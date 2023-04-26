AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:08 a.m. EDT

Booker scores 47, leads Suns past Clippers to win series

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Phoenix Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series. The Clippers didn’t go quietly, nearly coming back from a 20-point deficit early in the fourth. Los Angeles had multiple chances to tie in the final three minutes, but could never convert. Durant made a layup to push Phoenix’s lead to 134-130 and then made two free throws to put the Suns up six with 31.3 seconds left. The Suns play the Denver Nuggets in the second round. Game 1 is on Saturday in Denver.

Young? Stroud? Panthers reach consensus on No. 1 draft pick

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But Reich says the team won’t say who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins. The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons. Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision maker’s judgement.

Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade for franchise

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers is a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years. General manager Joe Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team. Douglas said there are still details that need to be finalized before the deal is completed. But Douglas said it is a “historic trade for this franchise.”

Nuggets eliminate Wolves 112-109 behind Murray, Jokic

DENVER (AP) — The top-seeded Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 112-109 win in Game 5 of their playoff series at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. The Nuggets got a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and 35 points from Jamal Murray to hand Michael Malone his 25th playoff win as Denver’s head coach. That surpasses the 24 wins Doug Moe won in the playoffs with the Nuggets. The Wolves were led by Anthony Edwards’ 29 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime hit the back of the iron.

Young’s long 3 lifts Hawks to 119-117 win over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and drained a go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help the Atlanta Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics 119-117. The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday. John Collins added 22 points for Atlanta, who played without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for one game for bumping official Gediminas Petraitis with his chest while walking off the court after the end of Game 4. Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 for the Celtics, who were outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter.

Garcia, Astros stop Rays’ 14-game home winning streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Garcia scattered three hits over six innings and the Houston Astros ended the Tampa Bay Rays’ 14-game season-opening home winning streak, 5-0. Only three teams had a longer run than the Rays, who are 20-4 overall. The 1880 Chicago White Stockings, who became the Cubs, hold the MLB record for the longest season-opening home streak with 21. The 1886 Detroit Wolverines had an 18-game stretch, while the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association won 16 in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The announced crowd for the game between the MLB-best Rays and the defending World Series champion Astros at Tropicana Field was just 9,916.

Canes’ Aho, Oilers’ Hyman each take a puck off the face

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes and Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers are giving new meaning to the word “faceoff.” Both players were hit in the face by a puck on Tuesday night, and each played an indirect role in goals. The puck that hit Aho was swatted out of the air by New York’s Brock Nelson in an eventual 3-2 Islanders win over the Hurricanes. Hyman had a slap shot by teammate Evan Bouchard hit him in the face and ricochet past Los Angeles Kings goalie Pheonix Copley for a score in Game 5 of that series.

Avs’ Makar suspended for game vs. Kraken; Bruins can advance

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar has been suspended one game by the NHL for his hit on Seattle’s Jared McCann in the first period of Game 4. Makar was last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He will be a spectator for Game 5 on Wednesday night with the series tied 2-2. The NHL announced the suspension after a hearing with Makar. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol says McCann would miss Game 5 and likely be out longer. He did not specify McCann’s injury.

Bucks, Grizzlies, Cavs hope home helps stave off elimination

The Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping there’s truly no place like home. The teams that earned home-court advantage risk having their seasons end Wednesday night on their home floors in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Only Sacramento is guaranteed of playing on among the four Game 5s on tap Wednesday night. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they just have to go home and win a game. The Bucks are trying to avoid becoming the fourth No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs since 1984 to go out in Round 1. Memphis will lean on the NBA’s best home record to stay alive against LeBron James and the Lakers.

European lawmakers urge for Olympics ban on Russia, Belarus

GENEVA (AP) — European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers at the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe say it’s preferable to the IOC continuing to seek ways to let individual athletes from the two countries compete as neutrals in international sport. A PACE committee hearing in Strasbourg, France, will help draft a future report on the question of barring athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

