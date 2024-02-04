AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:57 p.m. EST

Stephen Curry scores season-high 60 points in Warriors’ 141-134 OT loss to Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points in Golden State’s 141-134 overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, with Trae Young scoring 35 points to help the Hawks outlast the Warriors. Curry wasn’t finished, adding eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws. Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Dejounte Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

Steve Wilks’ roller coaster season as the 49ers defensive coordinator ends at Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Steve Wilks has had a roller coaster ride in his first season as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Faced with a task of taking over a successful defense that still had the same position coaches and system of his predecessor DeMeco Ryans, Wilks tried to add his own twists without ruining what had worked so well. There were good moments early and bad ones such as a three-game losing streak in October that led to Wilks moving from the coaching booth to the sideline. The season will end with Wilks calling plays in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Doc Rivers’ first win as Bucks coach means he’ll lead East All-Stars after huge rally to beat Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 25-point deficit for their first victory under coach Doc Rivers, beating the Dallas Mavericks 129-117 on Saturday night. The Bucks lost their first two with Rivers on the bench after the midseason firing of first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Damian Lillard scored 30 points in the second-biggest comeback victory this season for Milwaukee. Luka Doncic had 40 points and 11 assists for Dallas. Rivers’ first victory with the Bucks also means he and his staff will coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18. The Milwaukee staff gets the All-Star nod because Joe Mazzulla of East-leading Boston is ineligible after coaching in the game last year.

Pebble Beach’s final round is postponed because of saturated course and high wind. Clark leads by 1

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been postponed until Monday. Wyndham Clark has a one-shot lead going into a round that was delayed Sunday by rain and wind. Clark got that lead by shooting 60 on Saturday to set the course record. Pebble Beach already is so soaked that 12 players have lost golf balls that buried under the soft turf. There was three-quarters of an inch of rain overnight. And now comes the high wind. Gusts are expected to reach 60 miles an hour. It’s possible the tournament will be 54 holes. Clark would be declared the winner if the final round cannot be completed.

Trade deadline, MVP race and more outdoor hockey are on tap for the 2nd half of the NHL season

TORONTO (AP) — Two significant trades happened during the NHL’s All-Star break. Many more are expected in the four-plus weeks before the March 8 trade deadline. That flurry of moves is just one thing to watch down the stretch of the NHL season. MetLife Stadium will host two outdoor games in as many days, Connor McDavid is shooting for another MVP honor and his Oilers are racing their way up the Western Conference standings. All that still needs to unfold before the playoffs and the chase for the Stanley Cup begin on April 22.

Caitlin Clark drops 38 points for No. 3 Iowa vs upset-minded Maryland and sellout crowd of 17,950

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 12 assists, and No. 3 Iowa withstood a gritty effort by Maryland, outlasting the Terrapins 93-85. The Hawkeyes won at Maryland for the first time since December 1992, when the Terps were in the ACC. Clark now needs 66 points to pass Kelsey Plum atop the NCAA career scoring list for women’s basketball. Maryland trailed by 18 points in the third quarter before a 23-3 run before a boisterous sellout crowd of 17,950 gave the Terrapins the lead. But Clark’s 3-pointer broke a 76-all tie in the fourth and put Iowa ahead to stay.

Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Bieber not only served as a celebrity captain at NHL All-Star Weekend. He actually got on the ice for warmups prior to the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday. Bieber during the games wore a Super Mario Brothers-inspired mushroom coat. He was one of four celebrities involved in the festivities along with fellow Canadians Michael Bublé, Will Arnett and Tate McRae. Auston Matthews, of the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, said players got a kick out of Bieber joining them on the ice for warmups.

Ohtanimania descends on Dodger Stadium as fans get first glimpse of 2-way superstar in blue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtanimania has descended on Dodger Stadium with fans getting their first in-person glimpse of the two-way superstar wearing blue. Ohtani spent the last six seasons playing for the red-clad Angels in Anaheim, but now he belongs to the Dodgers. Fans embraced him with screams at DodgerFest. Men, women and children were wearing his jersey. Ohtani says his new team’s only choice for the upcoming season is “to win the World Series.” Manager Dave Roberts is mulling over his potential batting order, but Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts figure to occupy the top three slots with the only question being in what order.

Auburn star apologizes to Morgan Freeman after thinking actor was Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn’s Johni Broome met one of his favorite movie stars and had to apologize to Morgan Freeman for how it happened. Broome scored 15 points in the 16th-ranked Tigers’ 91-77 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night. He tried to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half when someone in the front row grabbed his jersey. Thinking it was an Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him, Broome brushed the person’s arm away. It turned out it was Freeman, the Academy Award-winning actor who’s also a big Mississippi fan who often attends Rebels games. Broome said he apologized twice to Freeman who told him to just keep playing.

Pitino says NCAA enforcement arm is ‘a joke’ that’s ‘of no value anymore’ and ‘should be disbanded’

NEW YORK (AP) — With legal disputes escalating over the use of name, image and likeness compensation in the recruitment of college athletes, Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino believes it’s time for the NCAA to stand down when it comes to policing member schools. The first-year St. John’s coach says the NCAA enforcement staff is “a joke” and “should be disbanded” because it’s “of no value anymore.” The 71-year-old Pitino had his own history of run-ins with the NCAA when he coached at Louisville. He volunteered his current thoughts on the organization Saturday after St. John’s lost to top-ranked UConn at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.