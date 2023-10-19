AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:03 p.m. EDT

D-backs rookie Brandon Pfaadt will try to slow the homer-happy Phillies in Game 3

PHOENIX (AP) — The Diamondbacks will turn to rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series to try and slow the homer-happy Phillies offense. Philadelphia has a 2-0 lead in the series after a dominant two games at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies smashed six homers in the two wins, including three by Kyle Schwarber. Pfaadt has a tendency to give up homers in the regular season, but had one of his best games of the season against the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

NCAA investigating allegations of sign-stealing by No. 2 Michigan. The school says it is cooperating

Michigan says it has been notified by the NCAA that football program is being investigated for allegedly stealing signs. The university said it is cooperating with the investigation. The conference provided no further details, only to say that it had notified Michigan’s upcoming opponents about the investigation. The second-ranked Wolverines play at Michigan State on Saturday. The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs but does prohibit in-person advanced scouting of opponents and also does have bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike activities.

James Harden skips 76ers practice, leaving coach Nick Nurse unsure of what comes next

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said he had no explanation for why James Harden skipped practice Wednesday but planned to proceed as if the disgruntled guard will play in the preseason finale. Harden said last week he could try to play in the Sixers’ preseason finale on Friday against Atlanta. But once he skipped practice, the 76ers were left unsure of what comes next. Harden has yet to play in the preseason. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the Sixers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey couldn’t be repaired.

WNBA champion Aces built for a three-peat with finals MVP A’ja Wilson, core group returning

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are poised for a possible three-peat and continue one of the greatest runs in league history. They capped off a history-making regular season with a second consecutive championship and their core group of players — WNBA Finals MVP Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray — all are returning. That quartet is in their prime: Young is 26 years old, Wilson 27, Plum 29 and Gray 31. The Aces joined the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-02) and the Houston Comets (1997-2000) as the only teams in league history to win consecutive titles.

Financial investigators probing suspected contracts descend again on HQ of Paris Olympic organizers

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of next year’s Paris Olympics say their headquarters have again been visited by French financial prosecutors who are investigating suspicions of favoritism, conflicts of interest and misuse of funds in the awarding of contracts. The Paris organizing committee says the national financial prosecution service visited its north Paris offices on Wednesday “and obtained all the information it requested.” It says the organizing committee “is cooperating fully with the investigation.” Its offices were first searched in June.

Lacrosse at the Olympics gives Indigenous communities a chance to see their sport shine

Nearly 1,000 years after lacrosse was first played across the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the sport will be on the Olympic schedule in 2028. Whether the Haudenosaunee, a collection of six Indigenous nations in upstate New York and adjacent sections of Canada, will have a spot in that tournament is still in question. The final call will come down to whether the International Olympic Committee will buck a decades-old tradition of allowing teams from only a country with a national Olympic committee. Or whether it will bend to include the Haudenosaunee, which would pay homage to the Indigenous roots of the game in an ecosystem that is always seeking more inclusiveness.

Inside the LeBron numbers: The ‘kid from Akron’ is now the NBA’s oldest player

LeBron James was the youngest player on the floor when he made his NBA debut 20 years ago. He’s now the oldest player in the league. The Kid from Akron isn’t a kid anymore, and the 38-year-old enters this season as the NBA’s most senior player. He was only No. 3 on that list last season, behind Udonis Haslem (who played his last game two days shy of turning 43) and Andre Iguodala (who retired at 39).

NBA’s $300 million man, Jaylen Brown ready to step into leadership role for retooled Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown wasn’t considered to be a surefire NBA superstar when the was drafted in 2016. As he prepares for his eighth season, his play has forced the narrative about him to be rewritten. Last season was a defining year for Brown, who garnered his second All-Star selection and second-team All-NBA nod while helping lead the Celtics to within a game of back-to-back NBA Finals appearances. This summer he cashed in signing a five-year, $304 million extension. The richest contract in NBA history and immediately thrust him onto a tier reserved for only the league’s most elite stars. Now he says he’s ready to provide the voice and leadership for a retooled Celtics roster with championship aspirations.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson practicing after missing 2 games with a shoulder injury; could face Colts

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is practicing for the first time in nearly three weeks and after missing two games with an injured right shoulder. Watson has made just nine starts in two seasons with the Browns. He has been dealing with a bruise and strain in the rotator cuff in his throwing arm. He got injured while running the ball on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. Watson sat out last week’s win over San Francisco and his return to practice increases the chances he’ll play Sunday at Indianapolis.

Undefeated No. 3 Buckeyes and No. 7 Nittany Lions clash in toughest test yet for Big Ten East rivals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Day says he’s still learning about his No. 3 Buckeyes halfway through the season. The Ohio State coach should know a lot more on Saturday when the undefeated Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) get a visit from undefeated No. 7 Penn State (6-0, 3-0) for the most important game to date. Penn State will be trying to end a six-game skid against the Buckeyes and gain an upper hand in the Big Ten East and the College Football Playoff. Both still have to play No. 2 Michigan before it’s all over.

