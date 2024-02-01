AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:14 p.m. EST

Washington Commanders hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coach, AP sources say

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press. Quinn has been the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his five-plus years in Atlanta. Quinn became the choice for Washington after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed teams he was staying with Detroit. Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024, linked to Ferrari

Mercedes confirms seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of this year amid reports linking him with a move to Ferrari. Mercedes says in a statement that Hamilton activated a release clause in the two-year contract extension he signed last year. Ferrari did not immediately confirm Hamilton will drive for the Italian team. Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and won six of his seven world titles at the Silver Arrows on his way to a record 103 race wins. But Hamilton has not won a race since the penultimate race of the 2021 campaign.

World Aquatics Championships begin in Doha, but many top swimmers are staying home

With all eyes on the Paris Olympics, the World Aquatics Championships feel more like a nuisance than the second-most important event on the swimming calendar. Given the unusual timing, many of the biggest names have decided to skip the meet in Doha, Qatar. For the powerhouse Americans, that means no Katie Ledecky, no Caeleb Dressel, no Ryan Murphy. Australia won’t have Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus or Mollie O’Callaghan. The biennial world championships begin Friday, the first time the competition has been held in the Middle East. It will also feature diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water and high diving.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa are drawing sold-out crowds, big ratings even on road. She says ‘it’s crazy’

Caitlin Clark has been a must-see attraction on the road this year with some tickets going for thousands of dollars on the secondary market. The prices are only expected to go higher as she approaches the NCAA all-time scoring record over the next few weeks. Schools that have hosted Iowa have sold out routinely and seen an increase over 150% on average.

NCAA spent years fighting losing battles and left itself helpless to defend legal challenges

Years of fighting losing battles have left the NCAA almost helpless to defend itself. The legal pile-on against the largest governing body for college sports in the Unites States continued when attorneys general from Tennessee and Virginia filed an antitrust lawsuit that seeks to throw out the few rules the NCAA has to regulate how athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness. That pushes the number of antitrust lawsuits the NCAA is actively defending to at least five. Denial and previous court losses have flung the doors open to legal scrutiny the NCAA and so-called collegiate sports model cannot withstand.

Sebastian Korda gives the US a 1-0 lead over Ukraine in the Davis Cup

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Sebastian Korda has given the United States a 1-0 lead against Ukraine in Davis Cup qualifying by hitting six of his 16 aces in the last two games along the way to beating Oleksii Krutykh 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Korda was down 2-1 in the third set Thursday before grabbing three consecutive games to move in front for good. The No. 33 Korda is the lowest-ranked member of the American team. Krutykh is No. 342. The second match of Day 1 is scheduled to be No. 32 Chris Eubanks against No. 498 Viacheslav Bielinskyi. Eubanks took the place of an injured Taylor Fritz.

Liberty bringing back core of last season’s WNBA Finals run. Diggins-Smith signs with Storm

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty are bringing their core group back and trying to add another piece with prized free agent Nneka Ogwumike while Seattle signed Skylar Diggins-Smith as WNBA free agency tipped off Thursday. The Liberty, who made it to the WNBA Finals last season before losing to the Las Vegas Aces, met with Ogwumike, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because on-going negotiations were private. New York assigned a franchise tag to Stewart a few weeks ago and is set to bring back free agent center Jonquel Jones, according to a person familiar with the deal. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made on her signing.

PWHL players joining NHL All-Star festivities is a chance to celebrate and grow the new league

Two dozen of the best women’s hockey players in the world have converged on Toronto to be part of NHL All-Star Weekend. The sport’s latest turn on a major international stage is a chance to celebrate the successful launch and first month of the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The six-team league is averaging nearly 5,000 fans a game with Minnesota setting the attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game with more than 13,000 fans. A 3-on-3 game Thursday night on NHL ice at the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs gives the PWHL even more exposure on national television in the U.S. and Canada.

ESPN looks at NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto as chance to experiment with more coverage

The NHL isn’t the only one who uses the All-Star Game as a lab to test different things that could find its way into the game in the future. This weekend’s events in Toronto are also a chance for ESPN and Sportsnet to experiment with coverage ideas that could be implemented during the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs. The NHL has allowed more access to in-game interviews of coaches, along with pre-game interviews of players at ice level during warmups. However, more locker room access remains something all broadcasters are fighting for no matter what the league or sport. The league has also allowed backup goalies this season to be interviewed during the game, something only done a few times so far.

Injured downhill star Kilde calls for better World Cup race-day schedules to protect athletes

GENEVA (AP) — Injured downhill star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde says skiers must be consulted about better World Cup race-day schedules to help protect them. The former overall World Cup champion had a shocking Jan. 13 crash in a downhill that ended his season. Kilde says “we as athletes need to speak up” about long days of scheduled races, media and public events. The Norwegian star says “it’s super important that we look at something that’s more sustainable.” Kilde expects to use a wheelchair for several weeks in Austria where he’s recovering with partner Mikaela Shiffrin. She’s also injured from a downhill crash.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.