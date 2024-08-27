AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:02 p.m. EDT

Xander Schauffele has the points for PGA player of the year. But the award no longer exists

ATLANTA (AP) — Xander Schauffele has earned enough points through his two majors that he would have clinched the PGA of America award for player of the year. There’s just one small problem. The PGA of America two years ago quietly decided to end its awards for PGA Tour players. The reasoning behind it was the PGA Tour already gives similar awards. That also means the end of the Vardon Trophy for the player with the lowest adjusted scoring average. The PGA Tour copied that with the Nelson Award. The PGA Tour player of the year is a vote of players.

NFL teams already have started trimming rosters ahead of deadline to reach 53 players

NFL teams already have started trimming their rosters ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Teams must pare down to 53 players from 90 by 4 p.m. Eastern. Each team is also allowed to add up to 17 more players on its practice squad, including a spot allocated for the International Player Pathway Program. Several notable players already have been released, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He was cut by the New England Patriots on Aug. 9 and re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Miami Dolphins cut third-string quarterback Mike White, who started seven games for the New York Jets in 2021-22.

Michigan’s ex-sign stealer Connor Stalions says in Netflix documentary he did not break NCAA rules

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Connor Stalions broke his silence on Netflix. The former Michigan football staffer was heard publicly for the first time in “Sign Stealer” on Tuesday, two days after the school received a notice of allegations from the NCAA about his operation. He resigned amid a scandal last season. NCAA rules do not prohibit stealing signs, a role Stalions appeared to have on former coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the Wolverines, but the governing body does ban advance scouting. Stalions told NCAA investigators he did not obtain signals through in-person scouting and didn’t recall attending the Central Michigan-Michigan State game last season.

The Paralympic Games are starting. Here’s what to expect as 4,400 athletes compete in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The Paralympic Games are set to open Wednesday as some 4,400 athletes with disabilities, permanent injuries or impairments prepare to compete for 549 medals across 22 sports over 11 days. Paris just hosted the Olympics and it again provides the backdrop for what promises to be a spectacle. Many of the same venues are hosting Paralympic competitions. Historic square Place de la Concorde, which hosted skateboarding, breaking and 3×3 basketball during the Olympics, will host the opening ceremony.

New-look Big 12 ready to embark on a season of big expectations, enormous pressure to win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new-look Big 12 begins play this weekend and the pressure is on to perform. The four newcomers have some tough games right out of the blocks with Arizona State playing perennial bowl contender Wyoming, Colorado facing FCS power North Dakota State, Utah against Baylor after its opener against Southern Utah, and Arizona facing Kansas State in Week 3. But they are not the only ones under immediate pressure to win. The entire league, which is trying to prove its playoff worth, will be watching to see what West Virginia does when it welcomes No. 8 Penn State to town on Saturday night.

New Champions League format promises more of almost everything storied clubs wanted from UEFA

GENEVA (AP) — The new Champions League format this season will see more teams playing more games for more prize money. On Thursday UEFA makes the draw in Monaco for the match schedule of the new single-standings league phase that replaces the traditional group stage. The first new Champions League format since 2003 promises more of almost everything that Europe’s wealthiest and most influential clubs wanted from UEFA. That includes four more places in a new 36-team lineup. At least eight games each instead of six. Games in January for the first time. A 25% prize money raise to a minimum $2.8 billion.

Washington Commanders reach a deal to rename their home field Northwest Stadium

The Washington Commanders’ home field now will be known as Northwest Stadium. The team has reached an eight-year agreement with Northwest Federal Credit Union to rename the place known as FedEx Field since 1999. FedEx ended its naming rights agreement in February, two years before it was set to expire. The deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union also puts the company’s logo on the team’s practice jerseys. It is worth more on average than the $7.5 million annually FedEx paid for naming rights under the previous $205 million agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Danny Jansen plays for both teams in Blue Jays-Red Sox game, an MLB first

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in Major League Baseball history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto back in June. Jansen was in the Blue Jays’ lineup at catcher and batting in the second inning on June 26 when the game was suspended. He was traded to the Red Sox last month, and on Monday he took his position behind the plate as pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho completed an at-bat that Jansen started.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb agrees to 4-year, $136M deal with Cowboys, AP sources say

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Three people familiar with the deal say All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys by agreeing to a $136 million, four-year contract. Lamb is going into the last year of his rookie contract after being drafted 17th overall in 2020. He is a close second to Minnesota receiver Justin Jefferson as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Lamb led the NFL in receptions last season with 135 and was second in yards receiving with 1,749 and third in touchdown receptions with 12.

Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open title defense is off to a successful start. The 20-year-old American beat Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-0 in just 66 minutes on Monday. Gauff had lost two matches in a row on hard courts before arriving in New York, where she won last year’s championship for her first Grand Slam trophy. Other winners on Day 1 included No. 7 Zheng Qinwen, No. 14 Madison Keys, No. 4 Alexander Zverev, No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 8 Casper Ruud and Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton. Shelton beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem, who is retiring after the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.