game. LSU beat Iowa for its first national title. NCAA vice president for women’s basketball Lynn Holzman says officials were graded on the accuracy of their calls and the overall number was lower than it should have been. She says work will be done to improve.

The NFL’s youth movement at quarterback reaches a new milestone

The generational shift at quarterback in the NFL reached a new milestone last week. For the first time ever, every player who threw a pass in the NFL in Week 9 was born in 1990 or later, with 15 of the 28 starting quarterbacks last week age 25 or younger. This was the first time since Week 6 of the 2002 season that no quarterback born in the 1980s took the field. There were seven rookie starters last week, raising the total of rookie starting QBs this season to nine, tying the non-replacement record set in 2019.

Ohtani free agency sweepstakes off to a clandestine start at MLB’s general manager meetings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The race to add two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani in a blockbuster free agency deal is off to a clandestine start. There are 30 teams in Major League Baseball so there are 30 general managers in attendance this week at the GM meetings in Scottsdale, Arizona. If there was one question that could produce some universally awkward moments, it was anything about the slowly developing Ohtani sweepstakes, which could cost the winning team $500 million or more. Ohtani is one of the most fascinating cases for baseball’s free agency system ever. He’s 29 years old and just produced one of the best two-way seasons in MLB history, batting .304 with 44 homers while also having a 10-5 record on the mound with a 3.14 ERA.

If you think the World Series sped by, it did. 9-inning games averaged the fastest time in 27 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine-inning World Series games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The first postseason of the pitch clock also included defensive shift limits and larger bases, leading to increased stolen bases and appearing to contribute to higher batting averages. Postseason nine-inning games overall averaged 3:02, down from 3:23 last year and 3:37 in 2021, the last season before the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device. That mirrored a regular season with an average game time of 2:40, the lowest since 1985.

Michigan star Corum says he had no business with Stalions, unaware of online records in his name

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-American Blake Corum says he has no business relationship with Connor Stalions, the former Wolverines staffer at the center of an NCAA sign-stealing investigation into the program, and he was unaware of documents filed for a company with his name on them. Wyoming Secretary of State online records show Stalions, Corum and another person listed as organizers for BC2 Housing LLC. The initial filing was made March 28, 2022, and the address listed for the business was in Ann Arbor. Corum was asked Tuesday by reporters about his name being listed on the records. He said the first he had heard of it was a few hours earlier.

College Football Picks: No. 2 Michigan visits No. 9 Penn State in its first test of the season

Finally, No. 2 Michigan gets a test. The Wolverines have stomped through the season, crushing opponents by 34 points per game, the best margin in the country. None of those opponents has been ranked, creating some questions about just how good Michigan is. A trip to No. 9 Penn State will provide an answer. The game is one of two top 10 matchups among Week 11’s most intriguing games.

Kansas coach Bill Self signs richest college basketball contract ever given by a public university

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self has signed a lifetime contract that will pay him $53 million over the first five years. That surpasses Kentucky coach John Calipari for the richest deal ever given to a college basketball coach at a public university. Self will make more than $13 million this season overall from the top-ranked Jayhawks. At the conclusion of each year, another is added to the deal. Self will earn a one-time $5 million retention bonus if he serves out the first five.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA education is underway. The French teen is passing the early tests

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama has experienced the wide spectrum of highs and lows during this first couple of weeks in the NBA. He has scored 38 points in a game, played in a back-to-back for the first time, has been part of two 40-point losses, wasted a huge lead and lost, overcame a huge deficit and won. It’s been an education. And by all accounts, the French rookie who stands nearly 7-foot-4 is passing the tests. Wembanyama’s averages so far are 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. The last player to have such averages over the first seven games of his career was Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

Hot starts by Vegas and Boston and a historically bad start for San Jose are among early NHL trends

Some early trends are showing in the NHL. Alex Ovechkin has matched his slowest 10-game start and needs to pick things up in his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record. The San Jose Sharks lost their first 11 games, setting a pace to be among the worst teams in league history. And the Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending is threatening to sink Connor McDavid’s playoff chances. Elsewhere, the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are rolling, Connor Bedard is scoring for Chicago and the Boston Bruins are back following a disappointing first-round exit.

Milwaukee grapples with the reality of Craig Counsell managing the Cubs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The first sign of discontent regarding Craig Counsell’s decision to leave the Milwaukee Brewers to manage the Chicago Cubs appeared in his hometown at the Little League field that bears his name. The word “ass” was spray-painted across Counsell’s name on the sign outside the ballpark at a Milwaukee suburb where Counsell grew up and still lives. The Brewers now must try to keep winning in Major League Baseball’s smallest market without the manager who led them to their greatest run of sustained success.

