AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:09 p.m. EDT

Wyndham Clark’s US Open win on Father’s Day is also a tribute to his late mom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Open wrapped up on Father’s Day. Golf’s newest champion would be the first to tell people he’s always been a mama’s boy. Wyndham Clark’s victory will be remembered for how a newcomer to the big time held off some of the biggest names in the game to stamp a poignant exclamation mark on a U.S. Open that had been to that point kind of hard to love. Clark’s mother, Lise, died of breast cancer in 2013, which sent him spiraling. The road back led him to leave college at Oklahoma State for a fresh start at Oregon. It involved more than one crisis in confidence. It hit a crescendo Sunday when Clark held off Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for his first major title.

Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour’s deal with Saudi backers of LIV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight-time major champion Tom Watson is the latest to want answers on the PGA Tour’s new business partnership with Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He has sent a letter to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan asking if the deal was the only way to solve the tour’s financial hardship. The tour has an agreement with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and the European tour to pool businesses in a new for-profit company. One person who has seen the agreement says it contains assurances the tour would keep a controlling voting interest no matter how much money the Saudis invested.

Bradley Beal being traded to Phoenix by Washington, AP source says

Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, where he will form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed to the deal on Sunday, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person says Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington for Beal, a three-time All-Star. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval. Beal’s agent says he waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops AP’s list of talented 1-and-done forwards in the NBA draft

Alabama’s Brandon Miller tops The Associated Press’ list of top forwards in the upcoming NBA draft. Miller could go as high as No. 2 overall behind presumptive top pick Victor Wembanyama. Miller thrived as an outside shooter with athleticism during his lone season with the Crimson Tide. The list of top forwards includes more one-and-done players in Villanova’s Cam Whitmore and Houston’s Jarace Walker. Other one-and-dones that could go in the lottery include Central Florida’s Taylor Hendricks and Kansas’ Gradey Dick. Another intriguing prospect is 18-year-old Bilal Coulibaly, who was Wembanyama’s teammate in France.

Reds’ streak leaves them on doorstep of first place in NL Central

Elly De La Cruz’s arrival gave fans in Cincinnati a reason to be hopeful about the future. Then the Reds started looking like they might be contenders — right now. It helps that they play in the NL Central, where everyone is one great week away from challenging for the division lead. And after eight straight victories, the Reds are only a half-game behind first-place Milwaukee. Cincinnati finished the week by sweeping a three-game series on the road against defending champion Houston. The Reds haven’t had a winning streak this long since 2012.

Drivers agree that Palou’s 74-point IndyCar lead isn’t insurmountable

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Alex Palou isn’t taking anything for granted and his competitors aren’t conceding a thing. But someone’s going to have to make a heck of a charge in the second half of the season to prevent Palou from winning his second IndyCar Series championship in three years. Palou has won three of the last four IndyCar events and owns a 74-point lead over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson as the season approaches its midway point. That’s the biggest advantage anyone’s had eight races into the season since 2020,

Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets

The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was the scene of street hockey being played by kids outside in the desert and by the Everglades. The series showcased the benefits of ball and roller hockey in many U.S. markets where ice is hard to come by. The NHL earlier this year launched a street hockey program aimed at knocking down barriers to the sport that range from cost and time commitments to many families simply not thinking they belong. The aim is to create more interest in the sport even if just at a casual level.

Red Sox, Nationals, A’s among MLB teams commemorating Juneteenth

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are among the teams in major league baseball commemorating Juneteenth. The Red Sox honored Ben Haith before the second game of their doubleheader against the New York Yankees on Synday. He’s the designer of the red and blue Juneteenth flag with an exploding white star. Haith threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park and said he felt like he was “living a miracle.” The Red Sox were the last team in the majors to integrate. Ceremonies in Arizona and Oakland also marked Juneteenth, which was the day that slavery ended in Texas. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.