AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:15 a.m. EST

Firefighters put out large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday afternoon on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. No injuries have been reported. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire.

Michigan QB McCarthy says sign-stealing saga masked work of players who ‘did things the right way’

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the sign-stealing scandal has overshadowed the work the team has put in to go unbeaten and reach the College Football Playoff championship game. Michigan plays Washington for the national title in Houston on Monday as the NCAA continues to investigate allegations the Wolverines had a staff member use video equipment to pick off future opponents’ play-call signs from the sideline. McCarthy said it would be unfortunate if wins were vacated because it would take recognition away from players who did things the right way.

The NBA’s wild night: 5 teams score 140 points, 4 teams score 130 in losses

There had never been a day in NBA history where five teams all scored at least 140 points. And there had never been a day where the league saw four teams all score at least 130 points in losses. That is, until Wednesday, when both events happened. Utah, Detroit, Indiana, Atlanta and Cleveland all topped the 140-point mark. The previous record for teams scoring 140 or more points on the same day was four, done on Jan. 16, 2019. For the Pistons, Oklahoma City, Orlando and Milwaukee, scoring 130 points wasn’t even enough to win. There was one previous instance of three teams scoring 130 in losses on the same day, that being April 10, 2019.

Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their 1st Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their first Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks for their respective conferences. It’s the first time the two starting QBs are first-time picks since the 1999 season when Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were chosen. Purdy was one of nine players picked from the San Francisco 49ers, who clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The 49ers had the most players selected. Baltimore and Dallas each have seven Pro Bowl players.

Pro Picks: Bills will beat the Dolphins to win the AFC East title

The Miami Dolphins went from playing for the AFC’s No. 1 seed to playing for their division to avoid the sixth spot this week. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stand in their way. The Bills-Dolphins will face off Sunday night in the NFL’s final regular-season game in a showdown for the AFC East title. The Dolphins had a chance at earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs but were pounded by Baltimore 56-19. If they beat Buffalo, they’ll secure the No. 2 seed. The Bills would get the two seed with a win. If they lose, they’d drop to sixth, seventh or completely out of the playoffs.

McIlroy eases off criticism of LIV Golf. He says Rahm defection was a smart business move

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Rory McIlroy is softening his stance against Saudi-funded LIV Golf. He says on the “Stick to Football” podcast that he has accepted that LIV is part of golf now. McIlroy also says he has been to judgmental about players leaving. McIlroy has been the harshest critic of LIV Golf since it began in June 2022. Jon Rahm is the latest to defect. McIlroy says it was a smart business decision by the Masters champion. He says he suspects Rahm thinks the two sides will get together. McIlroy also suggested he helped instigate the PGA Tour meeting with the Saudis.

Scheffler wins player vote as PGA Tour player of the year over Rahm

KAPALUA, Hawaii. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the PGA Tour player of the year in a close vote over Masters champion Jon Rahm. Scheffler is the first back-to-back winner of the award since Tiger Woods in 2006 and 2007. But this one will raise questions about whether players who voted penalized Rahm for joining LIV Golf. Scheffler had a staggering statistical year. He played so well that he didn’t finish out of the top 12 until July. His two wins were The Players Championship and the Phoenix Open. But Rahm won four times, including the Masters. He defected in the middle of the two-week voting period.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes to sit regular-season finale against Chargers with AFC West secured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will sit out the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Chiefs clinched their eighth straight AFC West title and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with last week’s 25-17 win over the Bengals. Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert will start for Kansas City and Chris Oladokun will back him up. Chiefs coach Andy Reid declined to say whether other starters, such as tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones, will play against the Chargers.

Lamar Jackson to be held out of Ravens’ regular-season finale. Tyler Huntley set to start at QB

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens coach John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Harbaugh said Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens. The team has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Josh Johnson will be Huntley’s backup. The announcement was no surprise now that Baltimore has wrapped up a first-round bye in the postseason. Jackson missed the end of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but has started all 16 games so far this season. Huntley has started eight games in his pro career.

Prosecutors accuse Rays shortstop Wander Franco of commercial sexual exploitation, money laundering

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican prosecutors have accused Wander Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering following allegations that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a minor whose mother also faces the same charges. Prosecutors on Wednesday requested that a judge hold Franco on an $86,000 bond, bar him from leaving the Dominican Republic and place him under house arrest. They noted that the money laundering charges stems from allegations that Franco made payments to the minor’s mother. The judge is scheduled to analyze the evidence that was collected during a monthslong investigation and issue a ruling on Friday. Franco remains in jail for now.

