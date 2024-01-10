AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:54 p.m. EST

Kentucky is the all-time No. 1 team through 75 storied years of AP Top 25 college basketball polls

Kentucky has been crowned the all-time No. 1 team after a review of 75 years of AP Top 25 polls for men’s college basketball. The Associated Press began ranking teams in January 1949 with Saint Louis at No. 1, though the Wildcats would soon take over the top spot. Teams were awarded points based on where they landed on each ballot. Kentucky had 17,852 points and North Carolina had 17,268. Duke, Kansas and UCLA rounded out the top five. Louisville was sixth, Arizona seventh and Indiana, Syracuse and Michigan State made up the top 10.

Now a mom, Naomi Osaka gets ready to make her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is one of three former No. 1-ranked, former Australian Open champions returning to Melbourne Park for the first time as moms. The trio of Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki got even more emphasis in a tournament of comebacks after Rafael Nadal’s return from a year-long injury layoff lasted three matches and he withdrew a week before the start of the year’s first major. Osaka has won the Australian Open twice and also has a pair of U.S. Open titles. Three-time major winner Kerber won her breakthrough title here in 2016. Wozniacki won the Australian title in 2018. She quit the tour in 2020 and had two children before returning in time for last year’s U.S. Open.

Gary Woodland’s brain tumor made him fear dying. Fear is replaced by gratitude to be playing again

HONOLULU (AP) — Gary Woodland had a brain tumor that produced anxiety and a fear of dying. That fear has been replaced by gratitude to be back in golf. The former U.S. Open champion had surgery on Sept. 18. Doctors got out most of the tumor and it was benign. He no longer jolts awake in the middle of the night out of fear. He gets his first big test at the Sony Open. Woodland says he’s not sure how he made it through a summer with constant fear. Now he wants to see how well he can stay focused over four days.

Texans’ duo of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans highlights a big season for rookies

C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans made a memorable debut for the Houston Texans. The rookie quarterback and first-year coach became the fifth set of newcomers in NFL history to make the playoffs after leading a turnaround in Houston from last place to first in AFC South. There were some other notable accomplishments for rookies this season. Puka Nacua of the Rams set records for the most catches and yards receiving for a rookie. Detroit’s dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta also helped the Lions reach the playoffs.

Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won’t face felony charge after September arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won’t be charged with a felony after his arrest in September on suspicion of domestic violence. A charge evaluation worksheet from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Urías was arguing with his wife when he “pushed (her) against a fence and pulled her by the hair or shoulders.” However, the document says, “Neither the Victim’s injuries nor the Defendant’s criminal history justify a felony filing.” The DA is turning the case over to the city attorney to consider filing a misdemeanor. Urías still faces possible punishment from Major League Baseball, which could suspend the 27-year-old pitcher if it finds he violated the league’s domestic abuse policy.

Erik Spoelstra’s path from the Miami Heat video room to a contract like none other

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra was hosting a clinic in the Philippines this past summer while the Miami Heat coach was there as an assistant with USA Basketball for the World Cup. One of the kids asked about his longevity with the Heat. Over the next few minutes, Spoelstra talked about friendships, loyalty and how fortunate he is that the Heat value stability. The latest reminder of all that came Tuesday with Miami signing Spoelstra to a history-making deal spanning eight years and worth roughly $120 million, the biggest contract in terms of total salary ever given to an NBA coach.

California lawmakers to consider a ban on tackle football for kids under 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill that would ban tackle football for children under 12 in California has cleared its first hurdle after a legislative committee voted for the measure to be considered by the state Assembly. The bill that moved forward Wednesday is still a long way from becoming law. It must clear the state Assembly by the end of January to have a chance at becoming law this year. Concussion Legacy Foundation CEO Chris Nowinski says children who don’t understand the risk should be protected from harm. Steve Famiano, of the Save Youth Football California coalition, says youth football leagues need more time to implement a 2021 law that put safeguards in place.

Haas F1 drops Guenther Steiner as team principal after another dismal season for the American team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Haas F1 has parted ways with team principal Guenther Steiner, who was the first employee hired when the Formula One team was launched in 2014. Steiner built the organization and has led it since its 2016 debut. And although Haas finished fifth in the 2018 constructor standings, it has consistently slipped down the grid and was last in 2021 and 2023. Steiner, though, is one of the more recognizable faces in F1 because of his popular appearances on Netflix’s behind-the-scenes docudrama about the series. Haas says director of engineering Ayao Komatsu will now oversee competition elements of the business as team principal.

Ken Klee happily trades Costa Rican vacation for coaching pro women’s hockey team in Minnesota

Ken Klee happily traded a vacation in Costa Rica for the opportunity to coach the newly launched Professional Women’s Hockey League franchise in Minnesota. The former NHL defenseman got the call to coach after Charlie Burggraf stepped down for personal reasons a week before the start of the season. Klee has Minnesota off to a 2-0 start and enjoyed having his team play its home-opener in front of a women’s pro hockey record crowd of 13,316 fans. The 52-year-old is no stranger to women’s hockey. He coached the U.S. national women’s team to win gold at the 2015 and ’16 world championships.

Bills fan killed outside of Dolphins’ stadium after last weekend’s game, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say a man fatally shot a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan during an altercation outside Hard Rock Stadium after the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the final regular season game. Miami Gardens police say Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends had an altercation with a driver as they were returning to their vehicle after Sunday’s game. Police say the driver pulled out a gun and shot Isaacs, who died at the scene. The man then fled in a Honda Accord, which was located in Palm Beach County the next day. Detectives have identified and interviewed a suspect, but police haven’t released the person’s name.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.