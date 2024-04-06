AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:17 p.m. EDT

Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, a major blow to the team and the 2020 Cy Young winner. Bieber, who missed several months last season with elbow issues, experienced pain following an opening-day start in Oakland and again this week against Seattle. The right-hander underwent imaging tests, and reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament was recommended by several doctors. The recovery time can take up to 16 months following the surgery. Bieber is entering his final year under contract with the Guardians. The 28-year-old is is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 134 career starts with Cleveland.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa rally for 71-69 win over UConn in women’s Final Four. South Carolina awaits

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark led Iowa back to the national championship game, scoring 21 points as the Hawkeyes rallied past Paige Bueckers and UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four. Next up for the Hawkeyes is a rematch with unbeaten South Carolina, which lost to Iowa in last year’s Final Four. The Hawkeyes then fell short of winning the school’s first national championship, falling to LSU in the title game last season. Now Clark is one win away from bring her home state its first women’s basketball title in the final game of her college career. She got off to a slow start but scored seven points early in the fourth quarter.

Bad call? Late whistle on UConn’s Edwards helps send Iowa to the title game and the Huskies home

CLEVELAND (AP) — UConn’s bid to reach the national championship game ended with a disputed call. Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards was called for an illegal screen in the final seconds, preventing UConn star Paige Bueckers from getting off a potential game-winning shot. Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall collided with Edwards as Marshall tried to defend Bueckers. The call gave the ball back to Iowa with 3.9 seconds remaining, helping the Hawkeyes seal the win. Edwards says she believes the play was “pretty clean.” Marshall pointed out it was the third time during the game the Huskies were called for a similar play.

Purdue’s Zach Edey is the overwhelming choice for 2nd straight AP Player of the Year award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue is The Associated Press Player of the Year in men’s college basketbal. He is the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson at Virginia in the 1980s. Edey is a 7-foot-4 center who led his team to its first Final Four since 1980. He received 57 of 62 votes from journalists who vote in the weekly AP Top 25. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht received three votes and Houston’s Jamal Shead got two.

At Final Four, they turn back the clock with Purdue, NC State and an old-school matchup of big men

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The opener at the Final Four on Saturday might feel like a trip through a time machine. Yes, those are Purdue and North Carolina State — one program here for the first time since 1980, the other trying to write a 21st-century version of college basketball’s greatest story ever told. And yes, those are 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-9 DJ Burns Jr., some 600 pounds worth of center patrolling the paint and dictating a style that has been out of fashion for a decade or more. The winner of the titanic collision will play the UConn-Alabama winner for the title.

Crimson Tide trying to slow down the UConn juggernaut in the Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats had to rebuild his roster and replace three assistant coaches. The pieces ended up fitting perfectly. The fast-and-furious Crimson Tide were among one of the nation’s best offenses all season and rolled into the program’s first Final Four. The run has taken Alabama to the desert, where the Tide face the daunting task of trying to stop the juggernaut that is reigning national champion UConn. The Huskies have dominated the NCAA Tournament so far, winning their first four games by an average of 27.8 points. UConn ran off 30 straight points to blow out Illinois in the Elite Eight and is trying to become the first repeat national champion since Florida in 2006-07.

As March Madness wraps, players like ZaKiyah Johnson juggle basketball with recruiting calls and NIL

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Recruitment letters have overwhelmed one long shoe box, along with a backpack. ZaKiyah Johnson will eventually get around to reading them, though it could be a while before the highly prized recruit responds to those piquing her interest. The junior wing ranked as a top-five overall prospect for next season has pared her list down to a dozen schools, an elite group that includes defending national champion LSU, two-time champ South Carolina and nearby Louisville. It’s a familiar burden for top recruits across the country.

After March Madness ouster, Monson feels the love in times that are ‘darker than I wanted it to be’

PHOENIX (AP) — The only coach who led his team to March Madness this season, then went straight to looking for a new job, is getting lots of pats on the back this week during his visit to the Final Four. He needs them. In the quieter times that have become more common since his whirlwind trip to the NCAA Tournament came to an end last month, Dan Monson tells The Associated Press, “you do a lot of reflecting, and it’s been a little darker than I wanted it to be.”

Vince Carter, Chauncey Billups headline 13-member class for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vince Carter wowed the basketball world with his high-flying dunks for more than two decades. Chauncey Billups was a clutch guard and Finals MVP for the Detroit Pistons. Two icons from the 2000s era of basketball are headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The 13-member class inducted Saturday includes former Lakers, Grizzlies and Warriors executive Jerry West, who was already inducted as a player and as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic team. Also in the class: players Seimone Augustus, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Dick Barnett and Michele Timms, coaches Charles Smith, Harley Redin and Bo Ryan, broadcaster/coach Doug Collins and owner Herb Simon.

Caitlin Clark has a chance to end her college career with the title that’s eluded her

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caitlin Clark will get her wish. The Iowa superstar and the Hawkeyes are returning to the national championship game. Clark shook off a sluggish first half to score 15 of her 21 points after the break as the Hawkeyes held off UConn 71-69 in the women’s Final Four. The two-time national player of the year insisted all season that her goal wasn’t to set records but to help Iowa to the title it narrowly missed a year ago. Clark and the Hawkeyes will get their chance against unbeaten South Carolina on Sunday.

