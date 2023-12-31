AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:58 a.m. EST

Cowboys deny Lions on 2-point try for 20-19 win to extend home win streak to 16

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb had a 92-yard touchdown catch, and Dallas denied the Detroit Lions in a crazy sequence of 2-point conversion attempts in the final seconds of the Cowboys’ 20-19 victory. The win extended Dallas’ home winning streak to 16 games. It’s the longest run since 1979-81. Jared Goff pulled the NFC North champion Lions within a point with a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 23 seconds remaining. The first 2-point try was a successful pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker, but he officials ruled him to be an ineligible receiver. Dallas stopped the second attempt but was offsides before Goff threw incomplete on the final try.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been left feeling as a victory was taken away when a potential winning 2-point conversion was negated by officials. The ruling was offensive lineman Taylor Decker wasn’t eligible when he caught the 2-point pass from Jared Goff against the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions ended up running three 2-point tries. The last one was an incomplete pass as the Cowboys hung on for a 20-19 victory. Both teams are headed to the playoffs.

Pistons beat Raptors 129-127 to end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists as the Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. The Pistons, who hadn’t won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. They finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during World War II. Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit (3-29) while Kevin Knox II scored 17 points.

LeBron James questions NBA’s replay center after late-game shot ruled a 2-pointer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James thought he added to his legacy with another big shot on his 39th birthday. The NBA’s replay center had a different view, causing James to call out the league’s replay process. James made what he believed was a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers were playing on the road Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the top team in the Western Conference. However, it was ruled a 2-pointer and upheld via replay from the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, and the Lakers lost 108-106.

No. 6 Georgia routs No. 4 Florida State 63-3 in Orange Bowl matchup of teams missing out on CFP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carson Beck passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, backup QB Gunnar Stockton passed for two more scores and No. 6 Georgia routed previously undefeated and fourth-ranked Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl in a matchup of teams missing out on the College Football Playoff. Georgia scored on nine of 12 drives and gained 673 yards against the short-handed Seminoles, who were without more than two dozen players because of opt-outs and transfers. The Orange Bowl provided Georgia, which had won the last two national titles, a chance to make a statement. The Bulldogs charged out to a 39-point halftime lead, the largest in the bowl’s 90-year history, beating West Virginia’s 29-point halftime lead over Clemson in 2012. It was also the largest margin of defeat in Florida State’s history.

Jimmy Johnson joins Cowboys’ ring of honor 30 years after ugly split with Jerry Jones

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jimmy Johnson is headed into the Dallas Cowboys’ ring of honor almost 30 years after the former coach’s acrimonious split with owner Jerry Jones. Both are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Neither seems concerned about why it took Jones so long to put Johnson in the exclusive group of one of the NFL’s storied franchises. Their breakup happened just after Dallas had the second of consecutive Super Bowls in the 1992-93 seasons. It left many wondering what might have happened the rest of the decade. Johnson was inducted during a halftime ceremony of Dallas’ regular-season home finale against Detroit.

Knicks trade RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Raptors for OG Anunoby

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday and got back OG Anunoby, dealing two of their top offensive players but likely getting a boost to their defense. The Knicks also acquired Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, while sending the Raptors a 2024 second-round pick belonging to Detroit. The Knicks gave up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA’s top reserves. But the deal should provide a boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the NBA in steals last season.

Arch Manning outlines his reasons for remaining a Texas Longhorn, even possibly as a backup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Arch Manning says he envisions remaining at Texas even if current starting quarterback Quinn Ewers returns next season. Texas is getting ready to play Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, where Manning met with media for the first time this season. Manning says he hasn’t looked into transferring and wants to continue developing under Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. Arch says he’s following the advice of Super Bowl-winning uncles Peyton and Eli Manning and preparing like a starter in case his team needs him. He also says it’s special being back in his native New Orleans and preparing for a big game in the Superdome where grandfather Archie starred for the Saints.

Washington’s DeBoer, Texas’ Sarkisian built playoff teams with holdovers from previous coaches

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Remaking a roster has never been easier in college football for a coach taking over a new team. At Washington and Texas, extreme, Deion Sanders-style makeovers weren’t needed. In fact, the holdovers from the previous regimes for the second-ranked Huskies and third-ranked Longhorns formed the core of two College Football Playoff teams that will face each other Monday night in the Sugar Bowl. The programs Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian inherited weren’t necessarily lacking talent. What they needed was for the players to embrace a new message.

Michigan survived a tumultuous season with leadership, “Beat Bama” drills and a guru strength coach

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The way Blake Corum sees it, the Michigan Wolverines are unbeaten, top-ranked and two wins away from a national championship because of all the turmoil they’ve overcome this year, not in spite of it. Michigan’s star running back says his team became more resilient and more focused while navigating their abrupt changes and setbacks this season. The most prominent were coach Jim Harbaugh’s two suspensions for six games, leading to an atmosphere of uncertainty that didn’t cost the Wolverines in the standings. They’ll face Alabama at the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

