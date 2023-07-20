AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:16 a.m. EDT

Live updates |Matthew Jordan gets 151st Open started at Royal Liverpool

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The 151st edition of the British Open is underway and the right player got it started. Matthew Jordan was chosen to hit the opening tee shot. Jordan has been a member at Royal Liverpool since he was a teenager. This is his first British Open. He received a rousing ovation when he walked through the tunnel onto the first tee. Jordan saved par from a pot bunker. The R&A is expecting 260,000 fans for the week at Royal Liverpool. The links course is hosting golf’s oldest champion for the 13th time dating to 1897.

Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say

CHICAGO (AP) — Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program. Black football players appear to have faced an additional layer of abuse. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”

Women’s World Cup spotlight shining on Australia as co-host New Zealand seeks its own attention

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win fans as well as matches at the Women’s World Cup. New Zealand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night local time with a game against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney. New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a soccer match in the country’s history, some 50,000. That’s a big crowd for a country known more for its love of rugby.

A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people hours ahead of first game in Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A man stormed a high-rise construction site in downtown Auckland early Thursday morning, shooting at terrified workers and killing two people hours before New Zealand plans to host the first game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout, during which an officer was shot and injured. Four civilians were also injured. The shooting happened near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

Big expectations and lots of attention greet Jets as they begin training camp with Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reported for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move. They’ve got Super Bowl goals and are the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks” series, adding to what was already expected to be a summer in the spotlight. Cornerback D.J. Reed said the energy feels different from last year and there’s more excitement. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Rodgers brings a spark to everyone. The Jets are trying to end a 12-year postseason drought that is the longest active skid in the NFL.

Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — If anyone didn’t think the New York Yankees are frustrated over their latest struggles, Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed it on Wednesday. Rodón sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout after the second inning and Kahnle took out his frustrations on a cooling fan in the dugout during the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The loss marked the first time in 14 years the Yankees were swept in a three-game series by the Angels and completed a 1-5 road trip that saw them drop to last place in the AL East. They have dropped four straight and nine of their last 11 after winning seven of their previous 10.

Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day for surgeries to remove clot in right leg, fix toes on left foot

Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot. The Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the conference is Friday in Las Vegas. He’s expected to be recovered and back coaching in time for fall camp. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day. Sanders’ son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will also take part along with receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

San Diego State to remain in Mountain West, receive $6.6M initially withheld after decision to leave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has announced that San Diego State will remain in the conference, at least for now. The Aztecs will get the $6.6 million that was withheld after they initially informed the conference of their intention to leave. San Diego State is responsible for paying the conference’s legal fees associated with the matter. Nevarez knows this could be a temporary arrangement. She acknowledged the Aztecs could still leave at some point should the Pac-12 or Big 12 come calling. They are committed for the next two years.

Cancer survivors Liam Hendriks and Carlos Carrasco team up to host pediatric patients at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Even though they’re in opposing dugouts this week, New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks are members of the same inspiring club. Fellow cancer survivors, they teamed up to host pediatric cancer patients from Cohen Children’s Medical Center at Citi Field as part of Carrasco’s program called Cookie’s Kids. The kids were shown around the ballpark and given access to normally off-limits areas such as the dugout and bullpen. They met with Hendriks and Carrasco to hear their encouraging stories of beating cancer. The children received lunch, giveaways and tickets to a future Mets game.

Declan Rice comes in as 2nd-half sub in Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly acquired midfield star Declan Rice came on as a second-half substitute and helped Arsenal finish off a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all scored — and those weren’t the only highlights for the many red-clad Arsenal supporters in the crowd at Audi Field. Rice moved from West Ham to Arsenal for a British-record transfer fee last weekend. The crowd roared when he came in just over an hour into the match, and cheered again when he possessed the ball.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.