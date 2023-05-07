AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:56 a.m. EDT

Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race. Early favorite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury, the fifth horse to drop out in the run-up to the Derby. The deaths dealt further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Two Phil’s finished second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

LeBron’s Lakers rout Warriors 127-97, take 2-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series with a comfortable 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and a slow-starting LeBron James finished with 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. D’Angelo Russell hit five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who remained unbeaten at home in the postseason with a strong defensive effort against the defending NBA champions. Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 16 in a collective stinker for the Warriors.

Butler scores 28, Heat top Knicks 105-86 for 2-1 series lead

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned from his sprained ankle to score 28 points, Max Strus added 19 and the Miami Heat topped the New York Knicks 105-86 to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami and Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat, who never trailed. Jalen Brunson scored 20 for New York, which got 15 from Josh Hart, 14 from RJ Barrett and 12 from Immanuel Quickley. Julius Randle added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks. Game 4 is Monday.

Canelo beats Ryder by unanimous decision in return to Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Canelo Alvarez returned home and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50.000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011. Alvarez bloodied the British challenger’s nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2. Ryder had his four-bout winning streak stopped and is 32-6. It was Canelo´s first fight since he had surgery on his left wrist last March. Before the fight, he said the injury slowed him down in his previous four fights, including his loss to Dmitry Bivol a year ago.

Celtics, Nuggets seek 3-1 series leads over 76ers, Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pair of Game 4s await as the NBA’s conference semifinals continue Sunday. The Celtics visit the 76ers. The Nuggets visit the Suns. Both Boston and Denver hold 2-1 series leads. The 76ers have lost two straight games in the series and James Harden has continued to struggle since a fantastic Game 1 effort. Devin Booker scored 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 to keep the Suns alive with a Game 3 victory.

Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players

NEW YORK (AP) — The Navy has commissioned the USS Cooperstown, named for the New York state village where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located and honoring the 70 members who served in the military during wartime. Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Johnny Bench took part in the ceremony in New York City on Saturday. Torre delivered remarks and Bench presented a long glass, a nautical telescope. The littoral combat ship was built in Wisconsin and christened in 2020. It was delivered to the Navy in September and is based in Mayport, Florida.

A’s broadcaster apologizes after apparent racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has apologized after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A’s played the Kansas City Royals. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden. Kuiper seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized on the air without getting into specifics. The A’s later issued a statement, calling the language used by Kuiper “unacceptable” and saying the team would “address the situation.”

LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall. LeBron James’ oldest son abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before a Lakers playoff game. The 18-year-old James was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, but he was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading into the summer. The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries.

Man City and Haaland avoid scare ahead of Real Madrid clash

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — It could be just the wake up call Manchester City and Erling Haaland needed before the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid. The Norwegian goal machine has barely put a foot wrong this season. But against Leeds he allowed himself a moment of indulgence and the defending English Premier League champions might have paid the price. Leading 2-0 at Etihad Stadium on Saturday Haaland passed up the chance to score a late penalty by handing over duties to Ilkay Gundogan. Gundogan hit the post and Leeds scored a minute later. City won 2-1 but against Real Madrid such lapses in judgement could prove much more costly.

