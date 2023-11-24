AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:16 p.m. EST

Analysis: The NFC goes through Philadelphia, but the 49ers and Cowboys aren’t far behind

The NFC goes through Philadelphia. The top three challengers showed where they stand on Thanksgiving. Detroit took a step backward. Dallas feasted on another losing team. San Francisco was impressive again. The Eagles have a firm grip on the No. 1 seed, but the race could tighten down the stretch. The 49ers geared up for a NFC championship rematch against Philadelphia on Dec. 3 with a convincing 31-13 win at Seattle on Thursday night. The Cowboys rocked the Commanders 45-10 for their seventh win by at least 23 points. The Lions were outplayed from start to finish in a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after losing to the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. The moves come a day after a 45-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Washington has allowed 40 or more points in seven of 12 games and 290-plus yards 11 times. Coach Ron Rivera could take over the defensive play-calling duties himself. That would allow him to defer even more to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Del Rio was 12 games into his fourth season with Washington after Rivera hired him in 2020.

Christian McCaffrey’s big first half carries NFC West-leading 49ers to 31-13 victory over Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Christian McCaffrey rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and the San Francisco 49ers built a 21-point lead by halftime in rolling to a 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers won their fourth straight against their division rivals and have a two-game lead in the NFC West over Seattle. San Francisco won its third in a row overall following a three-game losing streak and picked up its 10th consecutive victory against a division opponent. McCaffrey was terrific, running through arm tackles and breaking off a handful of big plays. He rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 1 yards as the 49ers built a 24-3 halftime advantage.

South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole, will be released from prison on Jan. 5

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole more than a decade after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world. A Department of Corrections spokesperson said Friday that Pistorius will be released from prison on Jan. 5. He has been in prison since late 2014. Pistorius turned 37 this week and was given a second chance at parole after he was wrongly ruled ineligible at a first hearing in March. Pistorius was one of the world’s most admired athletes when he shot Reeva Steenkamp multiple times on Valentine’s Day 2013.

Greatest of The Games: 6 of the most memorable meetings between Ohio State and Michigan

If it’s Michigan-Ohio State it is almost always a huge game. No rivalry has produced more games matching AP Top 25 ranked teams, top-10 matchups and top-five games. The Game is filled with lore and legends and thrilling performances. Even before the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines kick off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the 119th meeting will be historic. One day it could make the list of the most memorable in perhaps the best rivalry in college football.

Bland, Prescott help Cowboys to 13th straight home win with 45-10 victory over Commanders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception return for a touchdown this season, Dak Prescott threw four TD passes and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away for a 45-10 Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys extended their longest home winning streak in 42 years to 13 games. Dallas’ lead going into the fourth quarter was less than two touchdowns for the first time in five home games this season. But the Cowboys ended up tying a 55-year-old franchise record with a seventh victory by at least 20 points. The Commanders lost for the eight time in 10 games since a 2-0 start.

Love ties career high with 3 TD passes, leads Packers to 29-22 win over NFC North-leading Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Love set the tone with a 53-yard pass to Christian Watson on the first snap and finished with a career-high-tying three touchdowns, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 29-22 win over the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Thursday. The Packers were in control of a game they never trailed, taking advantage of Jared Goff’s career-high three fumbles and coach Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness on fourth down. The Lions went for it five times on fourth down and only converted once. One of the failed attempts was a decision to fake a punt with a run from their 23 in the third quarter down by nine points.

Blackhawks’ Taylor Hall is expected to miss the rest of the season with a right knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall will have right knee surgery, likely sidelining the 2018 NHL MVP for the rest of the season. The team placed Hall and forward Andreas Athanasiou on injured reserve. The move with Athanasiou, who has a groin injury, was made retroactive to Nov. 9. Forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman were recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. Last-place Chicago has dropped five in a row heading into Friday’s matchup against visiting Toronto.

LSU star Angel Reese has not been seen with the Tigers in the Cayman Islands

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — LSU star Angel Reese hasn’t been seen with the seventh-ranked and defending national champion Tigers since they arrived at the Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament. The Associated Press observed players and other team personnel walking from their charter flight to a bus at the airport in George Town after they landed Wednesday. LSU women’s basketball spokesman Grant Kauvar says the university is deferring to coach Kim Mulkey on matters involving the All-America forward. LSU doesn’t play in the tournament until Friday. Reese has missed LSU’s previous two games. Mulkey has said Reese’s absence stems from “locker room issues” but has offered few details beyond that.

Cal coach says son of Afghan refugee Fardaws Aimaq was called ‘a terrorist’ by a heckling fan

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California basketball coach Mark Madsen says Fardaws Aimaq was called “a terrorist” by a heckling fan after a game against UTEP this week in the SoCal Challenge. Aimaq’s parents are Afghan refugees. Madsen says Aimaq was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan on Monday. Aimaq went into the bleachers to confront the heckling fan, hovering over him and pointing a finger at his face. The exchange lasted about 10 seconds after the loss to UTEP in San Juan Capistrano, California.

