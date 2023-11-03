AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:15 a.m. EDT

Pickett hits Johnson for late touchdown as the Steelers slip past Levis, Titans 20-16

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson with 4:02 remaining and the Pittsburgh Steelers slipped past the Tennesee Titans 20-16. The Steelers (5-3) bounced back from a dismal loss to Jacksonville by doing what they’ve done fairly regularly this season: hung around long enough to pull it out in the end. Four of Pittsburgh’s five wins have come on games they trailed entering the fourth quarter. Pickett threw for 190 yards and the winning score. Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis passed for 262 yards but his heave to the end zone with 6 seconds remaining was picked off as Tennessee fell to 3-5.

Wembanyama dazzles in 5th NBA game, shows why he’s most-hyped prospect in years

PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Wembanyama strolled through the hallways at Footprint Center after the best game of his short NBA career when he passed 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant, stopping for a quick handshake and quick hug. Some say the 7-foot-4 Frenchman is like a taller version of Durant. Durant’s first impression is that the San Antonio Spurs budding star might be even better. In just his fifth NBA game, the 19-year-old Wembanyama showed why he was one of the most hyped prospects in years, scoring 38 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a standout performance during a 132-121 victory over Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

After 63 seasons before 1st title, Rangers set up for another run with Seager, Semien and Bochy

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are really just getting started in Texas and already have a World Series title together with a franchise that had never won one. The Rangers this offseason will look to re-sign left-hander Jordan Montgomery, the trade-deadline acquisition from the St. Louis Cardinals who is eligible for free agency. Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, the other deadline acquisition from the Mets, opted in for the 2024 season as part of that trade. ALCS MVP Adolis García is eligible for salary arbitration, but the slugger is still under team control next season.

James Harden determined to fit in on Clippers’ loaded roster after messy Philadelphia exit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even more than his stints in Brooklyn and Philadelphia, James Harden believes he has much more to prove in joining the Los Angeles Clippers. Not only is Harden back home in Southern California, but he joins a loaded roster that already features Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook. While the “Big Three” of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving didn’t work in Brooklyn and teaming up with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia ended with some rancor, Harden says he is determined to do his part to see that this “Core Four” can result in an NBA title.

Frustrated Big Ten coaches push for league to discipline Michigan for sign-stealing, AP sources say

There is mounting pressure on Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti to discipline Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh for a sign-stealing scheme. Petitti heard from frustrated and angry Big Ten coaches during a video call Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting. The NCAA is investigating Michigan for impermissible in-person scouting. A Michigan staffer is alleged to have sent people to future opponents’ games for the purpose of video recording signals. The NCAA’s enforcement process is slow moving, but Big Ten bylaws provide the commissioner leeway to act on competitive integrity issues.

Bill Belichick heads a list of NFL coaches on the hot seat that includes Brandon Staley, Ron Rivera

Josh McDaniels couldn’t make it past the midpoint of the season before the Las Vegas Raiders decided to make a change. Other teams will be joining the search for a new coach sooner or later. The Raiders get a head start while also giving interim coach Antonio Pierce an opportunity to prove he’s up to the task. Going into 2023, five teams replaced their head coach. Ten teams hired new head coaches in 2022. Several coaches around the NFL will be coaching for their future in the second half. Bill Belichick, Brandon Staley, Mike McCarthy, Ron Rivera, Matt Eberflus, Kevin Stafenski and Todd Bowles are among those on the hot seat.

Ohtani, Bellinger, Montgomery, Snell head free agent market. Players can start contract talks Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell and Aaron Nola were among the 130 players who became free agents as baseball’s business season began the day following the Texas Rangers’ first World Series title. Max Muncy, Joe Jiménez and Colin Rea gave up a chance to go free and agreed to new contracts with their teams. That free agent market also includes Sonny Gray, Josh Hader, Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler and J.D. Martinez. Minnesota prevented outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Jorge Polanco from going free, exercising 2024 options.

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament is finally set to begin, giving teams another trophy shot

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament starts Friday and runs through Dec. 9. Games will have a new look with brightly painted courts, and Commissioner Adam Silver finally has the second trophy that teams can play for. Group play games will be held every Tuesday and Friday in November except for Election Day when the NBA will take the night off. The semifinals are in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and the title game is there two nights later.

Cameron Percy has blistering start and leads in Mexico with a 62

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Cameron Percy matched his best score on the PGA Tour with a 62. That gives him a two-shot lead in the World Wide Technology Championship. And it left him wondering just how low he could have gone. The Australian was 9 under through 13 holes. He made only one birdie the rest of the way. It was still enough to lead by two over a group that includes Camilo Villegas and Michael Kim. The other star was Tiger Woods, who wasn’t playing. Woods designed El Cardonal at Diamante. It’s the first time his course has hosted a PGA Tour event.

Who has the best odds to celebrate a NASCAR championship? Ryan Blaney’s sister

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The oddsmakers named Kyle Larson the favorite to win the NASCAR championship, but half the field believe the person with the best chance to celebrate Sunday will be a spectator at Phoenix Raceway. Erin Blaney is in the unique position in that both her boyfriend and her older brother are racing against each other for the Cup title. It’s become a bit of a joke between contenders Ryan Blaney and William Byron, who referred to Blaney as his “brother-in-law” last week to trigger questions on what the mood might be like at Thanksgiving dinner if one of the two becomes champion. Blaney told his sister she’s got a 50-50 shot at being happy Sunday.

