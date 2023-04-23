AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:23 a.m. EDT

LeBron’s Lakers beat Grizzlies 111-101, take 2-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James finished with 25 points after Dillon Brooks was ejected for striking him in the groin, and the Los Angeles Lakers survived Ja Morant’s 24-point fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds. Morant scored 45 points in his return from a one-game absence with a sore right hand, even scoring 22 consecutive points during his stunning fourth quarter while Memphis attempted to rally from an early 29-point deficit.

76ers finish sweep of Nets without Embiid in 96-88 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Tobias Harris had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame the absence of Joel Embiid to beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88. It gave them a sweep and made them the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs. James Harden added 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the third-seeded 76ers. Philadelphia will play the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. The defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics have a 2-1 lead. The 76ers hope Embiid will be recovered from his sprained right knee in time for the start of that series.

Butler scores 30, Heat top Giannis-less Bucks 121-99

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 30 points before leaving with a sore glute following a hard fall, and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for Miami, while Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back. Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 and Grayson Allen scored 14 for Milwaukee.

Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Devin Booker added 30 and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard 112-100 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. The Clippers again made a strong run with Leonard watching from the bench. He has missed two straight games with a right knee sprain. It’s the same injury that has sidelined Paul George for a month. Russell Westbrook led the Clippers with 37 points. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter, during a stretch in which the Clippers twice pulled within two points.

Hamilton scores in OT, Devils beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 2-1 to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Akira Schmid got the start in goal in place of Vitek Vanecek and finished with 35 saves. Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. In the extra period, Bratt found Hamilton on the right side, and the veteran defenseman skated into the right circle and beat Shesterkin on the glove side. Game 4 is back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and Game 5 will be in New Jersey on Thursday night.

Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia with body shot in 7th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gervonta Davis delivered a stunning body shot in the seventh round, causing Ryan Garcia to stumble back and then go to a knee, ending a highly anticipated bout with a knockout at 1:44. Davis improved to 29-0, with all but two of his victories by knockout. It was the first defeat for Garcia, who won 19 of his first 23 fights by KO. Davis’ victory could set up a showdown with undefeated Devin Haney, who owns all four major championship belts in the lightweight division. Haney faces former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko in May.

Tatis homers, Padres rally for 5-3 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. connected for his first homer since 2021, Ha-Seong Kim had a crucial two RBI single and the San Diego Padres rallied for a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Padres took the lead in the first inning on Tatis’ first homer since his return from an 80-game drug suspension on Thursday. The 24-year-old turned on an 0-2 fastball, hitting it into the left-center stands, just out of the reach of a leaping Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove threw five innings in his return from the injured list, giving up three runs.

Draymond Green won’t change post-suspension, returns Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green fully plans to be suspended again, and had some strong words for the NBA trying to make him an example of suspensions based on past behavior. The Golden State forward is set to return for the Warriors in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings with his team trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after serving a one-game suspension during the defending champions’ 114-97 Game 3 victory Thursday night.

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron after third round

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Americans Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round Saturday. Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year. Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy. Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.

Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham has secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer to achieve the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Hollywood actors were among a crowd of around 10,000 at the Racecourse Ground in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. Reynolds and McElhenney seemingly have become soccer fanatics since completing their out-of-nowhere purchase of the Welsh club for $2.5 million in 2021. Wrexham is heading back into the English Football League for the first time in 15 years. Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left.

