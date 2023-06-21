AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:14 p.m. EDT

With Wembanyama a player like few others, there’s no debate at the top of this NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s towering shadow has hung over this NBA draft for months, blocking much of what is usually part of the process. There has been no debate about who the San Antonio Spurs should take with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night. When a player like Wembanyama comes along — and maybe none ever has — there’s no real reason to drum up any drama. The Spurs are not going to pass up someone who is listed at 7-foot-4 but has the skills of a player much smaller. The 19-year-old from France has been called the best prospect since LeBron James came out of high school in 2003.

Morgan and Rapinoe selected for the US Women’s World Cup roster in title defense

Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson is among the 23 players selected for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup next month. Thompson is among a mix of veteran and newcomers named Wednesday to the team by head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Among the experienced players are Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, who will each be making a fourth World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand. Thompson is joined by fellow up-and-coming stars Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman, who is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference

DENVER (AP) — Denver is hosting a conference this week that’s being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that more research is needed on the drugs’ efficacy and safety. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.

Mystery solved? Wembanyama listed at 7-foot-4, but check back later in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The tall task of determining Victor Wembanyama’s height isn’t finished yet. The expected No. 1 pick in the NBA draft might be 7-foot-4. Maybe not, though. Check back in September The league is using 7-4 in the draft guide on its media website, which falls in the middle of most reports about the French forward’s height. That’s not official, though, because Wembanyama didn’t attend the NBA Draft Combine in May, where prospects are measured. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5. The final answer will come once the San Antonio Spurs — assuming they take Wembanyama No. 1 Thursday night — submit to the league an official height without shoes. They have until September.

Angels unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they stay in contention, GM says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer. That’s what general manager Perry Minasian strongly indicated before the Angels faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Minasian didn’t directly vow Tuesday that he won’t trade Ohtani, who is scheduled to enter free agency this winter. But the GM suggested the Angels intend to do everything possible to end their eight-year playoff drought, and that includes taking the risk of losing their two-way superstar in free agency if they don’t trade him.

MLB views the UK as a gateway to European growth, with eyes on Paris and Germany

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball has big plans for Europe with a reintroduction coming this weekend when the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off for a two-game series in London. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox featured in London four years ago before the pandemic threw a curveball into the league’s plans. The Cards-Cubs series had been slated for 2020. Another London series is scheduled next year, and Paris is the likely destination in 2025. MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak says longer term Germany could be part of the plans to host games, as well as the Netherlands if they can find a suitable stadium. He says London is “the jumping off point for us to get into Europe.”

PGA Tour’s top golfers travel across the country for $20M purse at Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Many of the top golfers on the PGA Tour have made their way across the country from the U.S. Open in Los Angeles to Connecticut and the Travelers Championship. The Travelers was named this year as one of 17 “designated” events on Tour. As such, the purse this year has risen from $8.3 million to $20 million. This week’s tournament field includes the top eight golfers in the world rankings and 38 of the top 50. The top PGA Tour players are required to play in 16 of the 17 designated events.

43-year-old Venus Williams gets wild card to play singles at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry. Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017. Williams is ranked 697th but she beat 48th-ranked Camila Giorgi 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (6) on Monday at the Birmingham Classic. It was her first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. Wimbledon begins on July 3. Elina Svitolina, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were also given wild cards for the women’s draw. David Goffin was among of the men given wild cards.

4-time World Cup champion Germany has forgotten how to win games a year before hosting Euro 2024

BERLIN (AP) — Perhaps the only positive Germany can draw from its national soccer team’s deepening crisis is that the 2024 European Championship is still a year away. Germany coach Hansi Flick insists that is enough time to turn things around before hosting the tournament. Few believe him. Flick struggled to justify his conviction after the latest disappointing performance. Germany was whistled off at halftime and again at the end after a 2-0 loss to Colombia. Some fans even held up signs saying “Flick out.” Flick says “the arguments are not on our side.”

NCAA panel imposes a 3-game suspension for Memphis’ Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations

An NCAA infractions panel has imposed a three-game suspension for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for recruiting violations tied to two in-home visits with a prospect two years ago. The panel issued its ruling Wednesday. It follows a negotiated resolution in December that allowed the school to resolve the case and begin probation while one individual challenged the level of the allegations. That turned out to be Hardaway. The former NBA star was charged under the rules governing head-coach responsibility for conduct within their programs. In a statement, Memphis officials say they believe Hardaway “never intentionally committed a violation.”

