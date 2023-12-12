AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:03 a.m. EST

Will Levis rallies Titans for 2 late TDs, 28-27 win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Will Levis threw for a career-high 327 yards and directed two touchdown drives in the final 4 1/2 minutes, and the Tennessee Titans rallied to stun Miami 28-27, knocking the Dolphins out of the top spot in the AFC. The Titans held Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s explosive offense in check for most of the game but still fell behind by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, thanks to critical mistakes that gave short fields to the Dolphins. Raheem Mostert ran for TDs of 3 yards and 5 yards to put Miami ahead 27-13. But Levis threw a TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins and then set up a 3-yard run by Derrick Henry for the go-ahead score.

DeVito leads clutch drive to Bullock’s winning kick as New York Giants top Green Bay Packers 24-22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito threw a 32-yard pass to Wan’Dale Robinson to set up Randy Bullock’s 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the New York Giants beat Green Bay 24-22 to hand the Packers their first December loss since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. The Giants went 57 yards in eight plays after Jordan Love threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath with 1:33 to play. Green Bay then tried a 2-point conversion but Jayden Reed was stopped by linebacker Bobby Okereke. The go-ahead drive was set up by a Saquon Barkley fumble. DeVito rushed for 71 yards in the third straight win for the Giants.

Ohtani’s Dodgers contract has $680 million deferred, lowering tax value to $46 million annually

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will receive just $20 million of his $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next 10 years, with $680 million payable from 2034-43 in an unusual structure that gives the team greater payroll flexibility in coming seasons. Ohtani’s record-setting deal, agreed to Saturday, calls for annual salaries of $70 million, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Of each year’s salary, $68 million is deferred with no interest, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2034-43. For purposes of baseball’s luxury tax, the contract is valued as a yearly addition to the Dodgers’ payroll of about $46 million.

NBA star Ja Morant describes punching teen during a pickup basketball game last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA star Ja Morant says a teenager hit him in the face with a one-handed basketball pass at close range during a pickup game last year when the Memphis Grizzlies guard punched the 17-year-old in the face. Morant has testified in court Monday that the teen bumped Morant in the chest, balled his fists and got into a fighting stance at the basketball game. The lawsuit was filed by Joshua Holloway, who was 17 when he and Morant got into a brief fight on a court located at the Memphis-area home of the NBA All-Star’s parents on July 26, 2022.

Red Wings forward David Perron suspended 6 games for cross-check on Ottawa’s Artem Zub

DALLAS (AP) — Red Wings forward David Perron has been suspended for six games by the NHL for cross-checking Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub in the aftermath of a hit on Dylan Larkin that knocked out the Detroit captain. Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Zub as he stood next to the prone Larkin in the first period of Saturday’s game. The Red Wings center was motionless on the ice after getting cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph. Perron will forfeit more than $148,000 in salary during the suspension. Larkin was put on injured reserve.

Tyreek Hill sidelined with ankle injury for most of Dolphins’ 28-27 loss to Titans on Monday night

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill sat out a big portion of Miami’s 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury after he landed awkwardly while being tackled in the first quarter. The star Dolphins receiver returned to the game late in the third quarter as fans chanted “MVP!” and caught a 21-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa as the quarter ended. Hill got hurt when he was tackled on a catch that went for a 6-yard loss. He went down briefly and grabbed at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off. Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started.

Rahm is suspended by the PGA Tour. The formality is a boon for Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan

Jon Rahm has officially been suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf. That’s not a surprise. The defection is good news for the likes of Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is telling players that Rahm’s suspension means he is officially removed from the FedEx Cup list. That moves up Hughes one spot to No. 50 and makes him eligible for all the $20 million events next year. It might be even better news for Yuan. He goes up one spot to No. 125. That’s the magic number to keep his PGA Tour card.

Inter Miami to play 2 matches in Saudi Arabia. Messi vs. Ronaldo will happen Feb. 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet in Saudi Arabia after all. Inter Miami confirmed Monday that it will take part in the Riyadh Season Cup, something that was announced by Saudi officials on Nov. 21. Inter Miami said the reports at that time were inaccurate. Inter Miami will play Al-Hilal on Jan. 29 and Al Nassr, which is Ronaldo’s team, on Feb. 1. Those two clubs lead the Saudi Pro League and Ronaldo is that league’s leading scorer.

UNC QB Drake Maye is entering the NFL draft and won’t play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye is entering the NFL draft and won’t play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for the Tar Heels against West Virginia. Maye announced his decision in a social media post Monday. That ended his UNC career after putting up prolific numbers and making himself one of the most sought-after potential prospects for the NFL. The school has also announced that all-ACC linebacker Cedric Gray, receiver Devontez “Tez” Walker, offensive lineman Corey Gaynor and defensive lineman Myles Murphy are all entering the draft. Of that group, only Murphy is set to play in the bowl.

1 in 5 players at Women’s World Cup abused online, FIFA says

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — A report prepared by FIFA and the global players’ association says players at the Women’s World Cup were 29% more likely to receive online abuse than those at the men’s tournament in 2022. The report says one in five players at the Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in md-year received “targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging.” FIFA and FIFPRO released data from FIFA’s social media protection service. It tries to shield players, teams and officials from online abuse and hate speech. They say almost 50% of “detected and verified” abusive messages were homophobic, sexual and sexist.

