AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:12 p.m. EST

Everyone hopes the Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl won’t come down to an officiating call

One of the biggest fears when it comes to the biggest sport’s biggest games is that a high-profile officiating mistake will play a role in the result. So the seven on-field officials will get plenty of screen time when the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the big game Sunday in Las Vegas. The referee in charge of the crew in black-and-white unforms will be Bill Vinovich. He was also the referee when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl four years ago — and when the Rams beat the Saints in the 2019 NFC championship game after an infamous missed call.

Caitlin Clark was a grade-school phenom. Her 60-point game in high school was sign of things to come

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark was in sixth grade when Iowa associate head coach and chief recruiter Jan Jensen first saw her play basketball. Jensen said Clark was shooting her signature deep 3-pointers even then and in a matter of minutes she knew she wanted Clark to play her college ball for the Hawkeyes. Clark is now on the cusp of becoming Division I women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer. An early sign of how her career would evolve happened when she was a high school junior. In a game against Mason City she scored 60 points and made 13 3-pointers on 17 attempts.

Welcome to the week of peak Taylor Swift, from the Grammys to Tokyo shows to the Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift is having a week of big events, globetrotting and media attention that is rare even for a star of her stature. After winning album of the year at the Grammys in Los Angeles, she’s off to Asia for four stadium shows in Tokyo. Then she’ll hustle back to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl to root for romantic partner Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs. While the packed week seems like the height of modern multimedia celebrity culture, the moment is also a throwback in some ways to a time when mass culture dominated and stars were known for their broad appeal.

Messi says he ‘feels much better’ and hopeful of playing in Tokyo after PR disaster in Hong Kong

TOKYO (AP) — Look for Lionel Messi to play in Tokyo on Wednesday when Inter Miami faces Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a friendly. Don’t look for another public relations disaster as happened on Sunday when Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain sat on the bench for an entire match against a selection of players from the Hong Kong league. That angered thousands of fans who demanded refunds. Messi told media in Tokyo “I feel very good compared to a few days ago” and suggested it was likely he would play. He says “I still don’t know if I will be able to or not. But I feel much better and I really want to be able to do it.”

How private equity is changing the global soccer landscape with big investments in clubs and leagues

MADRID (AP) — The soccer landscape is changing quickly with a surge of investment firms injecting billions into clubs and leagues around the world. There is the American holding company buying clubs in Belgium, Italy and Germany. And the Luxembourg-based private equity group putting billions of euros into leagues in Spain and France. The trend has reached all the major soccer markets and there’s no sign it will ease up any time soon. Investors seized the opportunity when clubs became cash-strapped during the coronavirus pandemic and now are thriving in a niche few of them had fully explored before. Some leagues and clubs are still reluctant to get involved.

The Super Bowl is expected to smash betting records. Nearly 68M US adults plan to wager

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl. And it would beat last year’s record by about 35%. That’s according to the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade association. Its estimate includes bets placed with legal outlets, as well as with illegal bookies and online operations in other countries. The association says bettors plan to wager more than $23 billion on this year’s Super Bowl, up from $16 billion last year. Despite rapidly expanding legal outlets in 38 states, most of the money still be bet with illegal outlets or casually among friends.

Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander ascend to NBA MVP favorites with Embiid sidelined by knee injury

DENVER (AP) — The NBA MVP is more wide open now that Joel Embiid’s chances of winning the coveted trophy a second straight year just ended. The Philadelphia big man was the odds-on favorite to capture the award at the midway mark of the season before the announcement he would need surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his left knee. Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo now top the list of candidates. This also could be the year of the dark horse as someone not named Embiid, Jokic or Antetokounmpo attempts to hoist the NBA MVP trophy for the first time since 2017-18.

Column: Rory McIlroy and Jay Monahan have trust issues in golf’s big divide

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The obnoxious money ruining golf was sure to create trust issues with the leadership. That hasn’t gone away even after the PGA Tour got a $3 billion deal with a minority investor. But now it might be a question of who needs to regain trust. One is PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The other is Rory McIlroy. McIlroy was once the loudest critic of LIV Golf. Now he has come full circle and players aren’t sure what to make of him. McIlroy raised eyebrows at Pebble Beach by saying LIV players should be able to return to the PGA Tour without any punishment.

Little separating Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal in EPL title race rich with narratives

An English Premier League title race rich with narratives is shaping up to have a thrilling finish. The top three of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are separated by just two points with 15 matches remaining. Liverpool is seeking to give long-time manager Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off before he leaves at the end of the season. City is looking to make history by becoming the first ever English team to win the top-flight for four straight years. Arsenal is gunning for revenge after imploding in the closing weeks last season having taking an eight-point lead with nine games left.

Royals make official SS Bobby Witt Jr.’s mammoth 11-year, $288 million-plus contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have officially signed 23-year-old shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to his 11-year deal worth more than $288.7 million guaranteed. It is easily the longest and richest in club history. The deal was agreed to on Monday and includes a three-year team option that would drive the value to more than $377 million and keep Witt with the Royals through the 2037 season. The contract coupled with lavish spending in free agency marks a seismic shift for the frugal, small-market franchise. The Royals are trying to prove to weary fans that they want to win, while also showing a commitment to the team as voters in Jackson County, Missouri, prepare to vote on a sales tax measure that would help to fund a new downtown stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.