AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:20 p.m. EDT

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — There will be no gold medal for the U.S. at this World Cup. And for the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not even be any medal at all for the Americans. Instead, it’s Germany on the cusp of a world title. Andreas Obst scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and Germany shredded the U.S. defense for much of the way in its first win over the Americans — 113-111 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday night.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

Ben Shelton joins past champs Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev in the US Open men’s semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s obvious when it comes to Ben Shelton and the rest of the men playing in the U.S. Open semifinals that one of these is not like the others. Shelton is unseeded and ranked 47th. Carlos Alcaraz is seeded No. 1, Novak Djokovic is No. 2 and Daniil Medvedev is No. 3, the first time since 2011 that the top three players in the men’s bracket made it to the final four in Flushing Meadows. Shelton faces Djokovic on Friday and Alcaraz plays Medvedev. Shelton is a 20-year-old who was born in Georgia and won an NCAA singles title for the University of Florida in 2022. He is the only semifinalist who hasn’t won the U.S. Open previously. He’s also the only one without any major title.

US Open finalist Coco Gauff is starting to believe. She faces Aryna Sabalenka for the title

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff will try to win her first Grand Slam title when she meets Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Sabalenka won the Australian Open this year and is assured of moving up to No. 1 in the WTA rankings next week no matter what happens on Saturday in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is on an 11-match winning streak and says she is starting to believe in her abilities as much as everyone else has for years. Sabalenka is a 25-year-old from Belarus and is well aware that most of the 23,000 or so spectators at the final will be cheering for Gauff.

Chiefs get by just fine without holdout Chris Jones, but injury to Travis Kelce proved costly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs proved in a season-opening 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night that they can get by without holdout defensive tackle Chris Jones. They performed well on that side of the ball, continually repelling one of the league’s best offenses, and kept Kansas City in the game. But they also proved that life without injured tight end Travis Kelce could be difficult. Patrick Mahomes struggled without his security blanket, and when he did put passes on his receivers, they far too often dropped them. The good news is Kansas City has 10 days before its next game in Jacksonville, and that could be enough time to get Kelce back on the field after the All-Pro tight end hyperextended his knee earlier in the week.

Predicting the season awards: Aaron Rodgers becomes 5-time AP NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes was the NFL and Super Bowl MVP even without Tyreek Hill. He’s going to need Travis Kelce to have a chance to do it again. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs got off to a losing start after raising their latest Super Bowl banner. With Kelce sporting a mustache in street clothes on the sideline because of a knee injury, Mahomes didn’t have his usual magic touch in a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Mahomes threw a pick-6 on a perfect pass that hit Kadarius Toney in stride but bounced off his hands. Toney dropped another pass late in the fourth quarter that would’ve moved the Chiefs closer into field-goal position.

The spotlight in the Alabama-Texas game will be squarely on the 2 QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe

Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers will take center stage in the Texas-Alabama showdown. Milroe is set to make his third start for the third-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 11 Texas. But it will be his biggest game yet. Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in the same game last weekend against Middle Tennessee State. Ewers was having a big performance to open last year’s meeting but went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Sue Bird is returning to international basketball as ambassador for 2026 World Cup

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Sue Bird is going back to international basketball. But as an ambassador, not a player. The American great was introduced by FIBA as the global ambassador for the 2026 Women’s Basketball World Cup that will be played in Berlin. Bird won five Olympic gold medals and four more in World Cups during two decades playing for USA Basketball. She retired from the WNBA’s Seattle Storm last year. Bird takes the ambassador role from Spanish great Pau Gasol.

Damar Hamlin is ready to complete his comeback as he prepares for Bills opener on Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has come to appreciate the new normal in his life as he prepares to make his comeback to football complete in Buffalo’s season-opener at the New York Jets on Monday night. His passion to play again following a near-death experience on the field in Cincinnati will now be forever shared with a desire to give back. Both were evident this week when Hamlin hosted a charitable event for Buffalo-area children while appreciating his achievement of making the Bills’ 53-player roster. The game on Monday night comes eight months after he collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow becomes NFL’s highest-paid player with $275 million deal, AP source says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension on Thursday. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced. The person says the contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed. Burrow will be paid an average of $55 million per year. The deal was finalized three days before the Bengals’ season opener at Cleveland. Burrow has led the Bengals to two straight AFC North titles and a Super Bowl two seasons ago. He set franchise single-season records for completions, pass attempts and passing touchdowns last year.

