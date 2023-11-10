AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:58 p.m. EST

Analysis: Bill Belichick should get another opportunity if he wants to keep coaching after Patriots

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as a head coach and more games than everyone except Don Shula. That won’t save his job in New England if the Patriots keep losing. Belichick’s future is a hot topic as the Patriots prepare to play the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday. There even was speculation this week that Belichick could be fired if New England loses to Indianapolis. Belichick presided over an unprecedented, two-decade run of excellence but the Patriots have steadily declined since Tom Brady departed after the 2019 season. New England’s dismal start this year is the franchise’s worst since Belichick’s first season with the team in 2000.

Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war

Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort — for now at least — that his players stuck in Gaza are safe. The national soccer team’s head coach wanted to include Ibrahim Abuimeir, Khaled Al-Nabris, and Ahmed Al-Kayed in a training camp in Jordan ahead of World Cup qualifying games against Lebanon next Thursday and Australia in Kuwait on Nov. 21. But they were unable to make it out of Gaza because of the Israel-Hamas war. Daboub says the three players “so far they are fine. Many of their relatives have died, however, as a result of the bombing.”

Katie Taylor questions if women’s boxing has ‘strength and depth’ for 3-minute rounds

Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor has questioned whether women’s boxing has the “strength and depth” to move to three-minute rounds. The Irish fighter will try to avenge the only loss of her professional career when she faces Chantelle Cameron this month in a rematch of their fight in May. Some top fighters led by Amanda Serrano have been pushing for the choice to switch from the traditional 10 two-minute rounds to 12 three-minute rounds for title fights. The Taylor-Cameron bout is on Nov. 25 in Dublin. It will be 10 two-minute rounds like the first one.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb goes off for Cowboys after sounding off about getting the ball

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb says he doesn’t think the best stretch of his career happens without the Dallas receiver sounding off about his limited role in the blowout loss to San Francisco that preceded it. Dak Prescott doesn’t want to downplay the conversations that grew out of that humbling day in California. But the quarterback says the way that 42-10 loss played out was “just different.” Mike McCarthy says the Niners loss wasn’t so much a catalyst for Lamb’s run of three consecutive 100-yard games. The coach says it’s a reminder of what the 2020 first-round draft pick can do when he gets the ball.

Explain, laugh, try the ‘tush push’: how a German announcer spreads the word about the NFL

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Esume has been the face of NFL broadcasts in Germany for years and has played a big role in helping football to grow in a key international market. Esume says German fans grow up watching soccer so they need more explanations than a U.S. audience but also want to be entertained. Esume and his colleagues have seen their audience soar over the last few years. The NFL has estimated a rise of up to 10% this year alone. Esume coached in the former NFL Europa and is also bringing live football to a European audience as commissioner of the European League of Football.

The Nationals have a new first base coach doo doo doo doo doo doo. It’s Gerardo ‘Baby Shark’ Parra

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerardo Parra — of “Baby Shark” fame — will be the new first base coach for the Washington Nationals as part of a series of changes to manager Dave Martinez’s staff. The club announced the new roles on Friday. The Nationals went 71-91 in 2023 for their fourth consecutive last-place finish in the NL East. Miguel Cairo will be Martinez’s bench coach and Ricky Gutierrez is shifting to third base coach after holding the title of run prevention coordinator in 2023. Chris Johnson was hired as assistant hitting coach. Holdovers include hitting coach Darnell Coles, pitching coach Jim Hickey, catching and strategy coach Henry Blanco and bullpen coach Ricky Bones.

UFC 295 misses star power after Jon Jones injury calls off heavyweight clash with Stipe Miocic

UFC 295 is missing some serious star power. The original main event of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship was canceled. Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training last month and needed surgery. Miocic did not get a replacement fight and will sit out Saturday’s UFC 295 show at Madison Square Garden. The fight for the vacant light heavyweight title between Jiri Procházka and Alex Pereira was bumped to the main event. Sergei Pavlovich fights Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship.

‘Generational player’ Caitlin Clark puts on a show, dropping 44 as No. 3 Iowa tops No. 8 Va Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks could only shake his head when asked about trying to slow down Caitlin Clark, the college women’s basketball sensation from Iowa. Brooks said while he loves his own team that “sometimes you’re playing checkers and she’s playing chess.” He said she is that good. The Associated Press’ 2023 player of the year poured in 44 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Iowa to an 80-76 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech in a contest of Final Four teams from year ago that lived up to expectations. Clark went 13 of 31 from the field and had five 3-pointers and got to the basket with relative ease.

Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship. It has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program. The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

Oakland A’s fans are sending MLB owners ‘Stay In Oakland’ boxes as Las Vegas vote nears

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A devoted group of Bay Area baseball fans are sending “Stay In Oakland” boxes to 15 Major League Baseball team owners, imploring them to vote no on the team’s planned relocation to Las Vegas. The group is targetting owners who could be swayed to vote against the proposed move during annual league meetings next week. The list includes Boston’s John Henry and the New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner. The boxes contain green A’s caps, baseball cards featuring the owners’ likenesses and a note detailing why they should vote against Las Vegas.

