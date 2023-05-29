AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:04 p.m. EDT

NBA Finals berth at stake as Heat, Celtics prepare for Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat were 0.1 seconds away from a trip to the NBA Finals. Thanks to Derrick White, the Boston Celtics are 48 minutes from becoming the first team in NBA playoffs history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series. A total of 150 teams have failed, with only three other teams in that position even forcing a Game 7. But none of those three teams had the deciding game on their home floor. The Celtics are 27-9 in Game 7s and have won their last four. The Heat are 6-5 all-time in Game 7s, losing their last two. Miami is 0-2 when facing such a game on the road.

West final feels different with Stars home for G6 after losing 1st 3 to Vegas

DALLAS (AP) — The Western Conference Final isn’t over yet, and suddenly feels much different. The Dallas Stars are back home for Game 6 after staving off elimination two games in a row since the Vegas Golden Knights won the first three games in the series. Jason Robertson has five goals in this series for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger has stopped 64 of 68 shots since getting pulled early from Game 3, when he allowed three goals on five shots in just more than seven minutes. The Stars also get captain Jamie Benn back from his two-game suspension.

Sloane Stephens leads 4 American women into 2nd round of French Open

PARIS (AP) — Sloane Stephens looked sharp in her opening match at the French Open with a 6-0, 6-4 win over two-time Grand Slam runner-up Karolina Pliskova. American women were 4-0 through the first few hours of play. Madison Keys beat Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to improve her career record in the first round of Grand Slams to 35-5. Keys will next play Kayla Day after the American qualifier eliminated French wild card Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1. Croatian-born American Bernarda Pera beat former No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Josef Newgarden finally relishes an Indy 500 win after so many disappointments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden walked around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday as the Indy 500 champion. The years of frustration that had followed the two-time IndyCar series champion were finally relieved. In an interview with The Associated Press, Newgarden insisted that whether he won the most important race of the year would not define his career. But it’s an easier statement to make having that large Indy 500 winner’s ring on his finger. Newgarden spent the morning posing for victory photographs, doing interviews and even getting his picture taken so that his face could be sculpted on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Penske: IndyCar sure to investigate wheel that flew over stands from Indy 500 wreck

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is sure series officials will investigate what led to a wheel coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500. The wheel from Kyle Kirkwood’s damaged car ended up sailing over the catch fence and grandstands before landing on a parked automobile. Nobody was hurt. The wheels are supposed to have tethers that keep them attached in the event of a crash, but it appeared that the tether came loose or was ripped apart. Penske said “we were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.” Kirkwood and fellow driver Felix Rosenqvist were uninjured in the crash.

Denver Nuggets perfect the drama-free path to their spot on NBA’s big stage

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets call it beautiful. Their no-drama way of conducting business doesn’t grab tons of headlines. But it has set the franchise up for its first NBA Finals in 47 years in the league. The story of the 2022-23 Nuggets feels like the opposite of the narratives of so many of their opponents in these playoffs. Unlike Denver, those teams are studded with stars, making headlines after big trades, featuring semiregulars on the police blotter and filled with drama up and down the roster.

New mom Elina Svitolina beats seeded player at French Open in 1st Slam match in 16 months

PARIS (AP) — New mother Elina Svitolina won her first Grand Slam match in nearly 1 1/2 years by eliminating 2022 semifinalist Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-2. Svitolina and her husband, French tennis player Gael Monfils, welcomed their daughter, Skaï, in October. Svitolina had not played at a major tournament since the 2022 Australian Open. She is now ranked 192nd and only been back on tour since April. Away from the courts, her home country of Ukraine was invaded by Russia last year, and the war continues. Svitolina used to be ranked as high as No. 3 and reached two Grand Slam semifinals.

Bobrovsky’s end-of-season haircut can wait, with Panthers headed to Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky needs a haircut. The goaltender for the Florida Panthers uses a thin headband to hold some of his hair back these days. Long hair usually isn’t a problem for Bobrovsky at this time of year: When a season ends, he gets most of it shaved off and keeps the cut super-short until the next season begins. This season is still going. As such, the hair is still growing. And a trip to the Stanley Cup Final awaits him.

As May ends, even some weaker teams have reasons for hope in baseball’s playoff chase

As Memorial Day arrives, some of the weaker teams in baseball are still very much within striking distance in the postseason race. In fact, FanGraphs lists only five teams in the major leagues with less than a 5% chance of reaching the postseason. Those are the Royals, Athletics, Nationals, Reds and Rockies. And even Cincinnati is only four games out of first place in the NL Central. On May 29 last year, there were 11 teams with less than a 5% chance of a playoff berth.

Liam Hendriks set to return to White Sox after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks is ready to rejoin the Chicago White Sox after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The White Sox posted a video on Twitter welcoming Hendriks back to the team and the eccentric closer confirmed his return in an Instagram post that read “See you soon Southside,” along with Monday’s date. The 34-year-old Hendriks had no record and a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The Australian right-hander allowed one run and one hit in one inning in his last game with the Knights on May 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.