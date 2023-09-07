AP Sports SummaryBrief at 2:00 p.m. EDT

LSU, Kim Mulkey agree on 10-year, $32M contract, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey has agreed to a 10-year contract worth about $32 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because contract details haven’t been released by LSU. The deal sets a record for the richest coaching contract in women’s college basketball and comes after Mulkey coached LSU to its first women’s basketball national title last season. Contract details were first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge. The contract still requires approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors. They are scheduled to vote on it Friday.

The long road winding down at the World Cup, where semifinals await Team USA

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — This seemed so far away in the beginning. There was a week of training camp in Las Vegas for USA Basketball to get through, then a week in Spain, then a week in Abu Dhabi, the group stage of the World Cup, then the second round, then the quarterfinals. They’ve flown 14,000 miles, eaten more than 100 meals away from home, played 11 games, posed for countless photos. All for this. The medal round at the Basketball World Cup is here. The U.S. plays Germany on Friday night in the World Cup semifinals with a berth in Sunday’s gold-medal game awaiting the winner.

A football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned

SEATTLE (AP) — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game. Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida before the football season started last Friday. Kennedy’s fight to get his job back quickly became a cultural touchstone, pitting the religious liberties of government employees against longstanding principles protecting students from religious coercion. His case reached the U.S. Supreme Court last year. The conservative majority sided with him last year.

In ‘brutal’ US Open heat, Daniil Medvedev warns during his win that a player is ‘gonna die’

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached his fourth U.S. Open semifinal as the heat and humidity continue to rise at the Grand Slam tennis tournament. He looked into a courtside TV camera in the final set of a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday and warned that a player is ‘gonna die’ in the nearly 95-degree Fahrenheit (35-Celsius) conditions. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, will face defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz next. Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will meet in the women’s semifinals on Thursday. Both won in straight sets Wednesday.

Pro Picks: Mahomes, Chiefs up for a tough task vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs will have Patrick Mahomes under center after they raise their championship banner and embark on a quest to become the first team to repeat in nearly two decades. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones may not be there. Kelce, the All-Pro tight end, is dealing with a knee injury. Jones, the All-Pro edge rusher, has been holding out for a new contract. Mahomes should be enough to squeak past the upstart Detroit Lions. Jared Goff is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Lions, who have plenty of playmakers around him on offense. Stopping opponents from scoring was Detroit’s problem last season and a revamped defense has to deal with Mahomes right away.

SafeSport Center ‘in potential crisis’ according to panel’s survey of Olympic system

A wide-ranging survey into the state of the U.S. Olympic system leveled criticism at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, with a draft analysis concluding that feedback collected about the 6-year-old agency “paints a picture of a center in potential crisis.” SafeSport Center CEO Ju’Riese Colon was among the Olympic leaders who testified at a hearing in Washington held by the Congressionally appointed Commission on the State of the U.S. Olympics and Paralympics. Colon painted an overall positive picture of the center that Congress formed in 2017 to deal with abuse allegations in Olympic sports. But the commission survey of more than 3,000 people said 50.6% of respondents were neutral, disagreed, or strongly disagreed with the question of whether SafeSport was meeting its goals.

Astros slug their way to the top of the AL West with 16 homers in 3 games to sweep Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros made quite a powerful statement while slugging themselves back to the top of the AL West. They went deep 16 times in their three-game sweep at the Texas Rangers, setting a franchise record for the most homers in any three-game span. They also matched a major league record with at least five homers in three consecutive games. The reigning World Series champions now have sole possession of the division lead for the first time all season after outscoring the Rangers 39-10 in the series. With 21 games left in the regular season, and a day off Thursday, Houston has a one-game division lead over Seattle.

Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec wrapping up second season with Single-A Tampa

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Rachel Balkovec will wrap up her second season as the Single-A Tampa manager this week at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida, where on April 8 of last year she debuted with a win as the first woman to manage the affiliate of a Major League Baseball team. Balkovec called the past two years managing the New York Yankees’ minor league team “a whirlwind” and given her “a much broader view” of the game. It has also reinforced her desire to one day become a general manager.

The Rugby World Cup is about to open in France. Here’s what to know about the sport and its history

The Rugby World Cup gets underway in France on Friday and will feature 20 countries from five continents scrapping it out for a golden trophy named after an Englishman who supposedly invented the sport by picking up the ball during a soccer game and running with it. This World Cup is a special milestone for rugby and marks the 200th anniversary of William Webb Ellis’ rebellious act in 1823 that gave birth to a new, oval-ball game. That’s if you believe the legend. Here’s what to know about rugby and its seven-week, 48-game main event.

No. 1 Georgia looks poised for another big win as Ball State visits Sanford Stadium

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia was supposed to be hitting the road for a most intriguing matchup. Instead, the Bulldogs will be facing another overmatched opponent when Ball State visits Athens. Oh, what might have been. Georgia was initially scheduled to travel to Oklahoma his weekend for the first regular-season meeting between the storied programs. That changed when the Sooners and fellow Big 12 school Texas announced they were joining Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs were ordered by the SEC to dump their trip to Norman to accommodate future scheduling for the two new members. Ball State hastily filled the void.

