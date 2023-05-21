AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:58 a.m. EDT

Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with 119-108 win over Lakers in Game 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Nikola Jokic added 24 points and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Bruce Brown scored 15 points for the top-seeded Nuggets, who have never been this close to the NBA Finals in 47 years in the league. No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 playoff series deficit. Anthony Davis had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who hadn’t lost three straight games since early February. LeBron James had 23 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.

Baffert back from ban, wins Preakness with National Treasure after another horse euthanized

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has won the Preakness Stakes, hours after another of the Hall of Famer’s horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury. The sport was already facing questions after a tumultuous leadup to the Kentucky Derby that included seven horses dying of various causes over a 10-day span at Churchill Downs. Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year. Blazing Sevens finished second by a head. Baffert won the Preakness for a record eighth time.

Tkachuk scores another OT winner, lifting Panthers to 2-0 series lead vs Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk finished a feed from Sam Reinhart at the 1:51 mark of overtime to help the Florida Panthers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 for a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final. He had scored the winner in a four-overtime thriller less than two days earlier in Game 1. Florida won on the road for the eighth straight time in the playoffs and improved to 6-0 in overtime in the postseason. Aleksander Barkov had a highlight-reel goal for Florida, while Sergei Bobrovsky again befuddled Carolina with 37 stops. Jalen Chatfield scored for Carolina, while Antti Raanta had 24 saves.

One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the undercard at Pimlico hours before a different Baffert horse won the Preakness Stakes. Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race Saturday and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The horse was looked at by veterinary staff before being out down. Saez taken to a hospital with leg pain. Baffert later won his record eighth Preakness when National Treasure crossed the finish line first.

Mage’s Triple Crown bid ends after finishing third in Preakness

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mage’s Triple Crown bid is over after finishing third in the Preakness. The Kentucky Derby winner struggled to close down the stretch after a slow pace early in the race won by National Treasure. Mage benefitted from other horses running much faster in the Derby. Top contender First Mission being scratched on Friday by veterinarians likely contributed to the slower place in the Preakness.

Koepka a tough customer on a tough day to lead PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The PGA Championship was plenty tough at rainy Oak Hill and so was Brooks Koepka. He shot 66 and has a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners going into the final round. Koepka had the low score for the second straight round. He still needed some help from Conners. The Canadian lost the lead when his bunker shot on the 16th plugged into the lip and led to double bogey. This is the second straight major Koepka has the 54-hole lead. He lost it at the Masters when he played it safe. He says he won’t do that again.

Club pro Michael Block chasing big payday, paired with McIlroy in final round at PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PGA club professional Michael Block’s storybook run at the PGA Championship will finish with Rory McIlroy and a potentially big payday. Block shot a third straight even-par 70 and was tied for eighth heading into the final round. Block is at even-par for the tournament, six shots behind leader Brooks Koepka. Block is in line for the largest paycheck of his professional career. Block says the most he’s ever made in a tournament is $75,000. If he can stay inside the top 10 through the final round, he will make upward of $500,000.

Haney retains lightweight titles with unanimous decision over Lomachenko

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney retained his titles by winning a controversial unanimous decision over former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden. Lomachenko dominated the latter rounds and outpunched Haney, 124-110. But much to the dismay of the 14,436 fans in attendance, all three judges had Haney winning. Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored the fight 115-113, while Dave Moretti had it 116-112

Judge’s 4th hit puts Yanks ahead in 7-4 win over Reds after Hicks cut

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Judge had a go-ahead single in the 10th inning for his fourth hit of the game, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 after cutting Aaron Hicks with $27.6 million on the outfielder’s contract. New York overcame a 4-1 deficit in a three-run fifth inning against Luke Weaver on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s homer, Judge’s RBI double off the left-field wall and Anthony Rizzo’s run-scoring single. Judge is hitting .378 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and a 1.402 OPS in 11 games since returning from the injured list on May 9.

Chevrolet, McLaren soar as Rahal struggles on 1st day of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arrow McLaren Racing paced the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 by placing all four of its cars in the fast 12 shootout for the pole on Sunday. Felix Rosenqvist posted the third-fastest qualifying effort in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history to close the day atop the speed chart. He bumped McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi from the top spot. Chevrolet had three of the fastest four cars and landed eight in Sunday’s shootout. The four entries from Chip Ganassi Racing will represent Honda in the top-12 shootout Sunday. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had a terrible day and three of its cars will battle Sunday to avoid being bumped from the Indy 500 field.

