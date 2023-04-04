AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:04 a.m. EDT

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo led the way for Connecticut as it claimed its fifth NCAA championship. The big man from Mali was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after Monday night’s 76-59 win against San Diego State. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies. It marked his fourth double-double in six tournament games. Sanogo had been the constant for the team all season as its leading scorer and rebounder. He also thrived while managing a strict fast from dawn until sunset to observe Ramadan.

HOUSTON (AP) — San Diego State was done in by a terrible shooting drought in the first half of Monday night’s national title game against UConn. It was a hole the Aztecs couldn’t dig out of and it led to a 76-59 loss. But there were no tears in San Diego State’s locker room after the loss that snapped a nine-game winning streak. The players were proud of how far they got, even if they came up short.

Cousins Hawkins, Reese claim titles on consecutive days

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made this year’s NCAA championships a family affair Monday night when he picked up a title a day after his cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown. And he had a message for those who’ve criticized Reese for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark before pointing toward her finger where a championship ring might be. He noted the cousins are national champions and the naysayers aren’t.

LIV’s Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith refers to Augusta National as his happy place. He arrived with a little trepidation now that he’s with LIV Golf. Smith says he found it was business as usual. He says there’s a lot of clamor at the Masters about LIV Golf players competing against PGA Tour loyalists. That much was clear when a practice round tee sheet listed Bryson DeChambeau playing with Tiger Woods. Turns out that wasn’t the case. Smith says it’s important that LIV players contend at the Masters. He says LIV players are wrongly accused of not playing real golf.

MASTERS ’23: 20 years after protests, women still look ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later in 2012, the club had its first female members. More noticeable is the landscape beyond one club and one tournament. The PGA of America had its first female president. The president of the Korn Ferry Tour is a woman. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club voted to accept women as members. Former PGA president Suzy Whaley says she’s happy with where women in golf are headed, but more help is needed to get to where they need to be.

Rendon suspension reduced to 4 games by MLB, appeal dropped

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball for his altercation with a fan last week. Rendon says he is dropping his appeal after his suspension was reduced to four games. Rendon grabbed a fan’s shirt through the bars of a railing last week and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel.

MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average game time dropped by 30 minutes during the first four days this season, stolen bases doubled and batting average increased by 16 percentage points from last year’s opening weekend. Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average. In the first year of restrictions against defensive shifts, the .246 batting average for nine-inning games was up from .230 over the first four days last year. Left-hander batting average increased to .232 from .229.

Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says she wants to see the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team invited to the White House as well as the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory from the stands on Sunday night. The first lady, during a visit to the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. She says the champions were sure to be invited to the White House and then added that she was going to tell the president that “Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn had its way with San Diego State in a dominating first half, threatening to turn the national championship game into a monumental rout. The Huskies buckled briefly when the Aztecs inevitably turned up the intensity before finding their footing again, finishing off one of the most dominant runs in NCAA Tournament history. UConn held San Diego State without a basket for 11 minutes in the first half and held on when the Aztecs ratcheted up the defensive pressure, winning its fifth national championship with a 76-59 win.

