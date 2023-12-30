AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:10 p.m. EST

Knicks are trading Barrett and Quickley to Raptors for Anunoby, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors and getting back OG Anunoby, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Knicks also will acquire Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade isn’t official yet. The trade was first reported by ESPN. The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA’s top reserves. But the deal should provide a boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the NBA in steals last season.

Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies at 56

Gil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and holder of the closed-course land speed record, died Friday while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida, multiple former colleagues confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 56. Fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan said de Ferran was with his son, Luke, at the private course in Opa-Locka, Florida, when he pulled over and said he wasn’t feeling well. Kanaan said de Ferran apparently suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles driving for Penske, and the 2003 Indy 500 with Roger Penske, as well. In 2000 at California Speedway, de Ferran set the closed-course land speed record during CART qualifying with a lap of 241.428 mph — a mark that stands today.

Tech company says NCAA looking into possible unauthorized access to college football video

A software company that manages practice video footage for college football teams says the NCAA is looking into possible unauthorized access to its data. Players and coaches for Alabama and Michigan have indicated in the lead up to their Rose Bowl matchup on Monday that players had been instructed to avoid watching film using the Catapult Sports app on their mobile devices because of security concerns. Catapult said in a statement it was aware of the ongoing investigation of alleged unauthorized access to college football video footage, but has found no security breach.

Bonded by loss, Liberty rides a strong connection into Fiesta Bowl against Oregon

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Liberty’s rise in college football has culminated with the best season in the program’s short history. The Flames are undefeated, have a Conference USA trophy back home in Virginia and will play in a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Oregon. They’ve done it through an unbreakable bond sparked by tragedy. When freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd died by suicide early in fall camp, it crushed the Flames. Bonded by grief, the Flames became a much closer team on their way to the best season in program history.

Indianapolis Colts TE Drew Ogletree faces domestic violence charges, allegedly `body slammed’ victim

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree has been arrested on domestic violence charges after he allegedly “body slammed” a female victim earlier in the week. According to court records, Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Both are felonies. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in Hendricks County. A probable cause affidavit says Ogletree “body slammed” the victim after she looked at his phone and discovered that he was cheating on her. The Colts in a statement said the team knows about the arrest and called the charges “disturbing allegations.” The team has notified the NFL.

No. 6 USC women, freshman phenom Watkins face No. 2 UCLA, talented sophomores in battle of unbeatens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California and most of women’s college basketball has been captivated by the early season success of undefeated USC and its freshman phenom JuJu Watkins. Meanwhile, just down the road in Westwood, UCLA has somewhat quietly put together an undefeated start of its own that’s among the best starts in program history. The two teams will meet Saturday in one of the most anticipated college basketball games in LA in sometime when the second-ranked Bruins host the sixth-ranked Trojans at a sold-out Pauley Pavilion.

Christ the Redeemer lit in Pele shirt as Brazil honors first anniversary of his death

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Christ the Redeemer has been lit up in a Pele shirt among Brazilian tributes to the soccer great on the first anniversary of his death. Pele died of colon cancer at age 82. Christ the Redeemer had a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name and number 10 and a message from Pope Francis. Religious ceremonies were held in Santos, where he played, and in the small city of Tres Corações, where he was born in 1940. The Santos club held its own tribute, led by one of Pele’s sons. FIFA paid its respects with a video of highlights of the Brazilian great with a message: “Pelé’s legacy will always live on.” Pele is the only man to win the World Cup three times.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he was asked earlier in season to adjust contract or risk benching

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson says he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos have a slim chance to make the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday for the first time since being sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. For now, Wilson says his focus is on helping Stidham, not on his future with the team. Wilson says the Broncos approached him during the bye to adjust his contract or risk being benched. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension last year that kicks in next season.

Schrader runs for 128 yards and a TD as No. 9 Missouri beats No. 7 Ohio State 14-3 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-America running back Cody Schrader ran for 128 yards and bulled into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter with Missouri’s first score, and the ninth-ranked Tigers capped an 11-win season with a 14-3 win over No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Brady Cook threw a 7-yard touchdown to Luther Burden III with 5:12 left in the game. Ohio State played without two-time All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who opted out of the game, though the junior hasn’t announced yet if he will enter the NFL draft. The 11-2 Buckeyes finished with only 203 total yards.

Michigan QB McCarthy focused on Rose Bowl, Wolverines’ title hopes, not his potential NFL future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The biggest question surrounding J.J. McCarthy going into the Rose Bowl isn’t if this will be the junior quarterback’s final game in maize and blue. That one can wait a couple of weeks. The more immediate concern for the top-ranked Wolverines is making sure McCarthy is healthy after he struggled with a lingering ankle injury during the second half of the season. On Friday morning, the junior gave himself a clean bill of health as Michigan continues preparations for its College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.