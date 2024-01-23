AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:05 p.m. EST

US Open winner Gauff to play Australian Open titleholder Sabalenka in semifinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff will meet defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open semifinals after beating Marta Kostyuk 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in an error-strewn match at Melbourne Park. Novak Djokovic continued his quest for an 11th Australian Open title with a four-set win over Taylor Fritz. Djokovic has reached a Grand Slam semifinals for the 48th time. Gauff took more than three hours, having a knock-on effect on the rest of the schedule. Sabalenka needed less than half of that to beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 in the first match of a night session that started at 9:09 p.m.

Heat are trading Kyle Lowry to the Hornets for Terry Rozier, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry is being traded by the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier in a swap of point guards, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The Heat also are sending a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was still pending league approval. Rozier figures to be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. He is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career bests — in 30 games this season, and is shooting a career-high 46% as well.

Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA’s drug policy with positive tests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy. The league said Tuesday that Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and a second substance that’s commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement. The 32-year-old will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee. Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team.

Former Georgia bulldog mascot Uga X dies with 2 national championships during his term

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia mascot Uga X, whose eight-year run included back-to-back national championships, has died. Uga X was part of the line of English bulldog mascots that began in 1955. He was 2 when he began his run on the Sanford Stadium sideline in 2015. The bulldog known as “Que” retired in a ceremony at the Bulldogs’ 2023 spring football game. Another English bulldog puppy, Uga XI, known as Boom, took over for the 2023 season. The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, based in Savannah, Georgia, has maintained the line of mascots for almost 70 years. The family said Uga X died peacefully at his home in Savannah.

10-time champ Djokovic beats Fritz, will play Sinner in Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has held off Taylor Fritz 7-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in 3 3/4 hours to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 11th time. When he gets through the quarterfinals in Australia, 10-time champion Djokovic is unbeaten at Melbourne Park. In his record-extending 48th Grand Slam semifinal, he’ll play No. 4-seeded Jannik Sinner who beat No. 5 Andrey Rublev in three sets in a quarterfinal match that ended at 1:21 a.m.

The Chiefs’ winning formula is to surround their immense star power with draft steals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have become known for big-name stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. They are some of the best players in the NFL and have helped the Chiefs reach their sixth straight AFC title game. But the Chiefs wouldn’t be heading to Baltimore on Sunday for a shot at their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years if not for all of their draft steals over the years. That includes players like Chamarri Conner, who played a crucial role in beating Buffalo in last weekend’s divisional round, and leading rusher Isiah Pacheco, a former seventh-round pick.

Column: Amateur Nick Dunlap arrived ahead of schedule. The richest path is forward

Nick Dunlap calls it a life-changer after 24 hours and he’s spot on. The 20-year-old sophomore from Alabama is only the third amateur in the last 68 years to win on the PGA Tour. He won The American Express by one shot after playing in the final group with two Ryder Cup players. The previous two are Phil Mickelson and Scott Verplank, also U.S. Amateur champions when they won as amateurs. Both returned to college. For Dunlap, it’s a tougher decision because of all the money at stake. By turning pro, he has access to seven $20 million tournaments.

Titans agree to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized. Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons. The 39-year-old Callahan had a virtual interview with Tennessee on Jan. 12, the first of 10 candidates to speak to the team. The Titans interviewed Callahan in person on Monday and decided to hire him. Callahan has been the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2019.

Eagles fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says the Philadelphia Eagles have fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Johnson joins ousted defensive coordinator Sean Desai as coach Nick Sirianni continues to reshape his staff following a season-ending collapse. The Eagles went from starting 10-1 to finishing 11-6 and losing 32-9 to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Johnson joined the Eagles as quarterbacks coach in 2021 and was promoted to offensive coordinator after Shane Steichen left to take the head job in Indianapolis. He has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans for head coach this month.

Joel Embiid scores 70 and Karl-Anthony Towns scores 62. It was a night like few others in the NBA

Joel Embiid scored 70 in Philadelphia. Karl-Anthony Towns had 62 in Minnesota. Jan. 22, 2024 was a day unlike almost any other in NBA history. On the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game for the Los Angeles Lakers — the second-best scoring game in NBA history — Embiid and Towns put on a scoring show of their own with a pair of career-high, franchise-record efforts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.