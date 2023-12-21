AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:11 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani is the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the 2nd time in 3 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been named The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years. Before the two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this month, he put together another incredible season for Japan’s national team at the World Baseball Classic and for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and in several other categories, and he had the lowest opponents’ batting average on the mound until his season ended early due to an elbow injury. The Dodgers still gave Ohtani the biggest contract in professional sports history.

Soccer’s Super League revived by top European court ruling against FIFA and UEFA

The European Union’s top court has ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway Super League. The case was heard last year at the Court of Justice after Super League failed at launch in April 2021. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin called the club leaders “snakes” and “liars.” The company formed by 12 rebel clubs is led by only Real Madrid and Barcelona and started legal action to protect its position. The Court of Justice was asked to rule on points of EU law by a Madrid tribunal. The court says, “The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful.”

MLB is widening the runner’s lane to first, changing a rule that has caused World Series controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is widening the runner’s lane approaching first base to include a portion of fair territory, changing a more than century-old rule that caused World Series controversy over possible interference calls. MLB also is shortening the pitcher’s clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 and further reducing mound visits in an effort to speed games. The sport’s 11-man competition committee also requires a pitcher who warms up on the mound before a half inning to face at least one batter.

France’s Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris’ huge Olympic opening show

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the giant opening ceremony extravaganza that Paris is planning to hold on the River Seine to launch next year’s Olympic Games could be moved if France is hit again in the run-up by extremist attacks. Macron’s comments in a television interview on Wednesday night were a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the deep layers of planning for the July 26 ceremony. Many details about the show remain shrouded in secrecy to preserve its hoped-for wow factor. The athletes will be paraded through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine. But Macron says plans could be revisited for security reasons if needed. He cited deadly extremist attacks that hit Paris in 2015 as an example.

Ja Morant back in Memphis where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats

Two-time All-Star Ja Morant will have a chance Thursday night to try to top a perfect ending to the end of his 25-game suspension. The Grizzlies point guard plays his first game in Memphis since that suspension for his social media antics with guns. It’s his first game in Memphis since April 26 in the playoffs. Morant led Memphis to a thrilling comeback win in New Orleans in his season debut. The Grizzlies hope Morant brings more wins and also fans to an arena that felt more like a crypt without him. Memphis goes into its game against Indiana as one of two NBA teams still with only one home victory.

Florida State to discuss future of athletics, affiliation with ACC at board meeting, AP source says

Florida State will hold a board of trustees meeting Friday and The Associated Press has confirmed that the future of the athletic department and its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference will be discussed. Florida State leaders are unhappy with the ACC, where revenue distribution lags far behind payouts by the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten. The ACC is locked into a media rights deal for more than a decade. Any school wanting to leave would have to challenge details of that deal and pay more than $100 million as an exit fee.

The Super League had its day in court and won. What is it and why do some fans and clubs object?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that soccer’s governing bodies UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a breakaway Super League. Emboldened by the ruling Thursday, organizers quickly revealed plans for the new competition designed to change the face of European soccer. The ruling was celebrated by Spanish soccer giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona, which have been leading the fight to get the new competition off the ground. But stiff opposition to the competition remains, most notably from the English Premier League, whose rules effectively bar its clubs from taking part in any new regional competitions.

Texas A&M is hiring Florida LB coach Jay Bateman to be defensive coordinator, AP source says

Texas A&M is hiring Florida linebackers coach Jay Bateman to be its defensive coordinator. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the move who spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized and in need of university approval. New Texas A&M coach Mike Elko and Bateman worked together for a year early in their careers at Richmond. Bateman has been a defensive coordinator at North Carolina and Army.

Wilder and Joshua jostle for position as heavyweight scene simmers before Fury-Usyk unification bout

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were once the main characters in heavyweight boxing’s soap opera and now they are extras. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk take the top billing and are preparing for a Feb. 17 unification bout in Saudi Arabia that will determine the division’s first undisputed champion this century. Wilder and Joshua are in the kingdom this weekend and fighting simply to stay relevant. Wilder, the former WBC champion, takes on Joseph Parker, the former WBO champ. Joshua, the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion, fights Otto Wallin. Wilder and Joshua are most likely to fight each other next if they win.

Saturday night’s Bills-Chargers game on Peacock will not have commercials during fourth quarter

Saturday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers already carried significance as the first NFL game to be exclusively streamed on Peacock. The matchup will also feature another milestone as NBC and the NFL announced Thursday morning that the fourth quarter will be commercial free for the first time. NBCUniversal says there will be a 40% reduction in the standard ad time for an NFL game which should result in at least 12 additional minutes of game-related content.

