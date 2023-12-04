AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:05 a.m. EST

Jordan Love throws 3 TD passes, Packers beat Chiefs 27-19 for 3rd straight win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Love connected with Christian Watson on two of his three touchdown passes and the resurgent Green Bay Packers won their third straight game, 27-19 over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives and never trailed, with their defense making two big stops in the last 5 1/2 minutes. Green Bay knocked down Mahomes’ pass into the end zone on the game’s final play. The Packers improved to 6-6 and are 16-0 in December games under coach Matt LaFleur. Mahomes threw for 210 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted in the fourth quarter.

Michigan vs. Alabama, Washington vs. Texas in College Football Playoff; unbeaten Florida St left out

Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama are in the College Football Playoff. Florida State is not and is the first unbeaten Power Five conference champion to be excluded from the four-team field in its 10-year history. The Seminoles lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago. They continued to win but the committee passed them over. Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington will play Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. The winners will play for the national championship Jan. 8 in Houston.

Column: College football delivers the perfect fiasco to cap the four-team playoff era

The commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference got it all wrong when he sent out a defiant statement claiming “college football deserved better.” Actually, college football got just what it deserved. Florida State being left out of the four-team playoff despite a 13-0 record and ACC championship was the perfect capper to decades of foot-dragging and illogical debate over the proper way to decide a national champion. Next season, with a 12-team format, there should no longer be any argument over a championship-worthy team being left out. It only took a century and a half to get to this point.

San Francisco’s Brock Purdy throws 4 TD passes as 49ers thump injured Hurts, Eagles 42-19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, Deebo Samuel scored three TDs and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was checked for a concussion in the San Francisco 49ers’ 42-19 win over Philadelphia. The 49ers scored touchdowns on six straight possessions. The Eagles suffered a scare when Hurts jogged off the field in the fourth and went straight to the locker room. He was cleared to play and returned to action with about 10 minutes left.

Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jim Leyland, who led the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 1997 and won 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons as an entertaining and at-times crusty big league manager, was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame. Now 78, Leyland received 15 of 16 votes by the contemporary era committee for managers, executives and umpires. He becomes the 23rd manager in the hall. Former player and manager Lou Piniella fell one vote short and former player, broadcaster and executive Bill White was two shy. Leyland managed Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit from 1986 to 2013.

Braves acquire outfielder Jarred Kelenic, pitcher Marco Gonzales as Mariners dump salary

SEATTLE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Jarred Kelenic, pitcher Marco Gonzales and infielder Evan White from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar. The move adds a veteran lefty to the Braves pitching staff, along with Kelenic, who at one time was one of the top young prospects in baseball. In the process, Seattle cleared a chunk of salary off its payroll, giving up on Kelenic in order for the Braves to take the contracts of Gonzales and White. Gonzales is owed $12 million for the 2024 season, while White has $17 million in guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro ejected in NFC title game rematch

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s against Philadelphia for putting his hand in the face the Eagles’ security chief. Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles’ sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception. Greenlaw popped up and at DiSandro. Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room with a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

The Orange Bowl is for the snubbed. Florida State and Georgia will square off Dec. 30 ahead of CFP

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Florida State won every game this season. Georgia won 29 in a row including back-to-back national championships, then lost by a field goal. And neither was deemed good enough by the College Football Playoff committee. A trip to the Orange Bowl is what two very angry teams will get instead. No. 4 Florida State (13-0 ACC, No. 5 CFP) will play No. 6 Georgia (12-1 SEC, No. 6 CFP) on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl, after both programs felt like they deserved a chance to play for the national title.

Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Swift is on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers. It’s the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs had won all four of their previous games in front of Swift. Swift hadn’t attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers largely because of conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break.

Collins has 191 yards receiving, Ward saves game with interception as Texans beat Broncos 22-17

HOUSTON (AP) — Nico Collins had a career-high 191 yards receiving and a fourth-quarter touchdown, and Jimmie Ward intercepted Denver’s Russell Wilson in the end zone with 9 seconds left to left to help the Houston Texans hold on for a 22-17 win over the Broncos. Ward leapt in front of intended receiver Lucas Krull to secure the fourth victory in five games for Houston and snap a five-game winning streak for Denver. Wilson was intercepted a season-high three times, all of them after halftime. Derek Stingley Jr. had the first two picks for the Texans. Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards for Houston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.