AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:21 p.m. EDT

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son detained in racism probe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and his son have been detained as part of an investigation into racism allegations at one of his former clubs. Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme tells The Associated Press that Galtier and John Valovic-Galtier were placed in custody for questioning on Friday morning. Galtier is on his way out at PSG but still under contract. He denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of French club Nice when the scandal broke earlier this year.

FIFA allows anti-discrimination captain’s armbands at Women’s World Cup after standoff in Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — The anti-discrimination “One Love” captain’s armband denied to teams at the men’s World Cup in Qatar will be worn at the Women’s World Cup next month in an amended version now approved by soccer authorities. FIFA has unveiled eight armbands. Captains of the 32 teams can choose to wear them in Australia and New Zealand during the tournament slated to run from July 20-Aug. 20. They include a “Unite for Inclusion” option. It’s heart-shaped and multi-colored but not quite the rainbow the Germany team wanted at a the tournament. The similar One Love design was deemed unacceptable to socially conservative Qatar last year.

A new pro women’s hockey league is set to launch in January with 6 teams in North America

A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January. A co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers has purchased the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation. The new league will bring together North America’s most accomplished female players, likely alongside talented players from Europe and Asia. Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy the PHF’s assets, paving the way for the new league to launch. The league is expected to begin with six teams spread throughout the U.S. and Canada. The league also opens the door for potential involvement from the NHL.

The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents to make moves

It’s already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move, including Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. Trades are still a possibility, especially since James Harden has picked up his player option. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.

Nashville Predators buy out Matt Duchene as NHL teams prepare for the start of free agency

A handful of teams spent the eve of free agency clearing salary cap space with big money buyouts. The Nashville Predators led the way by buying out the remainder of Matt Duchene’s contract. The 32-year-old center had three years left on his deal at a cap hit of $8 million annually. The Winnipeg Jets also put former captain Blake Wheeler on unconditional waivers to buy out the final year of his contract. The Boston Bruins did the same with defenseman Mike Reilly. The Detroit Red Wings also took the step with Kailer Yamomoto a day after acquiring him from the Edmonton Oilers.

IRS throws a chill into collectives paying college athletes while claiming nonprofit status

The rapidly expanding landscape of nonprofit collectives paying college athletes to promote charities has been hit with a potentially seismic disruption. A 12-page memo from the Internal Revenue Service released in June determined that in many cases, the nonprofit collectives may not qualify as tax-exempt if their main purpose is paying players instead of supporting charitable works. And if the collectives aren’t tax-exempt, their donations to quarterbacks, point guards and pitchers may not be either. The founder of a collective tied to Ohio State athletics says it may cease operations in coming months.

Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada. The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff. NYRA spokesman Pat McKenna said there was a dramatic decline in air quality late this morning. The track remained open for simulcasting. This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Catcher interference on the rise as big league backstops squeeze in for pitch framing

CHICAGO (AP) — The major leagues have seen a marked increase in catcher interference calls this season. Through Thursday’s games, there had been 57 catcher interference calls, up from 38 at the same point last year. The number was 35 through June 29 in 2021 and 30 in 2019, according to Sportradar. The 2020 season started on July 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest factors is pitch-framing metrics that look favorably on catchers that receive the ball closer to the plate. Pittsburgh catcher Austin Hedges says he is “trying to find that happy ground of not being too close but being as close as I can to get to as many pitches as I can.”

Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.

NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely for violating the gambling policy and a fourth gets 6 games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL has suspended three players indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

