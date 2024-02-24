AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:55 p.m. EST

Heat’s Jimmy Butler, 3 others, ejected after scuffle with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Miami’s Jimmy Butler was among four players ejected after a scuffle early in the fourth quarter in the Heat’s 106-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Heat reserve Thomas Bryant and two Pelicans — Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall, also were ejected after fisticuffs erupted with 11:19 left and Miami leading 84-81. The scuffle began after Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson stole the ball from Butler, and Kevin Love grabbed Williamson to prevent an uncontested layup. As Love was whistled for a foul, Williamson fell to the court and Marshall rushed in to object to the way Williamson was fouled. Butler engaged Marshall and they briefly grabbed each other by the neck as teammates and coaches animatedly swarmed around them.

Steve Kerr, Golden State agree to $35 million, 2-year extension, AP sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has agreed to a two-year contract extension for $35 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because Kerr hasn’t signed his new contract. ESPN first reported the new pact, attributing that to Kerr’s agents at Priority Sports. It would be a record for annual value. In his 10th season, Kerr’s current deal was set to expire after this season — and he hadn’t been in a rush, with the season his top priority and him being clear he always planned on returning.

Judge hands NCAA another loss, says compensation rules likely violate antitrust law, harm athletes

A federal judge has barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to recruit athletes. The judge granted a preliminary injunction requested by the states of Tennessee and Virginia. The ruling undercuts what has been a fundamental principle of the NCAA’s model of amateurism for decades: Third parties cannot pay recruits to attend a particular school. The judge wrote the NCAA’s prohibition likely violates federal antitrust law and harms athletes.

NCAA president says Congress must act to preserve sports at colleges that can’t pay athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says action by Congress was needed to protect what he described as the “95 percent” of athletes whose ability to play college sports would be endangered by a court ruling or regulatory decision declaring them as employees of their schools. Baker spoke to a small group of reporters in Washington on Friday and was hopeful about the prospect of Congress granting the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption that would protect it from litigation. The NCAA is facing several lawsuits that could result in athletes being classified as employees. But Baker says the vast majority of schools lose money on sports and could not afford to pay athletes.

Why is there a pants problem in Major League Baseball during spring training?

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball is showing off its new uniforms during this year’s spring training. The biggest problem is they might be showing too much. A series of pictures have shown a slightly embarrassing problem with MLB’s new look: At least a handful of teams have pants that are relatively see-through, making for some less-than-ideal pictures throughout the league. Nike has been designing MLB uniforms since 2020 and Fanatics has been manufacturing them since 2017, but this is the first year for the Nike Vapor Premier jerseys.

Bucks overtake Timberwolves 112-107 behind 33 points from Antetokounmpo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 13 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks surge out of the All-Star break with a 112-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota dropped into a tie with Oklahoma City for the Western Conference lead at 39-17. Anthony Edwards made three 3-pointers in the final 1:58 to give the Wolves a late chance, but Damian Lillard iced it for the Bucks with a 21-footer with 10.3 seconds left. Lillard had 21 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to overshadow an 8-for-23 shooting night and help the Bucks improve to 4-7 under new coach Doc Rivers.

NFL’s salary cap skyrockets to $255.4 million, up a record $30.6 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s salary cap for 2024 will be $255.4 million, up a record $30.6 million from last year. The cap number has gone from $198.2 million in 2020 to $182.5 million in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. It increased to $208.2 million in 2022 and $224.8 million last year. Teams are heading into next week’s NFL combine and preparing for the free agency period to open March 13 with an opportunity to spend more freely. The increased cap total could impact how teams use the franchise tag. The 15-day window to apply the tag to impending free agents began on Feb. 20.

Former Cowboys receiver Golden Richards, known for famous Super Bowl catch, dies at 73

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver known for his flowing blond hair who famously caught a touchdown pass off a gadget play in the 1978 Super Bowl, died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray, Utah. He was 73. Richards’ nephew, Lance Richards, confirmed the death in a Facebook post. The former BYU star spent seven seasons in the NFL with Dallas, Chicago and Denver, and is best known for his five-plus seasons as a deep-play threat with the Cowboys. That was especially evident in the 1978 Super Bowl against Denver. With the Cowboys ahead 20-10 in the fourth quarter, fullback Robert Newhouse threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Richards to all but assure the Cowboys of their second championship.

New era at Man United begins with home loss to Fulham. Villa strengthens 4th place with win

The new era at Manchester United has gotten off to a disappointing start as the team lost ground in the race for Champions League qualification with a 2-1 home loss against Fulham. The week started with new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe boldly setting out a three-year plan to return United to the top of English soccer. It ended with Erik ten Hag’s side getting mostly outplayed in its own stadium by an opponent in the bottom half of the standings and conceding in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Sixth-place United’s four-game winning run in the league ended while fourth-place Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 4-2. There is an eight-point gap between United and Villa.

3 University of Wyoming swimmers killed in highway crash in Colorado

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three members of the University of Wyoming swimming and diving team were killed in a highway crash in northern Colorado. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on U.S. 287 about 10 miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado line between Laramie, Wyoming, and Fort Collins, Colorado. A University of Wyoming statement says the crash injured two other team members who are expected to survive. The crash happened when the driver swerved off the road and the SUV rolled over multiple times. Eight University of Wyoming cross-country runners died in a head-on crash with a drunk driver on the same highway in 2001.

