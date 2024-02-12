AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:07 p.m. EST

The Chiefs have achieved dynasty status with their third Super Bowl title in five years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — This was supposed to be the year the Kansas City Chiefs were beatable. They had holes in their roster, they played poorly midway through the season, they had to go on the road for the playoffs and navigated perhaps the toughest road to the Super Bowl in history. Yet they won anyway. And with their third Lombardi Trophy in four trips over a five-year span, the Chiefs made it difficult to argue that they are anything but a modern NFL dynasty. They are the first repeat Super Bowl champions in two decades, and the first team ever to win consecutive titles as underdogs.

Mahomes, the Chiefs, Taylor Swift and a thrilling game. It all came together at the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in a Super Bowl unlike any other. Several topics will linger in the aftermath. Those include where this pulsating game ranks among the classics. And where the Chiefs rank among the game’s great dynasties. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City quarterback’s resume might be even better than Tom Brady’s was when Brady was this age. Taylor Swift made this game even more memorable with her appearance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. And the site was also unique. Las Vegas hosted for the first time.

Spring training preview: The Dodgers won the offseason. Will it buy them a championship?

PHOENIX (AP) — Money can buy lots of things, including Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a pair of Japanese superstars that set the Los Angeles Dodgers back more than $1 billion. Now the journey begins to see if it’ll buy them a championship. Major League Baseball’s spring training opens for 28 of 30 teams over the next few days, with pitchers and catchers reporting to sites in Arizona and Florida. The Dodgers and San Diego Padres are already in camp, getting a head start because they’ll open the regular season on March 20 in Seoul, South Korea.

Tiger Woods starts a new year with a new look now that his Nike deal has ended

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is starting a new year with a new look. He still figures to be wearing red on Sunday. It just won’t have the Nike swoosh. Woods has been with Nike ever since he turned pro in 1996. But that sponsorship officially ended last month. Woods promised a new “chapter.” He makes his 2024 debut this week in Los Angeles at the Genesis Invitational. But first, he has a press conference Monday afternoon outside Riviera to unveil his new look. All signs point toward TaylorMade because of trademark applications the company made called “Sunday Red.”

Jen Pawol on verge of becoming first MLB female umpire, gets full-time spring training assignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Jen Pawol is on the verge of becoming Major League Baseball’s first female umpire. The 47-year-old from New Jersey was selected to work a full-time big league spring training schedule this year, people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. That put her on track to become the first woman to umpire a regular-season big league baseball game. Pawol’s assignment was to be announced later Monday. Her spring training assignment was disclosed to the AP by people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.

DeShaun Foster named UCLA football coach after Chip Kelly’s move to Ohio State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former UCLA great DeShaun Foster was named head coach on Monday to take over the program after Kelly left to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Foster has been a Bruins assistant the past seven years, but left last month to become the Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach. This will be Foster’s first head coaching job after 11 years of being an assistant in college, including 10 at UCLA. He was the running backs coach at Texas Tech in 2016.

NASCAR starts season with fresh new champion and off-track revenue sharing dispute

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A new NASCAR season begins with rivals attempting to dethrone Team Penske after two years atop the Cup Series, all while a compelling off-track battle rages on over revenue sharing that threatens to overshadow the competition. Teams report to Daytona International Speedway this week to prepare for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 without a new revenue sharing agreement that has been an ongoing sore spot between both NASCAR and its participants. Talks on extending the charter agreement — essentially franchises in NASCAR — took a backseat to NASCAR’s negotiations on a new television deal. Both sides remain tight-lipped on what happens next, and the season begins Sunday with the Daytona 500.

How the Chiefs shape their roster will be a top story to follow in the offseason

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are a dynasty and already are looking to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. They’re underdogs to do it. Getting to New Orleans to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February will be difficult for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. There’s no guarantee Travis Kelce isn’t retiring, Chris Jones is set to become a free agent and even coach Andy Reid could ride off into the sunset. Perhaps that’s why the Chiefs aren’t the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl next year.

No. 23 Indiana State ranked for first time since 1979; UConn remains No. 1 in AP Top 25

Indiana State is ranked for the first time since Larry Bird played in Terre Haute. The Sycamores are on a nine-game winning streak and have one of the nation’s best-shooting teams. UConn remained at No. 1 in this week’s poll and Purdue held steady at No. 2. No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Marquette and No. 5 Arizona all moved up following losses by Kansas and North Carolina. Iowa State is back in the top 10 for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Ohio State climbs to No. 2, Stanford up to No. 3 behind unbeaten South Carolina in women’s AP Top 25

Ohio State has climbed up the women’s AP Top 25, moving up to No. 2 this week. The Buckeyes, who were fifth last week, have won 11 straight games and equaled the best ranking in school history. Ohio State’s only losses this season have come to USC, UCLA and Michigan. South Carolina remains a unanimous No. 1 after routing Missouri and then-No. 11 UConn. Stanford moved up three places to No. 3. Iowa dropped to fourth and Texas climbed to fifth.

