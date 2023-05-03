AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:17 a.m. EDT

NBA MVP: 76ers’ Embiid wins league’s top individual honor

Philadelphia 76ers center and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Tuesday, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. Embiid averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game. Embiid played in 66 games, the second-highest total of his career.

Davis, James deliver as Lakers top Curry, Warriors in Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots, LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off a late flurry by the Golden State Warriors to win an entertaining Game 1 in the Western Conference semifinals 117-112. Jordan Poole missed a 3-pointer to tie it with 9.7 seconds left as the Warriors’ rally in the closing minutes fell short. Curry’s 3 with 1:38 left tied the game, then D’Angelo Russell answered right back before Davis blocked a shot by Curry moments later. James missed the first of two free throws with 1:05 to go.

Brunson, Randle help Knicks beat Heat 111-105 to even series

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and keyed the run the New York Knicks needed just in time to get by a Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler, evening the Eastern Conference semifinals at a game apiece with a 111-105 victory. Julius Randle returned from a sprained left ankle that sidelined him in Game 1 with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and RJ Barrett scored 24 points for the No. 5-seeded Knicks. Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Caleb Martin scored 22 points in place of Butler for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Saturday afternoon.

Harper returns for Phils, 160 days after Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper has been activated off the injured list and was in the lineup at designated hitter when the Philadelphia Phillies played the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle game of a three-game set. The return for the two-time NL MVP comes 160 days after Harper had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. It also occurred at the ballpark where he made his major league debut in 2012. Harper went 0 for 4 and struck out three times in the Phillies’ 13-1 loss.

AP source: Grizzlies have no plans to bring back Brooks

The Memphis Grizzlies have no plans to bring Dillon Brooks back to the team when he hits free agency this summer. Brooks was offered an extension last year but turned it down. Now the Grizzlies are ready to move on without him according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor Brooks released details publicly. The Athletic first reported the Grizzlies’ decision. It was subsequently confirmed by ESPN. Brooks led the NBA in technicals this season. He also called LeBron James old before the Lakers ousted Memphis in the first round of the playoffs.

McIlroy needed ‘a reset’ after missing cut at the Masters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he needed “a reset” after missing the cut at the Masters. That’s why the world’s third-ranked player didn’t touch his golf clubs for more than two weeks. Instead, McIlroy went on vacation with his wife, Erica, to celebrate their anniversary and withdrew from the PGA Tour event at Hilton Head. That move may cost him $3 million because he skipped a second of the tour’s new designated events. But McIlroy says he needed to reassess his life after it had become “consumed” by golf, including the conflict between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Stars’ Joe Pavelski scores 4 in return after 5 missed games

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski is back for Dallas and already making an impact in the Stars second-round playoff series. Pavelski had four goals Tuesday night in Game 1 of their series against Seattle. He had missed the final five games of the opening round while in concussion protocol after taking a hit in the opener against Minnesota on April 17. He now has 67 career playoff goals, extending his record for the most for a U.S.-born player.

Bauer a celebrity in Japan despite sexual assault claims

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is about to start his first game for his new team — the Yokohama BayStars. Bauer was shunned by Major League Baseball after claims of domestic violence and sexual assault. He was eligible to play this year in the MLB but no team would take a chance. His past has not followed him to Japan where he’s a minor celebrity with Yokohama fans hoping he can bring the team its first championship in 25 years. A local department store will unveil a massive poster of Bauer to promote his first game.

Verlander, Scherzer returning to mound for Mets in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in Detroit against a team both of them played for. The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the right-hander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017. Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed due to a back injury. The 38-year-old Scherzer is due to pitch Wednesday for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy. He was suspended for 10 games.

12-team CFP schedule includes New Year’s Day tripleheaders

The College Football Playoff released a schedule for the 12-team format that will be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will feature New Year’s Day quarterfinal tripleheaders but no games played on Saturday. The first-round games will be played the third week of December, with one game on Friday night and three on Saturday. The quarterfinals in the new expanded format will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The first Jan. 1 tripleheader will be held at Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls after the 2024 regular season.

