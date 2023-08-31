AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:23 p.m. EDT

Frances Tiafoe loves the US Open and the US Open loves him. He is into the third round there again

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe loves the spotlight that comes with playing at night in Arthur Ashe Stadium and he has picked up another victory in that setting to reach the U.S. Open’s third round. He quickly grabbed a lead and never let go while getting past Sebastian Ofner of Austria 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in a tad more than 1 1/2 hours on Wednesday. Tiafoe only faced one break point and saved it. He volleyed terrifically. His outmatched opponent needed some help from a trainer for a bothersome neck. Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all won in straight sets but No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost.

Caroline Wozniacki beats Petra Kvitova at the US Open shortly after coming out of retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki has reached the third round at the U.S. Open by beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-5, 7-6 (5). Wozniacki is a 33-year-old from Denmark who won the 2018 Australian Open and reached No. 1 in the rankings during her first stint on tour. She walked away from the sport in early 2020 to start a family and now she and her husband, former NBA player David Lee, are the parents of two children. After a hiatus of 3 1/2 years, Wozniacki returned to competition this month and now is back at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2019. She was the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2009 and 2014.

Aaron Rodgers’ quest to turn Jets into contenders is NFL’s top storyline entering the season

The biggest storyline in the first NFL season this century without Tom Brady centers on Aaron Rodgers’ quest to turn the New York Jets into a championship contender. The 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP left Green Bay for a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season and hasn’t won a Super Bowl since Broadway Joe Namath guaranteed one more than 50 years ago. Rodgers has plenty of talent surrounding him but the Jets play in one of the toughest divisions in the league and a conference loaded with contenders, including the defending Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Brady led the New England Patriots to back-to-back rings in 2003-04.

Guardians claim former Angels pitchers Giolito, López and Moore off waivers, sources tells AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the roster moves tells the Associated Press that the Cleveland Guardians claimed starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Matt Moore and Reynaldo López off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. The Guardians, who are five games back of Minnesota in the AL Central, made the claims to help get them through the remainder of this season and perhaps for the future, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the acquistions. Cleveland has remained in contention despite a rash of injuries to its starting rotation. The Angels waived the trio of pitchers and three others earlier week.

Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, who helped build Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ dies at 91

DALLAS (AP) — Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into “America’s Team” in the 1970s, has died. He was 91. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Brandt died Thursday morning. Brandt was the player personnel director alongside the stoic, fedora-wearing Landry and media-savvy Schramm, but had to wait almost 30 years longer to get into the Hall of Fame. By the time Brandt was enshrined as a contributor, it was as much for his ability to remain involved in the NFL by adapting to the social media age as for the innovation the Cowboys brought to the draft process with computers in the early 1960s.

White Sox promote former player Chris Getz to general manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series. Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002. The White Sox have a total of three victories in three playoff appearances since winning the 2005 World Series.

MLB testing hands-free entry for fans utilizing facial authentication, AI security

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have partnered with Major League Baseball to use their stadium as the site of a pilot program called Go-Ahead Entry. The program uses facial authentication-based entry for ticketed fans. Citizens Bank Park is the first MLB ballpark to use the opt-in, free-flow ballpark entry experience. Fans can begin the enrollment process by downloading the MLB Ballpark App and uploading a photo for verification. All tickets tied to their MLB Ballpark App account will be enrolled for Go-Ahead Entry. This allows fans, alone or with a group, to walk right through the dedicated gate entry without stopping to scan tickets or wait for the security scan.

Aaron Rodgers’ football legacy could soar with the Jets if he wins in the Big Apple

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers established a football legacy of unquestioned greatness during 18 seasons in Green Bay. The four-time NFL MVP could take it to another level if he can deliver a winner to the Big Apple with the New York Jets. Rodgers has fully embraced his new team, new city and the daunting challenge of trying to lift a franchise out of decades of frustration and back to the Super Bowl. The 39-year-old quarterback left a brilliant legacy in Green Bay, including winning a Super Bowl in 2011. But Rodgers knows he can “go down in history” if he can win one with the Jets.

Travis Kelce claims the top spot in AP’s NFL tight end rankings

Kansas City’s prolific pass catcher Travis Kelce has shattered numerous records over his 10-year career and was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among NFL tight ends. A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at tight end, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. George Kittle was the only other player picked on all nine ballots and he received five second-place votes to finish second. Mark Andrews got the other four second-place votes and came in third.

Commanders’ defense starts inside with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Neither Jonathan Allen nor Daron Payne is considered by pundits among the most elite defensive linemen in the NFL. Together the Washington Commanders’ defensive tackles might make up the best interior tandem in the league. Allen and Payne combined for 19 sacks last season to lead a defense that was ranked third even without Chase Young for the bulk of the season. Alongside edge rusher Montez Sweat, the defensive line is the reason the unit is again expected to be one of Washington’s biggest strengths.

