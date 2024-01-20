AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:02 p.m. EST

No. 1 Iga Swiatek exits Australian Open in a 3rd-round loss to Czech teenager Linda Noskova

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek is out of the Australian Open after an upset third-round loss to Czech teenager Linda Noskova. Swiatek is a four-time major winner but has never been past the semifinals at Melbourne Park. She was on an 18-match winning streak. No. 50-ranked Noskova is playing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the first time and is the first teenager to beat a women’s No. 1 at Melbourne Park since 1999. In earlier matches Carlos Alcaraz reached tge fourth round after Shang Juncheng retired through injury. Daniil Medvedev won his third-round match in straight sets and was finished 2 1/2 hours before midnight local time Saturday. His second-round match finished close to 4 a.m. Friday.

Analysis: Iga Swiatek’s loss is the latest Australian Open upset. So get to know some new faces

Iga Swiatek’s loss to big-hitting teen Linda Noskova at the Australian Open is only the latest in a string of surprises at the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament. Pedigree and past performance seem to mean little to nothing so far at Melbourne Park in 2024 and that sets up a Week 2 that features a bunch of new players and fun storylines. Even the 50th-ranked Noskova could barely believe that she beat No. 1 Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round on Saturday. Noskova is making her debut at the Australian Open and had only two match wins at all majors until a week ago.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer earns 1,202nd victory to tie Mike Krzyzewski’s record

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer tied Mike Krzyzewski as winningest coach in college basketball history with her 1,202nd victory, guiding the No. 8 Cardinal past Oregon 88-63 while losing leading scorer Cameron Brink for the final three quarters with a leg injury. VanDerveer can set the record Sunday, when she goes for 1,203 as Stanford hosts Oregon State. A couple dozen former Stanford players are expected to be on hand for the potential milestone. Kiki Iriafen led Stanford with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Chance Gray scored 19 points for Oregon.

Raiders remove interim tag and hire Antonio Pierce as their head coach

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas players have lobbied for Antonio Pierce to get the job full time ever since he became the Raiders interim coach at midseason. He got the job on Friday. Pierce is the fourth interim coach the Raiders have elevated. The others were Art Shell, Tom Cable and Marty Feldman. Pierce took over as interim coach on Halloween night after Josh McDaniels was fired. The Raiders went 5-4 under his watch and the team went 8-9 overall.

Atlanta Falcons complete a second interview with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick

ATLANTA (AP) — Bill Belichick has completed his second coaching interview with the Atlanta Falcons, moving closer to joining the franchise that endured its biggest disappointment with him on the opposite sideline. The Falcons also met virtually with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. But all eyes were on Belichick amid reports that he was the team’s top choice and had flown to Atlanta on one of owner Arthur Blank’s private jets. The Falcons haven’t had a winning season since 2017 and have never won a Super Bowl. Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

Murray and Jokic help Nuggets hand Celtics their first loss at home this season, 102-100

BOSTON (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 35 points, Nikola Jokic finished with 34 and the Denver Nuggets held on to hand the Boston Celtics their first home loss of the season 102-100. Jokic added 12 rebounds and nine assists to help the defending NBA champions end the Celtics streak at 20 home victories. It was the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams. Jayson Tatum had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but missed a one-legged fadeaway off the rim. He finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Derrick White had 24 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 21.

Josh Hader agrees to $95 million, 5-year contract with Astros, AP source says

Aa person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $95 million, five-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Hader’s deal can be considered the most lucrative for a relief pitcher, even while falling short of the total dollars in Edwin Díaz’s $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets that began last year. Díaz’s contract includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he won’t completely receive until 2042 and was valued at $93.2 million for baseball’s luxury tax.

Jimmie Johnson, his crew chief Chad Knaus join Donnie Allison in NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame together on Friday night. Together, the duo won a record-tying seven Cup championships. The first-ballot inductees joined driver Donnie Allison, an original member of the “Alabama Gang,” in a celebration at the Charlotte Convention Center as part of the Class of 2024. Janet Guthrie was inducted as the Landmark Award winner for contributions to NASCAR. Guthrie was the first woman to race in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500. Johnson won 83 Cup races in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, all but two of them with Knaus as crew chief.

Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has reinstated Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended from the team since he was charged with rape in Kansas. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless found that the university had violated Shannon’s civil rights. The judge noted that Shannon has a right to pursue his basketball career and make money from endorsements “while he is presumed innocent of the criminal charges.” Illinois says in a statement that Shannon will be available to participate in practices and games. Shannon was charged on Dec. 5 in Douglas County, Kansas, with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery.

Florida is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed NIL deal with QB signee Jaden Rashada

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s football program is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed name, image and likeness deal worth more than $13 million with former signee Jaden Rashada. The Gators released the NCAA’s notice of inquiry Friday to The Associated Press and the Tampa Bay Times after the newspaper’s lawyers got involved. The NCAA’s letter, dated June 9, 2023, is addressed to school president Ben Sasse and states the NCAA enforcement staff has begun an investigation into the football program. Names of investigators were redacted, and Rashada was not mentioned.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.