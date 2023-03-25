AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:06 p.m. EDT

Maryland Madness: Miller leads Maryland to Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 14 of her 18 points in the final two quarters as second-seeded Maryland beat depleted Notre Dame 76-59 and reached the Elite Eight for the first time in eight years. The Terps will face either defending NCAA champion South Carolina or fourth-seeded UCLA for the Greenville 1 Regional title and trip to the Final Four in Dallas. Miller and Shyanne Sellers helped Maryland gain control in the third quarter and put away the plucky Irish, who were without injured starters Olivia Miles and Dara Mabrey.

Crazy Eight: No top seeds among last 8 in March Madness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — March has gone from madness to unprecedented. With Miami’s win over Houston and San Diego State’s takedown of Alabama, the men’s NCAA Tournament will not have a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight for the first time since seeding began in 1979. Purdue, Kansas, Houston and Alabama are all gone, ensuring the Final Four will not have a No. 1 team for the first time since 2011 and the third overall. The four teams deemed by the NCAA to be the best in the country combined to win five tournament games this year. That’s the fewest by three among No. 1 seeds since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Miami’s mad March sees men, women programs in Elite 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami is putting its reputation as a football school on the back burner. Basketball is now front and The men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The ninth-seeded men meet No. 2 seed Texas on Sunday. The fifth-seeded women face No. 3 seed LSU. Women’s coach Katie Meier says the programs have a lot in common and are competitive like siblings. The success comes after Miami went full-steam ahead into the NIL arena that allows athletes to cash in on their celebrity.

Shoma Uno of Japan repeats as world figure skating champion

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Shoma Uno prevailed in a quad showdown in the free skate to become the first Japanese man to defend his title at the figure skating world championships. Uno attempted five quadruple jumps at Saitama Super Arena. He landed all of them except the quad salchow which he under-rotated for a total of 301.14 points. South Korean skater Cha Jun-hwan was second with 296.03 points followed by American teenager Ilia Malinin, who became the first skater to land a quadruple axel at the world championships and finished with 288.44 points. Earlier, Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States won their first ice dance title.

New Mexico St hires Sam Houston’s Hooten to attempt rebuild

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State has hired longtime Sam Houston coach Jason Hooten to try to restore a program that was shut down in the middle of the season after one player was involved in a fatal shooting and another accused teammates of hazing. Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia says Hooten is a tremendous fit and his programs have had “character and integrity.” Hooten went 261-169 in 13 seasons at Sam Houston.

Scheffler, McIlroy survive scares to advance in Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are moving into the quarterfinals of the Dell Match Play. It sure wasn’t easy. Scheffler was 3 down with five holes to play when he rallied to beat J.T. Poston with a par on the last hole. McIlroy never trailed against Lucas Herbert of Australia. But he had to go the distance to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time. Scheffler played Jason Day in the afternoon. Day ended Matt Kuchar’s bid to break Tiger Woods’ record for most matches won in this tournament. Day can join Woods as the only three-time winners.

Former F1 champs Raikkonen and Button race NASCAR at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NASCAR’s first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas feature two former Formula One champions. Kimi Raikkonen won the F1 championship in 2007 and Jenson Button won the title in 2009. Both are among a group of “road course ringers” that also includes Jordan Taylor. Raikkonen raced at Watkins Glen last year but Button is making his NASCAR debut. Both driver say they’re ready for the rough and tumble style of racing. William Byron will start from pole position as he chases his third win of the season

Ohtani returns to Angels camp, fans 8 in minor league game

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — It was back to business as usual for Shohei Ohtani on Friday. The two-way star returned to Los Angeles Angels camp after his MVP performance in the World Baseball Classic. Three days after striking out Mike Trout to clinch the WBC title for Japan against the United States, Ohtani was on the back fields in Tempe, Arizona, pitching in a minor league game against some Arizona Diamondbacks farmhands. Friday’s outing was to keep Ohtani on schedule for his opening day start next Thursday in Oakland. He faced 19 batters, working into a fifth inning, while walking one and striking out eight. He allowed four hits, including a home run to Gavin Conticello, an eighth-round draft pick for Arizona in 2021.

Different types of transfers helped KSU, FAU to Elite Eight

NEW YORK (AP) — To get a sense of where Kansas State and Florida Atlantic sit in college basketball’s hierarchy before they play in the Elite Eight, look at their transfers. The Wildcats have nine players who previously played at other Division I schools, several of whom were productive multi-year starters in mid-major conferences. Most notable among them is Markquis Nowell, the 5-foot-8 point guard who put on the performance of the NCAA Tournament in an overtime victory against Michigan State. FAU’s transfers arrived at the Boca Raton, Florida, school after compiling thinner resumes at programs in the so-called power conferences.

Miami aims to extend wild NCAA run, meets LSU in Elite 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Miami and LSU are standing in each other’s way for a trip to the women’s Final Four. The ninth-seeded Hurricanes are looking to extend their wild and unexpected March Madness ride and match being the lowest seed ever to reach the Final Four. The third-seeded Tigers have won 31 games and are in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. The Greenville 2 Region title game awards the first ticket to the national semifinals in Dallas.

